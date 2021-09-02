Historic, major flooding caused by Tropical Depression Ida wreaked havoc throughout Scarsdale and Edgemont Wednesday night into Thursday.
Torrential rainfall on Sept. 1 of at least 6 inches over six hours in Scarsdale resulted in flash flooding that coursed onto roadways and into hundreds of basements and garages. Residents posted frantic pleas on social media, seeking advice and help to cope with gushing water that was breaking through lower level doors, overflowing from toilets and overloading sump pumps. Videos and photos showed water rising rapidly, often above electric outlets, with furniture or toys floating in the brown bilge.
Fire and police departments were flooded with calls for help, prompting the village of Scarsdale to send out tweets that said, “Fire personnel are busy tonight rescuing vehicle occupants from cars stranded in flood waters. Do not walk, wade, or drive through flood waters” and “The Fire Department is NOT performing basement pump-outs at this time, as they continue to respond to a variety of emergencies. Please contact a private company for basement pump-out service.”
By Thursday afternoon, three roads — Brookby, Rugby and Greendale –- remained impassable due to flood waters. Areas blocked by downed wire and/or trees include Paddington/Ogden, Madison/Carmen, the Heathcote Bypass, according to an update from the village. Village Hall was open with reduced staffing and hours, and the Scarsdale library was open for residents to use WiFi and other amenities while Verizon and ConEd outages continued.
The village also advised residents to document flood damage by taking photos, saving cleanup service receipts and itemizing damaged belongings in anticipation of federal and/or state flood relief that could be available to eligible property owners.
“Good documentation will help to maximize any financial recovery you may be entitled to,” the village manager’s email said.
In a 6 a.m. robocall on Sept. 2, Schools Superintendent Thomas Hagerman informed the community that “significant flooding” made all seven schools unsafe to open on Thursday. He said crews and staff were dealing with water damage and flooding. On Thursday afternoon, Hagerman announced the district would reopen schools safely on Friday.
Wind and rainwater from the storm also caused scattered power outages; about 1,100 Scarsdale customers were without power as of 5 p.m., Thursday, according to an email from the village manager’s office. Residents were advised to report power outages by calling Con Edison at 1-800-752-6633 or online at www.coned.com.
Fallen trees damaged several houses in the village and disrupted travel on Metro-North trains, and service on all three lines that run in Westchester was suspended through Thursday afternoon. But most significantly, flooding caused by the deluge made road travel not only hazardous but life-threatening: S. Central Avenue, for example, was a deep river that submerged cars to their roofs, according to photos posted on social media.The Bronx River Parkway, which runs through Scarsdale was shutdown due to severe flooding and debris, and many sections of the Hutchinson River Parkway remained closed Thursday as crews worked to remove abandoned cars from the roadway.
In Greenburgh, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner declared a state of emergency Thursday morning and emailed a statement that said the back parking lot at 100 E. Hartsdale Avenue flooded and water reached the hoods of the cars that were parked there. He said the back wall in one of the garages broke and cars were totaled with water reaching up to the roof of some cars.
Wednesday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul had declared a state of emergency in multiple counties including Westchester and warned New Yorkers not to travel during the storm. The declaration mobilizes state agencies, including the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Department of Transportation to take immediate action to help respond and recover from the record-breaking flooding and storm damage. According to a statement from the governor’s office, a state of emergency “eliminates potential hurdles for local response activities and provides the necessary tools to make sure New Yorkers can quickly and safely recover.”
"The State is committed to ensuring all the necessary resources to recover from the historic and devastating flooding experienced overnight are immediately accessible and available for those severely impacted," Governor Hochul said in a press conference Thursday afternoon. Sounding a tone of urgency, she said she had deployed department of financial services to help people file claims, "I don’t want delays, I want adjusters out there ... I have directed all state agencies engaged in emergency response efforts to work together with our Federal and local partners to take swift and appropriate action to help these communities recover."
With FEMA assessments underway and an eye toward formulating a long-term plan for more infrastructure funding, she said, “Every crisis is an opportunity to learn and improve and be prepared for the next one.”
"We will put together the path and it will probably exceed a $30 million threshold," which she expects will have full support from President Joseph Biden.
-- with reporting by Molly Bookner and Nicholas Perrone
Updated Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
