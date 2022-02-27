A Hearthstone Circle resident Feb. 15 told police her mother’s home health aide used her mother’s identity to fraudulently receive money, goods and services. Her mother is in her 90s. The aide, Belinda McNeil, was charged and arrested by Greenburgh detectives. The victim’s daughter told police she received numerous documents in the mail that were issued to the aide’s family members using her mother’s Highpoint Drive address for a car registration, insurance and tax returns, a U.S. passport, medical benefits, driver’s licenses, Greenburgh schools IDs and a Metrocard. The Westchester County DA is aware of the situation. Seven family members including the aide’s mother, son and sister are believed to have used the victim’s address.
Insufficient funds
A Bretton Road man went to Greenburgh police station Feb. 19 to report he was out $9,000 after becoming the victim of identity theft. He said his debit card was denied at an ATM for insufficient funds. He spoke to a bank employee who informed him of a $9,000 withdrawal from his account written on a check. He later reported the bank did not allow the check to clear and he’s not out the money.
Driving with suspended license
While on patrol Feb. 14, police saw a car traveling east on Jackson Avenue with no license plate light. The car was pulled over and the driver was found to be driving the car on a suspended license. He was issued tickets and paperwork to appear in court March 3.
Hey, this fell off your car
A 70-year-old N. Central Avenue woman told police Feb. 14 her wallet was stolen while she was distracted by a man who approached her in the Trader Joe’s parking lot. She said he showed her lug bolts he thought fell off her car. Soon after, she realized her wallet was missing from her backpack, which was inside the car; she also said multiple purchases worth more than $4,000 were made using her credit cards. Other important documents were in the wallet including medical cards, her driver’s license and her vaccination card. She described the man who distracted her as dressed all in black. Police assisted her following up with her banks and contacting the Social Security office. They noted a similar incident occurred Jan. 28 in this same parking lot using a similar distraction; that victim, also an older woman, was approached by a man who showed her a screw and a bolt he said came off her car.
Scam
On Feb. 15, an Evandale Road resident reported he was the victim of identity theft after he received a notice that an anti-virus subscription to safeguard his computer was due to be renewed in the amount of $500. He contacted the number provided to cancel his subscription and spoke with a man who gave him a web address to contact. After making contact, the Evandale Road resident was unable to access or control his computer. The next day he saw $5,000 was moved from one of his bank accounts to another. He said he called his bank and the bank locked any further transactions on his account; he reported he wasn’t out any money.
The man reported more fraudulent activity after someone tried to purchase $700 in Amazon gift cards using his debit card. Those purchases were blocked before the transactions could be completed. He’s since signed up for two-way authentication on his accounts and said there hasn’t been any further fraudulent activity.
No problem here
While on patrol on Old Army Road Feb. 15, police heard an alarm and found a basement door was unlocked. Police checked the premises, found everything in order, and notified the key holder, who arrived and locked the door after being notified of the incident.
An open door was discovered at a business on S. Central Avenue Feb. 16 by an officer on patrol. The premises were checked and all appeared in good order. The open door was secured.
An alarm went off at a closed business on W. Hartsdale Avenue Feb. 16. A door was found unlocked and police did an interior premise check. Nothing unusual was noticed or out of order. Police locked the door and notified the key holder.
A lady started yelling
Police responded to N. Central Avenue Feb. 16 and spoke with a woman who said she was backing out of her parking spot when a BMW struck her back bumper. When she got out of her car to talk to the BMW driver, that person started yelling and claimed that she was the victim and it was the reporting party who had hit her car. The BMW driver suddenly left the scene. The reporting party noted the BMW’s license plate number, which was traced to a woman in Ardsley. No injuries were reported. A report was made.
He said ‘I’m hungry’
A loss prevention officer Feb. 16 at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue reported a man walked out of the store with a full cart of merchandise. When the loss prevention officer attempted to grab the cart in the parking lot, the man reportedly yelled, “I’m hungry!” and then abandoned the cart and ran toward the bus stop. Recovered in the cart were goods worth $334.32, including Oreos, Skippy peanut butter and Heinz ketchup. The thief was described in his mid 30s, of medium build, wearing a face mask, and a denim and camouflage jacket with the words “Pink Floyd” on the back.
