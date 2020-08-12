A tree fell on a parked car and crushed its roof outside the Scarsdale Public Library Aug. 4.
A tree fell and struck a parked car on Christie Place Aug. 4 outside the Popojito Restaurant. Damage to the passenger side mirror was reported.
A car parked on Butler Road was struck by a tree Aug. 4. Measurements were taken to determine who owns the tree.
On Aug. 4, a tree branch fell on a car parked in a driveway on Boulevard. The car’s rear window appeared shattered. Police were unable to determine at the time if the tree was on public or private property.
Emergency personnel also responded Aug. 4 to multiple calls for assistance and to dozens of reports of branches, large trees and wires down during the storm Isaias. Responders put up caution tape to prevent traffic from passing through dangerous areas.
A Brewster Road resident called police Aug. 6 to report caution tape put up to restrict access due to damage from the Aug. 4 storm was preventing trucks from delivering his prescribed medication. Police adjusted the tape.
Burgled
A Brittany Close resident Aug. 9 reported returning home to find the front door of the house ajar. He said an engagement ring valued at $250,000 and a Cartier item valued at $150,000 were missing.
A Brookby Road resident told police Aug. 3 his housekeeper called to tell him his front door panel had been kicked in. Police spoke with the housekeeper, who said she saw the damage when she arrived to clean, then promptly called the homeowner, who called police. The homeowner is preparing a list of missing items. According to police, the burglar entered and exited through the front door. Damage to the door is estimated at $600.
Stolen cars recovered
A Rock Creek Lane man went to police headquarters Aug. 7 to report his $80,000 BMW was stolen from his driveway. Police said the car has been recovered.
A Franklin Road man contacted police Aug. 7 to report his $50,000 Infiniti, parked in his driveway, was stolen. According to police, the car has been recovered.
Cars broken into, things stolen
A Rock Creek Lane caller Aug. 7 said two of her cars were broken into and things stolen. Missing were cash, coins, a Ralph Lauren wallet, various credit and debit cards, a health insurance card and a package of face wipes. The reporting party thought both cars were locked and windows rolled up, but police detected no signs of forced entry.
A Madison Road caller Aug. 7 said while unloading groceries from her car she noticed a man standing by her open trunk. She was in the process of bringing her purchases inside the house when she saw the man rummaging. When spotted, first he tried to hide by squatting down out of her line of vision, but then ran to Madison Road where he got into a parked Honda CRV. She said he drove away on Richelieu Road. The caller described the man as 6 feet tall, wearing a black mask, gray shirt and shorts. She said nothing was missing from her car.
A Sunset Drive caller Aug. 9 reported a black SUV in front of his house. He said two people got out of the car and entered his car, which was parked on the street. His other car was parked in his driveway. He said both cars were rummaged through but nothing was taken from the one parked in the driveway. The car parked on the street was missing items belonging to his girlfriend, he said, but she did not want to press charges. Neither victim wanted to file a formal report.
Guy wants to talk to ex-wife
A Kent Road resident reported a man wearing shorts and a gray-striped shirt turned up on his doorstep Aug. 3, asking to speak with the man’s ex-wife. He told police the man left when he told him to do so.
Assistance rendered
A Southwoods Lane resident called police to report that a floodlight in front of her house was damaged Aug. 4. She suspected vandalism, but patrol thought it was a defective bulb. As a courtesy, police changed the bulb.
Identity theft
An Ardmore Road resident Aug. 4 reported an unauthorized bank account was opened in his name. He said he didn’t lose any money and took steps to correct the situation.
A Normandy Lane resident Aug. 7 reported that someone opened a checking account in her name. No loss was incurred as the bank closed the account.
A Brewster Road resident Aug. 9 told police he accidentally gave personal information to what he believes is a fraudulent website. He said his bank confirmed the site was fake. He notified the bank and the credit bureau of the incident.
Track and field closed
A caller reported people using the track at Scarsdale High School on Aug. 5 were not wearing masks or social distancing. Police saw 10 to 15 people walking or running. The PA system was used to remind them that the track and field were closed since the schools were shut due to the pandemic.
Rowdy teens reported
A Greenacres Avenue resident called to complain about loud teens behind her house late at night on Aug. 5. She thought they might be on Brewster or Farley Road. Upon arrival, police advised her the teens had left the area.
Suspicious behavior
A Meadow Road resident reported a white Toyota with Florida license plates in the driveway on Aug. 6. Police responded and talked to two men inside the car who said they were working in the area for Uber Eats and were just taking a break. No criminal behavior was suspected.
A Brambach Road resident called police Aug. 8 to report a white Jeep was parked outside the house. The caller said the occupants of the Jeep got out and peered into the caller’s car. The caller said there were three men wearing dark clothes. Nothing further happened.
A caller reported a pickup truck hauling a camper was parked on Mamaroneck Road on Aug. 8. She told police she thought it was suspicious. Police responded and spoke to a woman who said she works for a film production company hired by Westchester Reform Temple to film High Holy Days services. She provided contact information for the rabbi who hired her. No further action was taken.
