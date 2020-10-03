Police responded to Citibank on S. Central Avenue Sept. 23 after a man later identified as Darrin Sher presented a phony Connecticut driver’s license with someone else’s name and date of birth. Sher told the teller he didn’t have a bank card but he did have a PIN. He was asked further questions for identification but he was unable to answer them, so he couldn’t withdraw any funds. The bank manager, meanwhile, received an email from the bank’s Eastchester branch about a man attempting to withdraw funds using a fraudulent ID. She recognized him as the same man from a photo and notified police. Sher was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters where he was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and held for arraignment.
Larceny suspected
Police responded to H-Mart on N. Central Avenue Sept. 26 on a report of a fight in progress. On arrival police learned there had been a larceny. The manager said a man wearing a red hat, blue jeans and brown shoes took items and then fled on a Bee-Line bus traveling toward White Plains. When the bus stopped at N. Lexington and Hamilton avenues, a man of that description was taken off the bus. The store manager arrived to identify the man as the thief and Charles Crawford was arrested and charged with petty larceny. He was in possession of $199.14 of items from H-Mart and released with a summons to return to court Oct. 9.
Drivers arrested
A driver who failed to use the turn signal while switching lanes traveling north on South Central Avenue Sept. 25 was pulled over by police. A database search showed Deshaun Jefferson’s license was revoked for DWI. Jefferson was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. The car, registered in Florida, was released to the owner. Jefferson was given a summons to return to court Nov. 12.
A man driving with a suspended license for speeding and not paying fines was arrested at Jackson Avenue and the Sprain Brook Parkway on Sept. 27. He was issued a summons to return to court Nov. 18.
Order not received
A North Washington Avenue woman told police Sept. 21 items she ordered from Amazon never arrived even though Amazon said they had been delivered. The order included airpods, an airpods case and a Champion sweater. A report was made.
Repossessions
A repo man informed police Sept. 22 he repossessed a 2013 Mercedes-Benz and a 2009 Ford from a residence on Joyce Road. Police said there were no warrants on the cars and the information was entered into eJustice.
A repo man reported to police Sept. 25 he was taking repossession of a 2015 Honda Civic from a residence on High Point Drive.
Items stolen at closed pet store
An employee of Pet Goods on S. Central Avenue told police Sept. 22 he went to the store, which closed Sept. 1, to conduct an inventory and discovered wet dog food stolen, as well as leashes, collars and dog treats. Because the security cameras were disabled, there was no footage of any activity in the store. He said the landlord went into the space with contractors over the last few weeks. The employee told police after making the report he was no longer working in the building.
Identity theft
A Colony Drive resident reported Sept. 22 that she had checked her credit on Credit Karma monitoring service and learned someone opened an account with Con Edison in her name, running up a bill of $4,299. She said she never opened the account. Con Edison advised her to make a police report.
Pole down
A caller reported a telephone pole down on E. Hartsdale Avenue Sept. 22. Police saw the pole blocking the entrance to the Hartsdale Public Parking District lot, its wires strewn across the eastbound lane of traffic. Con Edison was notified to disconnect the power and move the wires off the roadway. Both lanes of traffic were reopened after the pole was removed. Photos of damage to the fence of the parking lot were taken.
Scratched car
A Sentry Place resident told police Sept. 22 his car was scratched and he blamed his neighbor. He said he has had issues with his next-door neighbor. The building superintendent had video footage of the area but was unable to show it to police at the time. Police took photos of the damage and planned to investigate further.
Fake accounts
A Mercer Avenue resident reported Sept. 23 she received a bill in the mail for a credit card in the amount of $7,028.74. She told police she never applied for the card and never opened an account. The charges reflected purchases since August. There were also numerous cash advances and purchases made in Westchester County and the Bronx. Purchases were made at CVS, Blue Cantina 2, Dallas BBQ, Armani Exchange and various NYC parking meters. The account was closed and a freeze placed on her credit until the matter is resolved.
An Old Army Road resident reported on Sept. 24 that Geico sent her a letter about an insurance policy opened in her name, but she told police she doesn’t have a Geico account and she said the letter was mailed to an address where she hasn’t lived for 25 years. Her Social Security number and other personal identification were used to open the account. She told police a credit card she canceled six months earlier was also used for overseas travel. The woman said she has contacted the various agencies and was not out any money.
Transformer fire
Police and fire personnel responded to an address on Highpoint Drive Sept. 24 on a report of a fire. The first officer on scene used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, which apparently started from a timer transformer box on the balcony of a first floor apartment. Boxes stored on the balcony were ignited. The fire department forced entry through the apartment door, causing minor damage. The resident appeared on scene and the superintendent fixed the front door.
Sideswiped
A caller reported an accident Sept. 25 that happened on Sept. 2 at the Speedway gas station on S. Central Avenue. At that time, he said while fueling up, another car attempted to squeeze past him, damaging his car. He said that car, which had a Florida registration, was driven by an older man. He didn’t report the incident at the time because he was having a hectic day. He showed police pictures of his damaged car. A report was made.
Firearms surrender
A Highpoint Drive resident told police Sept. 26 he wished to surrender his firearms due to an upcoming court date. He presented his New York State pistol permit and three firearms; a Glock19; a Glock43 and a Glock30. One of the firearms was missing the slide or barrel which reportedly had been sent out for customizing. All of the firearms were matched with their serial numbers and taken into safekeeping.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 21 through Sept. 28, was compiled from official information.
