If your teenage daughter wants you out of the picture while she goes to the mall, runs to the village for an acai bowl, or, well, breathes, you’re hardly alone. But then there’s Sasha Forman, 16. “My mother is my best friend,” she says. (Kid swap, anyone?)
Not only are Sasha and her mother Dana best buddies, the former Scarsdalians are now co-authors of “The Hoop Troop,” a new children’s book that dropped at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other independent sellers in August. It’s the first installment of a planned series that will aim to inspire any kid who reads it, said Sasha, who attended Scarsdale High School for a couple of years. “The big lesson in this book is about the power of perseverance,” she shared.
The story introduces kids to something else worthwhile, too: hooping, the Formans’ favorite sport. It’s not quite hula hooping: “It’s a different kind of hoop, and you put it up on your waist, raise it up on your arm — you’re kind of dancing with the hoop,” Sasha explained.
“The Hoop Troop” is bound to get children interested in this healthy hobby. The story centers on third grader Savannah Sage, who doesn’t know what routine she and her best friend Hudson can perform at a school talent show. With the help of the kids’ 16-year-old babysitter Jazmin, though, she and Hudson get hip to the hoop. Three weeks later, they’re ready to wow the audience with an original dance.
The weeks leading up to the performance are all about hard work. First, the children learn to spin the hoop around their midsection, and then progress to trickier moves. Of course, both Savannah and Hudson occasionally make mistakes, but they pick up their hoops and keep on going. Jazmin provides plenty of encouragement along the way, telling them that if they’re tempted to say they can’t do a trick, they have to add “yet” to the end of the sentence. “A major theme is that practice makes progress,” Sasha noted.
Those chapters of the book were easy ones for the Formans to write, since they embarked on the very same journey to mastering hooping about a decade ago. It all began when they were at a beach party in Sag Harbor: “A former colleague of mine had this hoop, and she was hooping,” said Dana, who graduated from SHS in 1995 and is an elementary school teacher. (“The Hoop Troop”’s talented illustrator, Samantha Caponera, is a co-worker of hers.) “I fell in love with the beauty of that style of dance, as did Sasha. I actually became certified to teach hoop classes, and so even when Sasha was little, we taught mommy-and-me classes together, and did birthday parties and things like that.”
Sasha continues to give hooping lessons to children. “I teach at local elementary schools outside, and I go to different fields and parks. I go to people’s houses, too, because I also do birthday parties and work with Girl Scout troops,” she said. She said she also works with a group of kids for a month or weeks at a time. During the pandemic, she made hoops for some of the children in her mother’s class.
As Sasha draws her young students into the circle of hoop lovers, she also loops them into the importance of reaching out to the less fortunate. “Throughout the sessions, I talk about what it means to be a citizen. I’ll do read-alouds that teach them what that means, and how even though they’re so young, they can find ways to be active in their community and help those around them,” Sasha said. “At the end of our lessons, we talk about an organization that the kids feel passionate about donating to. We’ve ended up making donations to Feeding Westchester, the World Wildlife Federation and other causes.” She herself gives a portion of her proceeds from lessons to various charities.
In conjunction with the book, Dana and Sasha have partnered with Hoopologie, a leading manufacturer of hoops, to create handcrafted ones that look like those featured in the book. If the initial responses to “The Hoop Troop” are any indication, they’ll be snapped up in a blur. “A lot of teachers are really enjoying reading it aloud to their classes, and parents have told us that their kids love it and are asking when the second one will come out,” Sasha said. “I recently visited my mom’s class and, the whole time, the kids were telling me all their ideas for the books in the series.”
With that kind of positive reinforcement, Sasha — like “The Hoop Troop”’s Savannah and Hudson — is determined to keep pursuing her goals. “I definitely want to continue my career as a children’s book author,” she said. “It has brought me so much joy and it’s something I’m very passionate about. It’s been a very, very positive experience.”
