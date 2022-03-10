A week before the New York State Republican Convention, longtime Scarsdale resident Harry Wilson announced he was running for governor of New York State. He knew the timing of his Tuesday, Feb. 22, announcement meant he’d have a lot of ground to make up within his own Republican Party against candidates whose campaigns were well underway.
As founder and CEO of MAEVE Group, LLC, Wilson has made his fortune turning around beleaguered companies. His aim is to do that with New York State, which he believes has been severely damaged during the tenures of Democratic governors Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul.
While Wilson is considered a strong candidate to knock incumbent Hochul out of office, getting his own party’s nomination could be a tougher challenge. After receiving 85% of the weighted vote March 1 at the GOP state convention, four-term Congressman Lee Zeldin clinched the party nomination. Wilson and all other GOP contenders need to collect more than 13,000 signatures by the end of April from registered Republicans throughout the state to get on the June 28 primary ballot.
Wilson, 50, who moved to Scarsdale 20 years ago and is raising four daughters, ages 13-20, in Greenacres with his wife Eva Romas Wilson (a 1989 Scarsdale High School graduate and standout swimmer), is looking to become the first Republican candidate to win a statewide office since George Pataki was elected governor for a third term in 2002.
The Inquirer interviewed Wilson on Sunday, March 6; the following excerpts are edited for clarity and length.
You campaigned in 2010 for New York State comptroller. How political of a person are you, and where do you find yourself as a candidate now?
HW: In the last 20 years [my comptroller run] is by far the best Republican statewide showing. I lost by four points. The average Republican loss has been by 27 and no one else has been within 10 points of me. What I found in that campaign is I approached it the same way I approach my business life, which is I really focus on the facts and changing things that were wrong with the state to benefit people across the state. There was a real hunger for that message. What I found was people who heard that message knew who I was and voted for me overwhelmingly. Unfortunately, there were people in the state who did not know who I was, so I lost narrowly. In the gubernatorial campaign the key focus for us is getting across our message of how we can help the people of the state benefit from reduced cost of living, improved quality of life, both of which really matter to New Yorkers. As long as we get that message out I feel good about our prospects.
What did you learn from that 2010 race that you can use now to better capture the audience?
HW: Most people don’t know how important the role of comptroller is, so part of the challenge in 2010 was just explaining to people how I could help the state through that role. Now that it’s governor, people are far more aware of the importance of the role, and you have to get through to 20 million New Yorkers who are busy with their daily lives and make sure that message is received broadly.
Four years ago in 2018 you were asked to run for governor and you cited family life as a determining factor not to run. Why have you decided to run this time?
HW: I’ve been very grateful for the long list of people who have been asking me to run for governor for a long time, both within the party and outside the party. For me it had to be a time that made sense for my family and for my business and other commitments. Four years ago that didn’t make sense. We have four girls at home and we couldn’t make it work for our family.
Those same people came to me a year ago and asked me [to run] and I was committed to a specific turnaround I couldn’t walk away from. When I finished that work just before Thanksgiving, a lot of those same people came back to me again and asked me to reconsider. That led me to start thinking about it seriously.
We desperately need a governor who can drive a turnaround in the state and someone who can win and be in a position to do that. When I looked at the field, I didn’t find there was anybody that I thought was capable of doing that or could win. That’s what led me to reconsider and enter the race.
What had to happen leading up to the announcement in late February?
HW: Some of my opponents have been running for one or two years and I had to effectively put together all the pieces in five weeks, including hiring a team, building out the media strategy, bringing together all the digital work, all the things that go into forming a team for a statewide race we did in the space of five weeks. I would argue that we now have the best campaign of all the candidates on the Republican side even though we had to make up a one- or two-year head start.
What did you have to do in the campaign to put yourself in a good spot?
HW: The key thing any voter is going to ask is, ‘Do I believe this candidate can deliver in a way that benefits me and my family?’ It’s about message, messenger and resources to get that message out. The incredible reaction we’ve had in the first 10 days shows that the message really resonates, that given my track record in business and in politics people have really embraced me as a messenger. The resources are now starting to get that message out. Those are some of the things we’ve really focused on to get up and running after the campaign announcement.
Over the last week and a half, what have you been focusing on?
HW: The first three days we covered over a thousand miles in 10 different markets across the state and took the message straight to voters. We then pivoted towards the state convention, where we had — despite only being at this a few days — the second best showing of all the six candidates within the race. Now we’re going back to the strategy of getting our message out statewide. We’ll be doing statewide tours in the coming weeks to make sure people understand what the “Turnaround for New York” will focus on and deliver. That will be the focus going forward.
Many other businessmen over the years have run for office. Are there successful ones you can learn from to help you as you take a similar path?
HW: I’ve prided myself on what I can deliver, not what other people deliver. But the reality is if you can look at all Republicans that have won the governorship in blue states the last decade, every single one has been an outsider businessperson. I think the lesson is clear that voters in blue states don’t want to elect Republican career politicians to be governor — they want outsiders who can change the state and that’s my background.
