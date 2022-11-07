Sasha and Dana Forman Hoop Troop photo

Sasha and Dana Forman at a recent book signing.

 Contributed Photo

If your teenage daughter wants you out of the picture while she goes to the mall, runs to the village for an acai bowl, or, well, breathes, you’re hardly alone. But then there’s Sasha Forman, 16. “My mother is my best friend,” she says. (Kid swap, anyone?)

Not only are Sasha and her mother Dana best buddies, the former Scarsdalians are now co-authors of “The Hoop Troop,” a new children’s book that dropped at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other independent sellers in August. It’s the first installment of a planned series that will aim to inspire any kid who reads it, said Sasha, who attended Scarsdale High School for a couple of years. “The big lesson in this book is about the power of perseverance,” she shared.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.