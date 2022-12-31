Hundreds turn out to hear conservative children’s author at Scarsdale library

A crowd of hundreds from Westchester and beyond showed up Dec. 30 to hear conservative author Kirk Cameron read his recently published children’s book at Scarsdale Public Library — a crowd so large that the library had to add a second session to accommodate the audience.
Cameron, known for his role on the sitcom “Growing Pains,” which aired 1985-92, had confronted the Scarsdale Public Library over its rejection earlier in December of Cameron’s request to schedule a library-sponsored “story hour” event. Through a public relations agency, Cameron had asked to read his children’s book, “As You Grow,” and “speak to families about following the wisdom of the Bible, as well as discussing the harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT [critical race theory] and the transgender agenda,” according to a Dec. 6 email from the agency provided to the Inquirer by the Scarsdale library.
The library subsequently offered Cameron an opportunity to rent a room for the reading, which led to the event. The Scott Room, with a capacity of 170, filled up with young children and their parents, grandparents and other family members. The room filled to capacity a second time, and many prospective attendees still had to be turned away.
Two police officers manned the entrance to aid with crowd control and several others were posted outside.
After the library initially declined to sponsor the program, Cameron took to conservative media to blast the Scarsdale library as well as libraries in other cities that would not host him, claiming he was being treated unfairly.
Cameron — who first faced criticism for his views a decade ago when he told Piers Morgan during an interview that he views homosexuality as “unnatural” and “destructive to many of the foundations of civilizations” — was able to move forward with the event in Scarsdale when Brave Books, the “conservative children’s book publishing company” that published his book, paid $200 to reserve the Scott Room at the library.
Despite the overt political references in the initial request for a story hour, at the Dec. 30 event Cameron mostly stuck to reading his book — described by Brave Books as a “fun story with brilliant art” that “teaches the Biblical truths of the Fruit of the Spirit. Follow Sky Tree's journey from a small acorn to a mighty tree that provides shade, sustenance, and lodging!” There was little to be heard of “discussing the harmful effects of woke ideologies” as earlier advertised, other than a brief mention toward the end of one of the readings.
“We are blessed to not be living in uninteresting times,” Cameron told the audience. “Men and women and children of character and faith are so needed and it’s so critical that we take advantage of the opportunity to train the hearts and minds of our children.”
Cameron, who was unavailable to be interviewed by the Inquirer, said he would continue to schedule public readings of his book at other libraries across the country. He held one in Indianapolis the day prior to the Scarsdale event.
Among those attending the reading was Scarsdale resident Barry Meiselman, past president of the Greenacres Neighborhood Association, who said he got there early because he was anticipating the large crowd that ultimately did materialize.
“I thought in my own mind that it was going to be very well attended and I wanted to be able to get a seat,” he said, adding that he was there for observational purposes.
“I’m interested in terms of how things are framed, in terms of maybe opinions or beliefs that are not similar to mine, because I think it’s interesting to understand how that framing is done, just as a general concept of being better educated,” Meiselman said.
In Meiselman’s observation, there seemed to be little antagonism between Cameron and the library now that the actual event was taking place.
“He did not indicate, at least during the presentation that I attended, that he had prevailed over those who wished to silence him,” Meiselman said.
Ingrid Hernandez-Hugh said she decided to come after hearing about the controversy over the reading in the news.
“(I was) hearing in the media, ‘Oh, there’s not gonna be a big turnout, this and that,’” Hernandez-Hugh said. “The media is trying to tell us what we need to do and not do so I was like, you know what, I’m clearing out my schedule and I’m just going to support because no one’s going to tell me or my kids what to do.”
She described the library’s previous refusal to allow Cameron to speak publicly in a library-sponsored event as an overstep.
“This is our tax dollars here, so they need to understand that this is our money they’re taking to impose their values on us,” said Hernandez-Hugh, who told the Inquirer she lives in Yonkers.
On Fox News and other media outlets, Cameron has called out libraries, including the Scarsdale Public Library, that schedule programs like “Drag Queen Story Hour,” for not giving equal time to him and his book.
Scarsdale hosted “Drag Queen Story Hour” in the Scott Room recently during Pride Month on June 15, 2022. The program description on the library’s website says, “Drag Queen Story Hour first started in 2015 by author and activist Michelle Tea in San Francisco with the goals to ‘inspire a love of reading, while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, self-love and an appreciation of others.’”
Christina Napolitano, who said she lives in Stamford, Connecticut, and came to the Scarsdale library with her children, said it was “great” to see the library full of people wishing to attend Cameron’s reading.
“I agree with a lot of the things he’s doing and his views and he’s really great to do a reading like this in a public library,” she said. “In the end, there cannot be choices if we do not have all things really expressed and all opportunities for us to go. There have been other types of readings at public libraries and this is one other type and it’s good that it happens, so people can choose to come.”
Asked about criticism of Cameron’s views on LBGTQ issues, Napolitano said, “I think it’s not OK not to present people with different choices.”
Paul Sessa, who said he lives in the Bronx and brought his wife and children to Scarsdale for the reading, described a “double standard” that he feels exists in what values public entities promote — which is why he felt it was important to attend Cameron’s reading, though he and his family ultimately were unable to make it in after the room reached capacity.
“There are libraries that allow things which I would consider to be ungodly, which are against the scriptures, against the family, and if you don’t agree with that, if a conservative mentions it, it’s considered controversial,” Sessa said.
The Scarsdale library did not immediately return a request for comment after Cameron’s event was held.
