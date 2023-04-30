It’s “Shark Tank,” with some twists.
There were no big bucks at stake Monday, April 24, for final pitch night for Scarsdale High School’s Advanced Topics Entrepreneurship class, which focuses on socially responsible and responsive projects. Instead it was a time for the 14 teams of three to five students to describe their process and present their final creations to their families and peers.
The 57 students, mostly seniors, spent the school year working to solve problems related to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, working not only with each other in teams, but finding local partners to solve local problems that can impact large sectors of the population worldwide.
Henry Nova, who worked on an adaptive musical instrument called Table Tunes, with Chelsea Berson, Daphne Boockvar and Alexandra Tretler, joined the class thinking it was an avenue to create a business that could potentially be cashed in on. He learned quickly that wasn’t the case.
“What we learned was what’s called human-centered design, so we learned about the design process where we’re designing for humans with humans, so you’re constantly going back to your constituents, constantly going back to the people you’re serving to see if this works, to see if this is actually a useful product to them,” he said.
Lucas Aulisi, Carson Cohen and Jordan Paris worked on an artificial intelligence program centered around ChatGPT, which is certainly a hot topic in education and beyond these days.
“Unfortunately people have started to use it in nontraditional ways and they haven’t been able to understand actually what AI is and how to maximize it,” Cohen said. “We are trying to build something that educates how to optimize these technologies and how to actually become independent on their own and not rely on our software. We’re not trying to become a tool that you go to every single night. We want to be like an incubator that teaches you how to become independent and how to rely on your own conscious and cognitive thinking.”
Trying to use FusionAI to write an essay will lead to a message speaking out against doing so.
“We want people to ask better questions because we believe better questions leads to better knowledge,” Paris said. “The more questions you ask, the more you can learn. That’s the type of people we’re trying to reach and to get out of people that thing they might not know that they have. We think that will correlate to more knowledge, which is our ultimate goal.”
Cohen also didn’t realize the focus on social entrepreneurship and the “magnitude” of the impact it could have.
“I think we’re all very grateful this is what it’s about, because it’s opened our eyes to the opportunities and other people across the world we can use our technology and knowledge to help,” he said. “This was the first time I saw a majority of these projects and presentations, so it was really nice to see how people are taking different approaches to solving the same problem, which is to help others. It was really great to see how different minds come together to create different ideas.”
So, no, there are no get-rich-quick schemes and all student groups are encouraged to open-source their ideas by putting them online at Instructables or MIT’s Makey Makey site for anyone to replicate.
The class isn’t just about ideas — it’s about taking ideas and making them functional for the intended audience. The students built contraptions and created websites and apps, created marketing strategies and promotional ideas in the 4,000-square-foot design lab, a point of pride for STEAM coordinator Lisa Yokana and fellow STEAM teacher Brian McDonald, who guide students through the space.
“The mission of our entire program is aligned with our school’s non sibi [motto], ‘Not for one’s self,’ and when we created the design lab space I said to our principal we’re not just making more stuff,” Yokana said. “There’s enough stuff in the world, especially with our students who have access to so much. So it’s important for our students to learn the value of making the world a better place because we’re really creating students who are going to go out and be not masters of the universe, but to be successful humans who understand the needs of others and that those needs are different from their own.”
Among this year’s projects students worked on were one that helped special needs students play music, another working with senior citizens to offer them social outlets, and others creating showering devices for people who have trouble using their arms, cooking tools and exercise for the visually impaired and adaptable clothing for people who use feeding tubes.
“The importance of that is in a sense getting beyond the Scarsdale bubble and really the value for themselves of making the world a better place, creating something … that makes lives better and is scalable is incredibly impactful for our students,” Yokana said. “They have written about it in college essays and they have come back and talked about it. As an educator, I feel that’s the mission of this program.”
Yokana created the entrepreneurship program seven years ago with eight students and an introductory course, then added a secondary level course and five years ago the AT-level course. She will retire at the end of this school year, so this was her final pitch night.
“The program will live on and change and morph and that’s great, but the mission of the program, non sibi, and the value of that for our students as we think about creating global citizens is hugely, hugely important,” she said.
Students have to take prerequisite STEAM sequence classes and apply to get into the entrepreneurship program.
“It’s not a school project — it’s a real problem with real partners and real people who would like solutions,” Yokana said. “It’s different from the rest of school. If a team falls apart it’s not like they’re just not getting a good grade, but they’re letting someone down. That’s so valuable for our students to recognize. It’s about creating agency in our students, helping them understand they have the power and the process with which to identify problems in the world and go out and change them.”
Choosing projects and groups is a “complicated process” that involves gathering data, making pitches, voting as a class on what moves forward and forming teams based on students’ interest. It requires a sense of empathy and understanding that everyone is different and people have different needs.
