The alarm at Holsten Jewelers in Scarsdale was triggered around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26, by hooded, masked smash-and-grabbers seen on security camera footage using a crowbar to break the glass front door and several display cases. The thieves took what they could in what third-generation store owner Gary Holsten estimated — based on a review of the camera footage — was a four- to five-minute job.
Within minutes, Scarsdale police were alerted and responded to the store at 5 Harwood Court, but the burglars were gone when police arrived. Alerted by his alarm company and the police, Holsten arrived shortly after as well.
Though the staff puts most pieces in the vault overnight, certain “smaller items” or “delicate” jewelry does not get moved from display cases, according to the owner.
Holsten said the amount of damage and jewelry taken is still being assessed. Inventory on the store began the day of the incident. The front door was also boarded up that day and replaced Monday, March 27. With the exception of holiday time, the store is closed every Monday.
“I have been nonstop,” Holsten said. “To me this is a violation, it's beyond upsetting. All the adjectives you can say, but at the same time we just had to get back to the regular business.
“Nobody was hurt and that’s what I have to keep on reminding everybody because in these situations there are people who get beaten, they get killed. I keep saying, ‘Thank God nothing happened like that.’ If everything goes smoothly with everything getting replaced I’ll say [in] about four weeks we’ll be back to normal again.”
The store opened for business as usual on Tuesday and was “jam-packed as we normally are,” according to Holsten.
“We’re back and we’re open coming into one of the busiest times of the year right now, so we’re just taking care of what needs to be taken care of and we’re moving on because we have to,” Holsten said. “These things do happen.”
After a “whirlwind” early this week, Holsten is considering ways to protect his store and others better. “We’re definitely upgrading the security of the store and the block,” he said.
In addition to selling jewelry, Holsten offers jewelry and watch repair and cleaning, laser soldering, silver repair, engraving and restringing.
Holsten Jewelers was founded in 1912 by Joseph Holsten in Vienna, Austria, and moved to New York in the late 1930s with son Berndt Holsten. The store moved from lower Manhattan to the Bronx and in 1975 came to Scarsdale.
Holsten said the only other incident the Scarsdale store was faced with was “many years ago” when he chased someone who did a “grab and run.” In this case, it happened after hours and no one was in the store.
“During my younger and crazier days I actually ran after him and cornered him in the building around the corner and he was arrested,” Holsten said. “That was it. We’re lucky we’ve been spared. There have been incidents in town with a couple of the other jewelers, but this was the first time in this regard with totally breaking the door and the whole nine yards.”
