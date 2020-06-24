A Magnolia Road resident reported June 15 being the victim of identity theft and fraud. She said she received a letter from the Department of Labor stating an employee of hers has been receiving unemployment. When she examined the paperwork, she said the employee name was fictitious and the Social Security number provided was hers.
A Chesterfield Road resident on June 15 told police she discovered fraudulent charges on her credit card; $571 was removed from her account for purchases she had never made.
An Oak Way resident on June 16 reported being the victim of identity theft. He told police he received correspondence from the Department of Labor about his application for unemployment benefits. He said he never applied for benefits and his attempts to contact the Department of Labor about the application were unsuccessful.
A Hillview Drive resident told police June 18 multiple credit cards were opened in his name over the past weeks. He received three letters from different financial institutions indicating accounts were opened in his name. He told police he never opened new accounts and hasn’t lost any money.
A Harvest Drive resident reported June 17 he was the victim of a scam. He lost $25,000 in a wire scam while trying to assist his mother who was buying a house in Boca Raton, Florida. He said he was told his lawyer requested the wire transfer, but the person asking for the money turned out not to be his lawyer.
A Fayette Road resident told police June 19 someone applied for unemployment in his name. He never applied for unemployment.
A Brewster Road man told police June 20 he was victimized in a gift card scam after a friend’s email was hacked. He received an email from the friend who said he needed money. The man purchased five gift cards to send to the friend but when he realized it was a hack, he didn’t send anything and he’s not out any money.
Cars stolen, scoped out
A Taunton Road woman reported June 17 her Volvo valued at $40,000 was stolen from her driveway. She was in the habit of leaving her keys in the unlocked car.
A man said he parked his car in front of the Chase Bank on Palmer Avenue June 19 and an hour and a half later reported it missing.
A Brite Avenue resident told police June 17 she watched an unknown man walk up her neighbors’ driveway and open their unlocked car door. She described the man as tall and skinny and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. When he realized he was being watched, the man took off in a black four-door sedan. Police searched the area but didn’t find the man or the sedan.
A Taunton Road resident June 17 told police he has surveillance video of people trying to enter his locked car overnight. He said his car alarm sounded and woke him up. The would-be thieves took off.
On June 17 a Madison Road resident reported someone entered his unlocked car parked in his driveway but they didn’t take anything.
A Penn Boulevard resident on June 22 told police she saw a man in a white T-shirt trying to enter her car parked in her driveway. Her car was locked. Thwarted, he ran off on Franklin Road.
Car at wrong address
A Cadillac Escalade appeared in the driveway of a Heathcote Road residence June 17. The homeowner said it appeared overnight. A check of the license showed it belonged to a neighbor across the street. It was determined the car, after being serviced by Heathcote Gulf, was dropped off in the wrong driveway. The owner of the car said he would retrieve it.
Who set the trap?
A Brewster Road caller reported June 15 an animal trap was set at the rear of his property using a chicken wing as bait. The caller said he did not set the trap, and two neighbors who were contacted said they didn’t set it either. Police triggered the trap, but left it on the caller’s property. Tri-County Wildlife told the homeowner the trap was erroneously set at the wrong address.
Alarming letter?
A Walworth Avenue woman notified police June 17 of an alarming letter she received regarding her lawn signage. When she met with an officer, she acknowledged the letter wasn’t threatening, but possibly an attempt at political conversation. No further action was taken.
Too much noise
Police responded to a report of loud music at a party on Beechwood Lane June 16. Upon police arrival, the homeowner agreed to lower the volume after being warned of complaints.
“Extremely loud” music was reported June 20 at a home on Fairview Road. Officers on arrival heard the music coming from the backyard. The homeowner was advised to turn it down.
Loud music was reported coming from a home on Herkimer Road June 20. The homeowner volunteered to turn it down after being told of complaints.
A family watching a movie in the backyard of their Cayuga Road residence was the subject of a noise complaint June 20. The homeowner agreed to turn down the sound.
A Brown Road caller on June 16 reported teens partying on his street. He reported loud noises but couldn’t determine the address. Police saw a handful of kids practicing social distancing and playing board games on a porch. Reminded of the late hour and respect for the neighbors, they agreed to play more quietly.
A Wakefield Road caller complained June 16 of noisy kids he could hear through his backyard; police found eight to 10 kids playing. They agreed to keep the noise down.
A loud party was reported on Brite Avenue June 17. Upon arrival, police saw a group of adult musicians practicing in a backyard. Police ascertained the sound was not excessive but advised the musicians of the complaint.
Kids being kids
Police responded June 16 to the schoolyard at the high school on Brewster Road on a report of kids climbing a shed. The kids got off the shed when police warned them it was unsafe to climb on it.
What appeared to the caller to be a large, organized sporting event on a field at the high school on June 18 turned out to be a handful of teens playing soccer, while a few other individuals were on the track and field. Officers provided the Scarsdale School District with a report of the complaint and what was observed.
