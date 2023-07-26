Identity theft and grand larceny were reported July 22 by a Mamaroneck Road man who said $70,000 was transferred out of one of his accounts and an additional $1,200 removed via an ATM. He was notified after the fact by his bank, which contacted him to say his contact information was changed and a new account was opened in his name. He gave a deposition to police who provided him paperwork to share with his bank to facilitate their investigation.
Burgled
Burglary and criminal mischief were reported July 20 at a residence on Harvest Drive. The crime was discovered by two employees of a real estate firm who saw a rear glass door broken. Miscellaneous property including a bolt action 12-caliber shotgun valued at $2,000 was recovered from the scene. Following the report, multiple units responded and confirmed a crime did take place. The house is currently unoccupied. Police are investigating.
Burglary and felony theft were reported July 23 at a residence on Murray Hill Road; stolen were credit cards, debit cards, house keys, office keys, and a key to the resident’s post office box. The homeowner came to headquarters to report the crime; saying the items were stolen sometime during the early morning hours.
Another Murray Hill Road resident reported July 23 a wallet containing $200 and assorted credit cards; another wallet containing $40 and various cards; and a handbag containing a wallet with cards but no cash were stolen from her house. Also stolen was the key fob to a Jeep and various other items. The reporting party told police sometime during the overnight hours someone entered the home through an unlocked dining room window, which he found still open in the morning. He also reported finding a large knife just outside.
Lady in the roadway
Police responded July 17 to a report of a lone female walking in the roadway on Weaver Street. She seemed to be headed toward Larchmont. At the scene, police officers noted there was no sidewalk in that immediate area, and therefore, walking in the roadway was the only option and was legal due to the lack of any sidewalk. The woman was observed safely making her way to sidewalk where it existed further along, before police left the area.
We’ve got your phone
A person flagged down police July 17 on Mamaroneck Road and Griffen Avenue to hand over a cellphone they found; police located the phone’s owner who said she would send her son to the police station to get it.
Sounds icky
A caller on Walworth Avenue told police July 17 an unknown party left a small toy made of infant figurines held together with glitter glue on her porch. She said she does have children but they are away at camp and she had no idea who might have left the handmade toy and thought someone might be marking her house for future miscreant behavior. Police removed the item and told the homeowner to report any other suspicious behavior.
Slow pursuit
Police initiated a pursuit July 17 after two motorcyclists ran a red light northbound on Post Road near Burgess Road; the bikers failed to comply with police attempts to pull them over. The officer abandoned the pursuit, which never exceeded 30 mph, after the motorcycles entered White Plains.
Bad drivers
A Pelham woman, 32, was issued a summons July 17 for driving with a suspended registration when police responded to a report of a disabled car on Meadow Road and Hutchinson Avenue. On arrival, police saw a flat front tire on the driver’s side of the woman’s car. It was soon learned the driver had no business operating the car, which was towed away by duty tow and the car license plates were seized.
One person reported being injured July 18 when a car stopped in traffic on Mamaroneck Road; the driver of the car following behind the first car didn’t apply the brakes in time and rear-ended the car in front. No hospital transport was noted. Tickets were issued.
Wrongly accused
A caller July 18 told police he thought a gas station attendant on Scarsdale Avenue took pictures of his daughter’s credit card when she was paying for gas; he suspected the attendant was going to use information on the card for illegal purposes. The attendant denied the accusation and showed police the photos on his cell phone, which did not contain any pictures of credit cards. The complaining party said, OK, maybe there was a misunderstanding, but said he was canceling the card anyway and then left without incident.
Nervous
A Hutchinson Avenue resident July 18 reported two men getting out of a pickup truck in front of his home and approaching a pile of refuse he’d left near the garage. He said he thought their presence seemed suspicious. Police reviewed his home security video and suggested the men were examining items they believed were being tossed to see if there was anything they wanted. It appeared they didn’t take anything and they departed. No further action was taken.
Stuck door
A caller July 18 reported her mother was stuck in her home on Garden Road, unable to leave because her front door was swollen shut from rain, heat and humidity. Police and fire personnel arrived on scene and were able to gain entry without damaging the door or frame and mom was released.
Shenanigans at mailboxes
A glue trap was reported July 18 in the lip of a U.S. postal drop box on Palmer Avenue. The condition was noted and the postal inspector was notified. Police secured the box so no mail fishing crimes could be committed.
Shell casing found
On July 19, a 911 caller reported finding what looked like a .22 caliber shell casing on the ground on Chase Road. Police arrived and searched the area and found multiple casings. They were immediately recognized as casings for nail guns, not firearms. Other construction debris was found in the area where an adjacent building had recently undergone roof repair. The casings were put in a trash bin and no further action was necessary.