Since the projects rely so heavily on hands-on group work, it’s hard for students to continue to work on them after graduating, so it’s the process and values they learn in the class that they take with them.
“Kids who have come back from college have said the ability to pitch your thoughts, your ideas in a succinct, articulate manner is hugely important as you go into college and beyond,” Yokana said. “And the cool thing is we have students who are graduating this year from college who have been through the program and are going on to do things in service of others. To me that’s so heartwarming because they learned that value here, they learned how rewarding it was to do something for someone else. It gives me goose bumps every time I think of it.”
Table Tunes
Chelsea Berson, Daphne Boockvar, Henry Nova, Alexandra Tretler
After meeting Luke, a 6-year-old boy who has trouble forming sentences and challenges with fine motor skills, but no issues “following a beat,” the students set out to create a way for him to make music, since most instruments are “complex” and “made for able-bodied individuals.” The group used a micro-controller and Scratch code to make a device with four large, color-coded buttons that can be used as a guitar alternative. They tested their product with specialists and elementary school music teachers in Scarsdale. “You should have seen the smile on Luke’s face,” they said. “The joy that this product was able to bring him was unmatched by anything else. He was so proud of the music he created and was finally able to connect with his classmates due to the power of Table Tunes.” It was truly Music for Everyone.
Rescribe
Himmat Garcha, Grant Ishibashi, Finn Kuhse, Dylan Rogers, Gabe Stringfield
With 12.2 million tons of scrap wood going into landfills in the United States in 2018, the Rescribe group found a use for the wood that would not only be good for the environment, but also to be used toward raising funds for awareness and other positive sustainable projects. Some companies sell wood pens for upward of $100, but the Rescribe pens, which are “carefully handcrafted from the finest repurposed hardwoods and softwoods,” cost only $5. Half that price covers the actual cost and the other half gets donated. The first batch was sold at the high school carnival and the project is being handed over to the Project Green Club at SHS. For environmentally conscious “pen enthusiasts,” it certainly will Add Meaning to Your Writing.
ElderLink
Ethan Elkins, Freddy Kushnick, Sam Wetzstein, Hallie Scholl, Nicholas Rapaport
When one of the student’s grandfathers died in 2020, it left his grandmother feeling “depressed and isolated, no longer seeking out her friends and family.” This is common for senior citizens, of whom 28% live alone and suffer from being disconnected, which can lead to “loneliness, sadness and depression.” ElderLink is a “simplistic” website for seniors to connect through their interests in creative arts, music or games, or just to chat over scheduled Zoom sessions so they can form “meaningful connections and foster amazing relationships.” “Our goal is to not only build a community, but to help diminish the life-changing effects of loneliness for senior citizens,” the team said.
UnMatched
Ari Lemisch, Mason Ruzumna, Charlie Stemerman
After learning from a high school baseball player that he had shoulder discomfort but no time or money for physical therapy, the UnMatched group decided a free physical therapy app was the way to go. Users would still have to seek out medical advice from a doctor, but once they had their diagnosis they could enter it into the app in order to receive a list of workouts for the specific ailment. They invite you to Revitalize Your Body, Rebuild Your Strength and become UnMatched.
Simple Shower
Jody Alter, Austin Flaster, Johnny Gates, Harrison Ruback
Showers are just another part of a world “designed for able-bodied people.” One of the team members had a broken thumb and found showering to be “a nightmare” as he couldn’t put shampoo in his hair or wash it, and didn’t want to deal with the “embarrassing and humiliating” option of having his parents help him shower. People with permanent limited mobility have long relied on help showering, which can be “demoralizing, frustrating and embarrassing.” The team met a woman with cerebral palsy who had trouble using her hands. They created a device that can be put in a shower where you use your head to dispense the shampoo. They admitted it’s a beta model and there is “a lot of room for improvement,” but it was a positive step in Showering Made Easy.
Broke Eats
John Apessos, Arthur Pevzner, Alicia Vernaza Escobar, Alessandra Hosseinbukus
Imagine you’re a college student living on your own for the first time. You’re hundreds of miles from home and between school and your social life you don’t know how to cook or make time to have a healthy diet. How do you make a grocery list? What kinds of meals are you going to have? This is something nearly 18 million college students face. The Broke Eats Instagram page encourages young people to make their own meals that are “delicious, easy and affordable.” The recipe links lead to outside pages that are vetted by the Scarsdale students, who already have 400 followers around the world, with 94% being between 18 and 24. They hope to add more sections like cleaning, organization, budgeting and exercise. For now it’s Eat Well, Live Well, Pay Less.
Work It Out
Sam Horner, Kyle Kahan, Lee Kleinman
This team worked with a visually impaired woman who has a passion for fitness and recalled a time when she had no access to physical education class; she told them she was labeled as a “danger to herself and her classmates,” which was “devastating and infuriating.” “She knew she was different, but she didn’t want to be treated as such,” the creators of Work It Out, a workout app for the visually impaired, said. With 14 million people having visual impairments in the country and only 15% of them being completely blind, the team figured it could help many of the people get exercise and avoid the negative mental health effects of going without movement. The app has visual descriptions in larger fonts and specific colors to help a certain group of people, and audio instructions as well.
