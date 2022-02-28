Scarsdale resident David Arnow’s new book, “Choosing Hope: The Heritage of Judaism,” explores the topic of hope, largely through Old Testament narratives, and reveals how religious traditions sustain hope. Though the book is written for a Jewish audience, it has broad appeal. Arnow’s extensive research, both before and during the pandemic, confirms that hope is not limited to any religion, but applies to all human experience.
Arnow grew up in Scarsdale (SHS Class of 1968) and returned to raise his own family here. He is a clinical psychologist, an investor and a writer with decades of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector and the author of many articles and books, including “Leadership in the Bible: A Practical Guide for Today” (co-authored with Paul Ohana 2021), “Creating Lively Passover Seders: A Sourcebook of Engaging Tales, Texts & Activities” (2011), “My People’s Passover Haggadah: Traditional Texts, Modern Commentaries” (co-edited with Lawrence A. Hoffman; 2008) and co-author of “Exodus Conversations: How the Story of the Exodus Speaks to Jews, Christians, and Muslims” (www.exodusconversations.org). His latest book, Choosing Hope: The Heritage of Judaism will be published March 1 by the Jewish Publication Society (jsp.org; choosinghope.net).
The following excerpts from an Inquirer interview with Arnow are edited for style and length.
Can you explain your book’s theological framework?
This book has a framework that is based on many modern contemporary theologians going back at least to the Talmud, where the idea is that what needs fixing in the world — in other words the hopes that we are trying to fulfill — are fulfilled by us, and maybe in partnership with God in some kind of way. People understand what that partnership means in different ways, but this book is based on a theology that says God hopes that our hopes align with God’s hopes. God’s hopes are life affirming. God hopes that we will act on life-affirming hopes to create a much better world for ourselves and everybody else in it.
It is not based on theology that you would find in much of the Hebrew Scriptures, where God comes down and takes the Israelites out of Egypt, for example. Even though if you look at that story carefully, you find that Moses is not saved unless people like midwives, and his mother and Pharaoh’s daughter and his sister take enormous risks in order to save this person who’s going to be the Redeemer.
So even if you look very closely at the Bible, you would find support from the theology that people have a tremendous role in the redemptive process. But in contemporary Jewish theology, you find that amplified very, very dramatically. So God is rooting for us that we will fulfill our hopes and may communicate in very subtle ways that these hopes that we’re pursuing are noble, or sometimes not, because we’re all full of hopes that are not so noble.
How does that apply to everyday life, especially during the pandemic when a lot of people were losing hope or feeling some desperation?
The book was actually written before the pandemic, but as I was editing it, there are references to things that occurred during the pandemic. First of all, there’s the idea that hope has a social dimension to it and we were deprived of a lot of the social supports that ordinarily sustain hope. I found that the narratives of Judaism that I read over the course of the pandemic spoke to me in a very loud, hope-sustaining voice in a way that I did not really understand before.
For example, we were in lockdown a couple of years ago for the first Passover Seder. We had a modified Passover Seder on Zoom with maybe 30 family members in different parts of the country. The ability to be together, even in this modified virtual way, as we would have been together for a Passover Seder is something that presents hope because you realize you’re not alone.
Second is the idea of feeling like, wow, we are in captivity. The Israelites were in captivity for a really long time. They didn’t know how long they would be in captivity. Neither did we. But the story of Exodus is a story about finding your way out and finding your way toward freedom. That story is one that Jews have been telling for at least a few thousand years, and that has sustained hope for our ancestors over the millennia. It made me feel like I was part of this chain of telling a story that sustains hope and that has worked to sustain hope in our people for thousands of years. So the Passover story sounded really, really very different to me in that first year of the lockdown.
There’s also the story of Purim, where the destruction of the Jews is set to take place, except there is a man and his niece who actually bring about salvation. God is not mentioned in the scroll of Esther. But the story line that spoke to me during the pandemic, very loudly again, that I never really focused so much on, was when Mordecai, the uncle of Esther, says she was sent to the kingdom just at that time.
The implication is that we all have a role in bringing about some kind of redemption for this world. Maybe we have been brought to this world at this time, because there’s really something special and unique for us each to do. We have a lot of problems, from politics to climate change, certainly COVID — all kinds of things. But like Esther in the Purim story, we need to see ourselves as if we came here right at this time because we have something to contribute. And that’s a powerful motivator of hope.
The pandemic brings out, in very bold relief, aspects of hope that are always there, but just shines a bright light on them. Just like the lighting of the menorah. Darkness had a different meeting. We were stuck in a very dark situation. And seeing that the light grows brighter every night, that sort of says ‘this darkness is going to be followed by great light.’
So these same old stories and narratives speak in ways that are different depending on the situation you’re going through. We’re in a situation now that really underscores these narratives as very bright narratives of hope.
Is that message of hope applicable across all faiths?