Don’t cut my tree
On July 19, a Barker Lane resident reported a neighbor was cutting trees on the caller’s side of the property line. Police arrived and saw a landscaper had trimmed branches overhanging both sides of the fence; police advised the neighbor it is OK to cut whatever is hanging on their side, but not the neighbor’s. The caller is aware this is a civil matter and just wanted the incident documented.
Cars entered overnight
A caller on Griffen Avenue July 20 reported her father’s car was entered overnight. In the morning she found one door ajar and the glove compartment had been emptied. The car’s registration, insurance card and operating manual were stolen. The caller said the car wasn’t locked. She said nothing of value was missing and just wanted the incident documented.
On July 20, a Tunstall Road resident reported her car was entered overnight and ransacked. Another car parked on the property was vandalized.
A Shawnee Road resident went to police headquarters July 20 to report her Salt sunglasses valued at $550 and about $40 in change and loose bills were stolen from her BMW, which was vandalized and rummaged through overnight. Police looked at the car and photos were taken.
Shaking with anger?
A caller on Carthage Road July 21 advised police about a man sitting in a parked car, shaking, possibly in need of assistance. The caller suggested he might just be very angry. The car’s license plate information was provided to police who arrived to check things out, but by then the man had left.
No permit, no soccer class
A caller on Lyons Road July 22 reported unauthorized soccer classes happening at Davis Park. Police contacted the coach and advised her the classes can’t continue until she’s obtained the necessary permits. The class stopped immediately and no further action was taken.
Just eating lunch
Police responded July 22 to a report of a white SUV parked for what seemed like a long time at the intersection of Valley Road and Gorham Road. The caller said the car wasn’t parked in a legal parking space. Police contacted the driver, who said they’d just stopped to eat a lunch. They were advised of the complaint and given a warning about where to park.
Heron takes flight
Police went to Coralyn Road and Norma Place July 22 after a caller reported a large heron in the roadway that might be injured. The bird had left the roadway by the time police arrived. They saw it standing on someone’s lawn. As police approached it, the bird took flight and perched in a nearby tree. It did not seem injured and no further action was taken.
Taken to the hospital
One person was transported July 23 to Westchester Medical Center by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps following a collision between a driver and a parked car on Harvest Drive. The car, a 2020 Jeep Suburban was heading westbound when the driver let it drift to the left and it collide with a parked 2022 Honda Suburban facing east; it then rolled over. Scarsdale firefighters were also on scene. Both cars were towed away.
Looking for his son
A patrol officer July 23 was approached by a man who said he was searching for his son who was last seen by the train station. He said his son had recently severed his affiliation with a Tai Chi cult and the abrupt change in lifestyle had upset him. He described his son as 6’2” and 175 lbs; wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, blue yoga pants, a blue bucket hat and carrying a blue backpack. The officer helped him look for his son without result.
Fire
Firefighters July 17 went to an address on White Road after a contractor reported damage to gas service after using an excavator. The contractor tried to staunch the leak using fill. Police directed firefighters to secure water supply south of the incident as a precaution and neighboring homes were checked and metered. Con Edison Gas responded and isolated the leak at the curb valve. Firefighters assisted Con Ed checking sanitary sewers and stayed on scene until the leak was repaired. No readings were found anywhere.
Firefighters responded to a report of a car on fire July 17 in the Saxon Woods pool parking area on Mamaroneck Avenue. Charred and damaged items were found inside the SUV’s center console; firefighters disconnected the car battery and advised the owner to have the car towed. The owner decided the damage wasn’t that bad and wanted to drive the car back to the Bronx. County police were on scene.
On July 18, firefighters went to the Fenway Golf Club on Secor Road where management directed them to an employee dorm area on the second floor of the main building in response to an activated fire alarm. No apparent cause for the activation was detected and firefighters assisted the manager in resetting the alarm. No hazards were observed.
Workers soldering a pipe July 19 at a house on Carman Road set off a CO alarm. The structure was checked for unsafe levels of CO, and since the soldering work was finished, no further assistance was needed.
On July 29, firefighters responded to a car and motorcycle collision on the northbound Bronx River Parkway. On arrival, responders saw a passenger who had fallen off a Vespa was conscious and ambulatory. The passenger was assessed by medics and refused further attention. The Vespa was moved off the roadway.
Homeowners on Mamaroneck Road July 21 reported an outdoor gas fireplace they were using behind their house wouldn’t shut off; firefighters shut it down. The homeowner was advised to have the appliance serviced.
A Cushman Road resident July 22 was assisted by firefighters after his wife, who wasn’t home, reported he might be inside and in need of assistance. Firefighters assisted police in entering the residence where the husband was found on the floor, conscious and alert, but unable to get up. He said he’d been in that position for about 24 hours. He was packaged in a stretcher and taken by ambulance to White Plains Hospital. Entrance to the house was made through an interior garage door.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from July 17 to July 23, was made from official reports