Neighbor harassment
A Wynmor Road resident on Aug. 6 contacted police to report the neighbor behind her on Palmer Avenue has harassed her and her husband for 16 years. She said the neighbor is currently complaining about runoff rainwater allegedly coming on to her property from the Wynmor property. Police spoke to the neighbor and determined the issue stems from a water drain between the properties that might not be up to code. Both parties were advised this was a civil matter.
Passenger strikes Uber driver
An Uber driver called police Aug. 7 to report a passenger had hit him. His call location was Post and Heathcote roads. Police arrived and saw the driver had reddened skin in the area of his right eye. A man and his wife were in the back seat. The Uber driver said the man became agitated when the ride took longer than expected. The driver declined medical attention and did not want to press charges. He said he wanted the couple just to leave his car. Police assisted and Central Taxi was called to take the passengers to their destination in Yonkers.
Car sleepers
Police went to check on a woman reported sleeping in a car parked on Penn Boulevard and Weaver Street on Aug. 8. Two women were in the car, which had New Jersey license plates. The driver said she was visiting her friend who she said is having a hard time. The friend said she lives on Weaver Street. Nothing was out of order and no action was taken.
A man who had reportedly been sleeping in his car Aug. 9 on Greenacres Avenue told police he is a Con Edison contracted flagger instructed to monitor a pole until a work crew arrives. He fell asleep because he was stationed at that location overnight and he said he did not need assistance.
Confrontations
A woman called police Aug. 8 to report that, while walking her dog on Donellan Road, she had a verbal confrontation with another woman over her dog barking at the other woman’s dog. She said the woman yelled obscenities at her. She said no physical contact and no threats were made.
Police responded to Deerfield Lane Aug. 8 on a report of a man screaming at a woman. Police met with a man and a woman sitting on the curb. The two said they were fighting but at no point did it turn physical. They got back into their minivan and left the area.
Strange men in garage
A Myrtledale Road resident called police Aug. 8 because her 80-year-old mother said she saw two men in the house’s open garage. The mother said she went to get something from her parked car and saw two men pulling into her driveway, walking toward her car. When they saw her, they suddenly backed out and took off, heading westbound on Mamaroneck Road. She couldn’t describe the car or their appearance, other than saying they were young and male.
Driveway damage
A Lee Road man complained to police Aug. 8 that construction work in progress near his residence damaged his driveway and surrounding property. Police advised him that it was a civil matter.
Loud parties
A Bradley Road resident called police Aug. 7 to report a loud party in the neighborhood. Police responded and spoke to the neighbor who said he had a few friends over for a barbecue and maybe they turned up the music. He agreed to turn it off.
A Springdale Road caller complained Aug. 8 about a very loud party in the neighborhood. Police went to the location and spoke with the homeowner who said he had a family party but only three guests were still there. Since the remaining guests were preparing to leave, no more was said about the matter.
A Brite Avenue resident called police Aug. 9 to report a large party, possibly on Sage Terrace. Police found a small group of people talking and playing music. They were advised of the complaint and agreed to turn off the music.
Dumped
A man who called police Aug. 9 about wood dumped in front of a “No Dumping” sign on Farragut Road was told that, as a result of storm damage, people were allowed to put branches at the end of their property and that public works was scheduled to pick up the piles.
Car accidents
A two-car accident happened Aug. 4 on Weaver Street and Heathcote Bypass. No injuries were reported.
A crash was reported Aug. 5 on Fenimore Road and Brite Avenue. Fire, ambulance and police were on scene but no injuries were reported. The occupants of the car were said to be arguing. No damage was observed to village property.
Another crash was reported Aug. 6 on Brite Avenue and Fenimore Road. A car traveling northbound on Brite encountered a car traveling west on Fenimore when they met at the intersection. One driver said she didn’t look both ways before entering the intersection. That driver was issued a ticket.
A two-car accident happened on Aug. 5 at Post Road and Fenimore. Both drivers refused medical attention. Information was exchanged.
No injuries were reported at a car accident Aug. 6 on Garth Road. Both parties left the area prior to police arrival.
One person was taken to Lawrence Hospital Aug. 7 following a collision on Grand Park Avenue and Cornell Street.
A woman told police Aug. 7 her car, parked on Heathcote Road, had been hit by another car. Someone left a note on her windshield, she said, but the numbers were wrong. Police assisted her in finding the listed party.
A two-car accident occurred Aug. 7 on Grand Park Avenue and Cornell Street. Two people were injured. One car was traveling east on Grand Park Avenue when another car attempted to make a left hand turn on to Grand Park Avenue. The second car entered the intersection and caused the collision. R&D Towing towed both cars from the scene.
Fire
Emergency personnel responded Aug. 3 on a report of a car fire on the Hutchinson River Parkway. Upon arrival, first responders saw a motorcycle down on the roadway. Two people who had fallen off the motorcycle were treated on scene by medics. The motorcycle was on fire, and firefighters extinguished it.
A one-car accident was reported Aug. 9 on the Bronx River Parkway after a car hit the guardrail. The driver was out of the car when county police and Scarsdale ambulance arrived. Parts of the guardrail were in the roadway, causing damage to four other cars that drove over it. Two cars were towed.
On Aug. 6, fire department personnel responded to the area near Balducci’s on Palmer Avenue on a report of the smell of gas. No gas was found.
This report, covering Scarsdale Police and Fire department activity from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, was compiled from official information.
