Representatives of Wilder Balter, a Chappaqua-based real estate development firm which plans to construct a four-story 45-unit affordable housing rental development on the long-litigated plot at 1 Dromore Road, met with members of the Greenburgh Town Board during a work session July 6 to present minor changes to the approved site plan and a timeline for construction.
During a presentation to the board, Bill Balter, principal and president of Wilder Balter Partners, said that in addition to minimal building setback increases, the site plan would need to be amended with a larger onsite outdoor recreation area, a staircase near the entrance and a bicycle storage area, in order to comply with New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) requirements.
Garrett Duquesne, commissioner of community development and conservation, told the Inquirer that because the listed changes were minimal, although Wilder Balter was planning to seek an amended site plan approval, it might be possible for the developer to request an exemption, which would require written approval from the town building inspector, engineer and the planning board secretary.
“They seemed very minor,” Duquesne said, referring to the potential site plan changes. “It’s commonplace for the shape of the building to be tweaked going from land use approval to construction drawing.”
Balter said it would be helpful for the HCR application to have the 32-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) and site approval changes completed by the end of August.
“The changes we’re making are minor in scope and we will be going to the town to discuss these changes in the next month or so,” Balter told the Inquirer.
At the meeting, Balter said the development would be affordable for 99 years as long as the PILOT was in effect. The proposed 32-year agreement would stipulate annual payments of $1,900 per unit per year, plus the town’s administrative fee and no abatement on special districts. Balter said they would revisit the PILOT after its expiration.
Wilder Balter’s acquisition of the property at 1 Dromore Road comes after a years-long conflict over the site, which resulted in May in a $9.5 million settlement to be paid by the town to S&R Development.
Since 2006 S&R had sought to build multifamily housing on the 2.3-acre property. In 2019, the developer settled with the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament who chose to enforce a restrictive covenant to attempt to halt the development’s construction.
In May, the county voted to issue $3.85 million in bonds to purchase the property and convey it to Wilder Balter, which was not involved in any of the prior litigation, to build affordable housing units.
Of the 45 units proposed for the Dromore development, 38 will be two-bedroom apartments, with the balance one-bedroom apartments. The units will be leased to households earning between 40% and 80% of Westchester County’s median income, and children who reside in the complex will qualify to attend Edgemont schools.
According to Balter, because the development won’t have any three-bedroom apartments, which he said are often sought by families, he estimated the school district could expect between 10 to 18 new students from the development.
The all-electric building is set to be designed to achieve LEED (leadership in energy & environmental design) gold status with LED lighting, low water flow fixtures and a rooftop solar system.
With land use approvals and funding from the Westchester County’s New Homes Land Acquisition (NHLA) already in place, if a 32-year PILOT agreement with the town is completed this summer and HCR funding comes through in the fall, then construction could begin as early as this winter, with full occupancy at the site expected in the fall of 2023.