SeniorTalk
Monica Ferluga, Olivia Gao, Jared Neustadt, Flora Zik
Senior citizens who live alone often feel “forgotten,” and are at risk of disease and dementia due to the isolation. The SeniorTalk team met an older man who talked to them about life goals and was generous in offering them “some advice and wisdom.” He was interested in sharing his experiences with other young people. The group created a website to connect teachers with potential speakers who can come into their classrooms to discuss their expertise or a time in history they experienced. One Scarsdale Middle School teacher was connected with a 40-year music industry veteran through SeniorTalk and had the man come speak to her class. It’s a win-win for teachers and their students and the seniors themselves, a way for people to Always Be Remembered.
FusionAI
Lucas Aulisi, Carson Cohen, Jordan Paris
Likening it to the 1848 gold rush in California, the world of Artificial Intelligence — AI — and the “innovation and progress” that “have led to unprecedented growth and exciting opportunities,” the FusionAI team sought to “educate users on how to use this technology” as it relates to ChatGPT. After attending Yokana’s social enterprise class at Iona College, where students were mentoring high school students from a local under-resourced school, the FusionAI team said the “educational disparity became evident particularly with advancing technologies.” They worked on educating users to create better prompts to get better content.
“What we found was that prompts created after using FusionAI were far more detailed and concise than the ones used before,” they said, having created multiple iterations and making it more “user-friendly, efficient and educational.” The app is being used worldwide and in multiple languages and has attracted venture capitalists, who have reached out to the group.
Affirmation Together
Benjamin Geller, Cate Han, Samantha Hoexter, Rachel Worth
Inspired by a teen with cerebral palsy, this team wanted to inspire her and provide “emotional support and positivity to people with disabilities” through daily push notifications and positive messages through a website to show they are valued. More than 500 people have signed up so far and the team has partnered with The Arc Westchester, which provides support for people with disabilities. “Affirmation Together strives not only to help the individual user, but the family members, loved ones and caretakers as well,” they said, adding, “Our vision is clear. Together we can create a world where everyone feels heard, valued and inspired. We hope you join us on this meaningful journey as we empower individuals to overcome challenges, build resilience and embrace life with optimism” as they are Spreading Smiles One Notification at a Time.
ReLectrify
Robert Horn, Jordan Im, James Spielman, Matthew Steuerman, Jared Waldman
Electronic devices in landfills — e-waste — is a major issue for the ecosystem and biodiversity, so the ReLectrify team is looking to avoid putting those products in landfills in three steps through their website, which includes instructions for erasing data. They will pick up the electronics that are being thrown out, take the items to the design lab to be fixed, promoting “repair culture,” and later donated to organizations, students and schools in need.
Access Attire
Slate Cypcar, Ella Hahn, Sophie Junnarkar, Andrew Lehrman
With prom around the corner and many going in search of the “perfect dress,” one student who has a feeding tube has a “more complicated” situation, unable to shop at the same types of stores as her friends. Or can she? With Access Attire’s adaptive clothing, which installs a grommet on clothing over the abdominal area and covers it with a matching flag, the feeding tube can be completely hidden and the original fashion maintained. All people have to do is send their clothing to the team for alteration and they will do the work. It’s a great way to promote Equal Fashion for all.
Culinease
Matthew Choe, Andre Couto, Mason Lau, Karl Li
Cooking involves risk and it is even more risky for those who have vision impairments. Culinease is a line of kitchen utensils created to remove the risk and “accommodate a large variety of disabilities” by making “every aspect of the kitchen experience accessible.” Their measuring cups have a leveling implement, an angled grip and can be used with one hand. They are also the shape of the measurement — a half cup is a semicircle, for example. The cutting board includes a guide for the knife for “safe and precise cuts.” Culinease is exploring the use of Braille with its products and looking to expand beyond the kitchen. Aimed at Cooking Made Easy for Everyone, they have open-sourced the products, many of which can be created with a 3D printer.
Toy Swapz
Alexandra Simon, Lauren Zoota, Cate Bellesheim, Sophia Garcia, Juliet Schneider
Another waste and pollution issue is plastic from toys. Toy Swapz is the ultimate reduce, reuse, recycle where people can go to their website to donate or “adopt” cleaned and refurbished toys for free with pickup that is “convenient, user-friendly and efficient.” More than 350 toys have been donated and there is an education aspect of teaching about the environmental impact and importance of sustainability. The group even shared this with fourth graders at Greenacres Elementary School. Toy Swapz hopes to expand to surrounding students by giving other high schoolers a “blueprint” to do this in their own communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.