You’ve said you want to go through the state’s finances, the budget item by item, similar to what a comptroller would do, in order to save the state millions of dollars. Are there certain areas you would look at first and what would those savings be used for? Other programs? Tax rebates? How do you hope to impact taxpayers?
HW: First we have to understand what’s wrong with New York State government. We have the largest state government in the country, yet we deliver bottom-tier services across the board, whether it’s public health, public education, infrastructure, policing — across the board we are failing the people of the state. How did we get there? We have the highest spending for the lowest quality of services because we have a career political class who measures compassion by dollars spent rather than actual results. That is a hugely important fundamental reset in how we think about government. We are focused on spending dollars where we can deliver tangible results to taxpayers at a reasonable cost. That lens is totally different from the way career politicians have approached it historically, but fundamentally essential to success. We’ll take that lens to every single dollar of state spending and every single regulation in place, and use that to turn around New York.
Another aspect you’ve focused on is crime. What have you seen recently that you feel needs major change?
HW: Two things are obvious. It’s clear that crime is spiking in every major city in the state from New York City to Buffalo to Rochester and a lot of that is driven by some ill-touted reforms the last few years, so a big focus will be supporting our great police officers and the work they do to keep us safe, and to help them succeed as opposed to limiting their ability by bad policies.
What are some of those bad policies?
HW: For example, we should repeal cashless bail. We need to give judges more discretion in setting bail and making sure that we’ve addressed dangerous criminals who are being released too quickly and committing repeat crimes.
The last two years COVID-19 has been a huge challenge, a huge focus. Is there anything you would have done differently in New York State with vaccine and masking mandates being such topics of debate?
HW: I think what we’ve seen is state governments kind of fighting the last war and not really balancing the community’s consideration. For example, it’s clear the mask mandates in schools have had very little to no public health benefit — they’ve had a very detrimental impact on kids.
The whole approach to addressing in-person education has failed, particularly in the past year.
The second part is, when I talk about fighting the last war, the way to address potential future spikes, like delta and omicron [or] whatever variant will create a future spike, is creating testing so you can deal with outbreaks quickly and distributing antivirals broadly so those can be given to patients who need those. We failed with both those things.
This is a broader problem with government where there’s very little forward thinking, very little advance planning. It’s always reacting to the crisis du jour, and as a result whether it’s COVID or crime or a host of other problems across the state, we end up not planning ahead and addressing issues proactively, just reacting for higher cost, less impact and less progress as a result.
What other issues do you expect to tackle and what do people say they want you to focus on?
HW: A huge issue that’s working its way across the state, and that Albany is not paying attention to, is the rapid rise in the cost of living. Some of that is outside of the control of the governor, but much of that in New York State is driven by bad policies coming out of Albany, particularly on energy pricing. As a result you have people who are struggling to get by during the pandemic and just had their costs skyrocket at a time when they simply can’t afford it.
There’s been no focus from Albany in terms of addressing the problems driving up those costs. It’s just a lot of lip service about trying to deal with it. This is a broader problem that underpins our campaign, which is that certain things in Albany are pernicious and not terribly visible day to day, but they add up to huge increases in cost of living and taxes. It makes it harder for people to appreciate just how bad some of those policies are, but if you go through them all in sum total you’ll see it costs the average middle class family thousands of dollars a year relative to better services at a lower cost in other states. This is a really important point. In the private sector it’s actually hard to benchmark a company off its competitors in many cases because they’re all companies with confidential information. In the public sector it’s actually much easier. We know exactly what 49 other states do and how they do it. We have the data that shows we actually provide lower-quality services across the board at a much higher cost. We have a lose-lose for taxpayers, which we have to turn into a win-win. Forty-nine other states do it, so that’s why I know it can be done with the right leadership where people are willing to take on special interests to get it done for taxpayers.
Obviously you are very focused on the Republican primary now. Would you continue your campaign as an independent if you don’t win the party’s nod?
HW: I’m running in the Republican primary, and my opponents both in the primary and my expected opponent in November are all career politicians who have not done anything to help the people of the state. So it’s the same fight whether it’s the Republican primary audience or the general election audience — an outsider can make a major difference in the state on behalf of working people versus career politicians who are more interested in keeping their jobs than actually making progress.
Can you tell me about life in Scarsdale and raising your family with your wife who grew up here?
HW: We’ve loved being part of this incredible community. We have some great neighbors and friends, great schools and teachers, so it’s been a real pleasure to be here in Scarsdale.
What involvement have you been able to have locally?
HW: I’ve coached probably 20 teams. I was on the basketball board for years. I am on the board of Maroon & White with my wife, Eva. We helped change the generator law post-Sandy, petitioning for that. A lot of different things. I think we all have a responsibility to give back, whether it’s Scarsdale or New York State or our church or other organizations. That’s why we’ve both been very involved within the community.
See the Inquirer’s initial coverage of Wilson’s candidacy announcement at https://bit.ly/3tNlZhr.