Took meat, lost wallet
Police returned to ShopRite Feb. 17 when the loss prevention officer said a woman wearing pink pants, a black jacket and Crocs stole three packages of oxtail meat, valued at $108, and stuck them in her purse. She ran from the store after being chased by security but left her wallet behind. The wallet contained identification and police went to a White Plains address where they saw a woman who fit the loss prevention officer’s description. She was advised to contact the Greenburgh police station. Her wallet was vouchered as evidence.
More grocery theft
ShopRite reported Feb. 20 a theft involving a woman who was seen on the store’s closed circuit television filling her cart with about $300 in merchandise and leaving without paying for the merchandise. The loss prevention officer stopped the woman in the parking area; she abandoned the cart and ran. All the merchandise was retrieved. The alleged thief was described as a heavyset woman in her 40s wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, a black vest and carrying a Gucci handbag.
Neighbor yelling at her
A 77-year-old woman went to police headquarters Feb. 17 to say her neighbor has repeatedly approached her in the hallway of their building on Highpoint Drive to yell at her. She said he followed her in his car and took pictures of her when she was stopped for a red light. She said he is frightening her and she wanted to report his actions as harassment.
Parked in a no parking zone
Patrol saw a Toyota parked very early on Feb. 18 in a no parking zone on E. Hartsdale Avenue. While the officer was writing a ticket, the operator of the car showed up. Police asked to see his driver’s license and noticed he looked like someone who had been reported tampering with packages in the lobby on E. Hartsdale Avenue in December 2021.
The man’s ID showed he lives in the Bronx. Police asked what he was doing in Hartsdale at that early hour; he said he was making an Uber Eats delivery from Burger King. The officer didn’t smell food in the car and asked to see proof of delivery. The man couldn’t produce documentation of the drop location but did show an account proving he is an Uber Eats driver. He was given a summons for parking in a no parking zone and left the scene without incident.
Stole socks and underwear
Police responded to TJMaxx on N. Central Avenue Feb. 18 after a loss prevention officer said a man loaded up a shopping cart with 15 pairs of men’s socks and 25 pairs of men’s underwear and then left the store without paying. The total loss to the store is $774. The store has video surveillance of the theft, which will be provided to the police.
Dogs reported in cages
Police responded to an address on E. Hartsdale Avenue Feb. 18 after dozens of dogs were reported being kept in cages. A town building inspector notified police after receiving a call from a third party who entered the apartment to shut the water off and saw the dogs. The building superintendent was asked to check the apartment. He went in but saw no dogs. Police received more information saying the dogs were being kept in the basement area of Westchester Puppies on S. Central Avenue. The store manager was contacted; he gave police permission to enter the basement. Several dozen cages with dogs inside were observed. All the dogs appeared healthy and nothing unusual was suspected.
Cars ransacked
On Feb. 18, the Mobil gas station on E. Hartsdale Avenue reported someone ransacked multiple cars parked on the property, including the station owner’s car, which had been entered but had nothing stolen from it. An employee said $50 cash and a phone charger were stolen from his car. A suspect, who was visible on surveillance video, appeared to be a tall, bald man between 30 and 40 years of age and driving a white Jeep Compass. A report was made.
New account?
A Sprain Road resident reported Feb. 20 he was checking his credit report and noticed a new account from a company he had never heard of. There was a charge made on the account. He contacted the company and was told it would complete an investigation after he provided a police report. He said he’s not out any money.
Approached in TJMaxx
A woman went to police headquarters Feb. 20 to report an incident that occurred while she was shopping in TJMaxx on N. Central Avenue. She said a woman she didn’t know approached her and began asking her questions about some products she was looking at. She later realized her wallet was missing from her purse, which was in her shopping cart. She told police she thinks a second woman stole her wallet while she was distracted by the first woman. She was given a form to report her missing driver’s license and advised to cancel all her credit and bank cards.
Left a wallet in a restroom
A man told police Feb. 20 he accidentally left his wallet in the restroom at TGI Friday’s on Central Avenue. He said when he realized he didn’t have the wallet, he returned to the restroom but the wallet was gone. He said there were a couple of Uber Eats drivers picking up food to be delivered but video didn’t show either of them entering the men’s restroom during the time frame in question. The man said his wallet contained $600 in cash and a credit and debit card.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, was compiled from official information.
