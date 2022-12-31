Hundreds turn out to hear conservative children’s author at Scarsdale library

Photo Credit: Scarsdale Inquirer/Will Fritz

Kirk Cameron, the “Growing Pains” actor turned conservative author, appears before a packed room of children and their families to read his children’s book “As You Grow” Dec. 30 at the Scarsdale library.

A crowd of hundreds from Westchester and beyond showed up Dec. 30 to hear conservative author Kirk Cameron read his recently published children’s book at Scarsdale Public Library — a crowd so large that the library had to add a second session to accommodate the audience. 

Cameron, known for his role on the sitcom “Growing Pains,” which aired 1985-92, had confronted the Scarsdale Public Library over its rejection earlier in December of Cameron’s request to schedule a library-sponsored “story hour” event. Through a public relations agency, Cameron had asked to read his children’s book, “As You Grow,” and “speak to families about following the wisdom of the Bible, as well as discussing the harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT [critical race theory] and the transgender agenda,” according to a Dec. 6 email from the agency provided to the Inquirer by the Scarsdale library.