Twenty or so kids playing basketball and not social distancing were reported June 18 on the court of the Edgewood School property on Roosevelt Place. A police report was sent to the board of education.
Twenty or more kids were reported June 18 playing soccer on Weaver Street behind Quaker Ridge School. No action was taken but the information was forwarded to the board of education.
Fifteen kids playing on the basketball court on Huntington Avenue June 19 were reported to police because it appeared they were not social distancing.
Kids left a mess June 22 after a custodian at the Heathcote School reported multiple girls hanging out behind the school late in the afternoon. After the custodian spoke to them, they fled, taking only some of their garbage. Bottles of alcohol were found in the trash.
He was there
A Haverford Avenue resident told police June 16 she was looking for her son and her husband whom she thought might be in distress. The husband told police he was at home the whole time.
Animal matters
A bear was reported in a parking lot on Heathcote Road on June 16. Police said it was gone before they were able to sight and track it.
A juvenile raccoon who got its leg stuck under a rock in a yard on Johnson Road June 21 was freed by police, who used a shovel provided by the homeowner to lift the rock.
Vandalism reported at school
A custodian called police June 17 to report vandalism at the Heathcote School on Palmer Avenue. Graffiti was painted in white paint using various words and pictures on the auditorium wall under the roof. The custodian said a picnic table was moved to a location where the roof is lower, which helped the vandals reach the roof. Empty bottles of alcoholic beverages were found in the area.
Assistance rendered
A delivery person requested police assistance June 17 to deliver a number of high-end rugs to a residence on Fenimore Road. He said he’s had problems in the past with the homeowner’s son and wanted an officer present. Police stood by while the rug transfer was completed.
Missing child found
A grandfather said his grandchild might be missing from his Meadow Road residence on June 17. On arrival, police were told the child was found safe inside the house.
Kid’s bike stolen
A Greenacres Avenue woman told police her child’s bicycle was stolen from their property June 17. She wasn’t interested in pursuing the matter, only reporting it.
What’s that buzz?
A Normandy Lane caller told police June 18 about an alarming noise in her bathroom. On arrival, they were met at the door by the homeowner’s daughter, who said an electric toothbrush vibrating in the medicine cabinet was the source of the sound.
Fictitious Craig’s List post
A woman told police June 18 her mother’s property on Windward Lane, which is under contract for sale, was listed as a rental for $3,410 a month on Craig’s List. She said she did not create that post and the house is not for rent. The resident completed a Dark House card so police would frequently check on the house.
Boyfriend from the past
A Leatherstocking Lane woman told police June 19 an ex-boyfriend, whom she hasn’t spoken to in 10 years and whom she only dated for three months, was now sending her letters. Although she originally described the letters to be of a harassing nature, she acknowledged they might be more of an attempt to reconnect. At her request, police contacted the letter writer and told him to stop writing.
Leaf blower ban
According to village code, gas-powered blowers are not allowed between June 1 and Sept. 30.
A Lebanon Road caller reported gas-powered leaf blowers in use June 17. He said he couldn’t see them, but he could hear them, somewhere in the vicinity of Lebanon, Ardmore and Wakefield roads. Police looked for the blowers with negative results.
Summonses were issued to gardeners using gas-powered leaf blowers on Butler Road on June 16, on Fox Meadow Road, Wildwood Road, Greenacres Avenue, Boulevard and Overhill Road on June 17, and on Walworth Avenue on June 18.
Fire
Firefighters were dispatched to Sapori Restaurant on Chase Road on June 16 for a CO alarm. Negative readings were taken at the door and the owner of the business was present to give access. The interior was checked with meters and CO was detected in the kitchen. Con Edison was notified and the premises were vented with a portable fan. Multiple burners without pilot lights were determined to be the source of the problem, as well as a stove operating without a vent.
The fire department responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Bronx River Parkway northbound on June 16. It turned out to be a three-car accident. All occupants had self-extricated prior to emergency assistance. The fire department stabilized the scene and stood by for tow.
A house fire reported June 18 on Wildwood Road in Hartsdale had Scarsdale firefighters on hand to assist a ladder truck blocked by a Con Edison truck in the roadway. There was a moderate smoke and heat condition on the second floor of the home; Hartsdale units operated the hose line, and one wall and the ceiling in the bedroom were pulled.
The cause of a fire alarm at a home on Windsor Lane June 19 was an exploding microwave oven. The homeowner was heating up a heating pad that ruptured. No injuries were reported.
A hazardous condition was reported on Heathcote Road June 20 when units responded to a call for a gas line damaged by a contractor. A gas line was discovered leaking by a curb. Con Edison was summoned and fire fighters stretched a 2.5-inch hose line to cover the area. Other units gained access to a house and metered the basement. Con Edison technicians shut down gas to the service line at the curb valve. The road was temporarily closed westbound at Duck Pond Road and police were on scene to assist with traffic control.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 15 through June 22, was compiled from official information.