The story of the Exodus is very big in the Quran. Moses is a very big figure in the Quran. He’s mentioned more than 200 times in the Quran in a very, very similar story. And of course, the Hebrew Scriptures are part of Christian Scriptures as well. So the monotheistic religions share many of these same stories, especially the story of the Exodus, which gives that sense of hope.
Could you elaborate on the story of the Exodus in the context of hope?
The way I understand it, it’s a story about a promise being kept. A promise that God makes to Abraham. But how is this promise kept? It’s kept by all of a sudden, there’s this strange bush that is glowing and glowing and Moses pays attention to it. But God decides that the plan for redemption is going to require a human being. The first thing that God does is go to a human being and say, in essence, help me get these people out of here. So people have a tremendous role in this redemptive process. The idea that you can go from slavery to freedom — in the Passover Haggadah, from darkness to great light — that’s a fabulous, ultimate story of hope that has motivated not just the Jews.
It also inspired the original proposal for the Great Seal of the United States, which on one side had a picture of the Israelites crossing the Red Sea and Pharaoh’s army drowning in the sea. The idea for that image was put together by Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin in 1776 at the start of the Revolutionary War.
The image of Exodus is powerful. It has very deep roots in American history in terms of being a story of hope. There were slaves after in the early days of reconstruction, who called themselves exodusters because they went off and got farmland to start a life based on freedom. It’s been a powerful story of freedom and liberation, and the ability of people to change their situation. That’s what hope is all about — to understand that what’s right in front of us now doesn’t have to be in front of us tomorrow. Tomorrow can be better than today.
Do you view hope as similar to resilience?
Resilience is related to hope. Resilience is about building back. Hope is about building back better. Hope is about getting into a better place. It isn’t just about putting the same old things back together. It’s about when something is broken, for example; if you think about Martin Luther King Jr. — the arc of history is long, but it bends toward freedom. It doesn’t bend toward freedom by itself. We have to bend it.
How did you come to focus your writing on Jewish tradition and religious content?
I had a very personal experience that left a deep impression on me. My mother had some complications giving birth to one of my brothers and it wasn’t clear that she was going to pull through. I later found out that my father prayed very, very powerfully. He felt that the situation was really hopeless and all he could do was pray. So he did this. And my mother did pull through. I can’t say that it was prayers that pulled my mother through. There are lots of women in that situation. And their husbands are praying and they don’t make it. So I’m not saying that the prayers saved my mother. But those prayers changed my father’s life. He went from basically playing golf on the Sabbath to going to synagogue every Sabbath. And our Jewish life changed in a very radical way. So, at a fairly early age, I had a very strong introduction to the connection between hope and Judaism. It was very, very powerful.
When I became a psychologist working with people in therapy, without fail there would be a point in treatment where the question comes up: Is there really hope or not? And very often, if you can’t work out the positive answer to that, people drop out. So hope was always either right in the background or right in the midst of the conversation.
Professionally I started thinking about hope quite a lot. And I started reading about hope, and some of the things that I read were very, very powerful, particularly the thinking of a French philosopher Gabriel Marcel, who wrote that hope is an individual’s response or the community’s response to a trial. We are living through a time of trial — there is no question about that.
So hope is the active overcoming of that trial, Marcel says.
I see myself as an activist in a lot of different ways, and I see ourselves living in times of trial as a nation, certainly for the Jewish people. Trials on many, many fronts. For me hope is my response to this. It’s activism and finding other people who share my hopes to work together to fulfill them.
What is your connection with Scarsdale?
My parents moved to Scarsdale in 1953 when I was three years old. I graduated with the Class of 1968 and left to go to college. I moved back in 1984 and I’ve lived here since. My children went to Scarsdale Schools.
I grew up going to Temple Israel Center in White Plains and I went to Hebrew school. We had some very positive Jewish experiences in our home, and I would say that was the foundation for my interest in Judaism.
Is there a thread connecting this book and your previous books?
There is a theme of hope that runs through much of my writing, for sure.
Two of the books deal with Passover and the Exodus narrative, which is Judaism’s fundamental narrative, a master story. It is a profound story of hope. I was immersed in that for a long time.
The book “Leadership in the Bible” has a chapter about looking at the story of the binding of Isaac from the perspective of hope.
There are not many books from a Jewish perspective that focus on hope. For different reasons, it’s not a subject that has gotten a lot of attention … it’s been a subject that’s been taken for granted. For a long time, everybody has said ‘Jews are full of hope, otherwise, they wouldn’t have survived.’ But beyond that, there’s not that much that really focuses on hope. Jewish historians have learned and focused on so much, but not the subject of hope … we have all the texts, we have everything. We just have to read them in a new and fresh way. That’s what my book tries to do.
Arnow’s new book debuting March 1 is available for pre-order from the Jewish Publication Society at jps.org. It will be available on Amazon, IndieBooks and bookshop.org. Arnow plans to host an event at Bronx River Books, though a date is not finalized yet. Visit Davidarnowauthor.com for updates and information about all of his books.
