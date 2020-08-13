Looking out over Post Road, Father Thomas Lynch took a seat at a plastic children’s picnic table outside of Immaculate Heart of Mary’s school building. The sun was blistering, and the heat was stifling. The shade from a large tree behind him offered a little relief, with only speckles of sunlight shimmering across his face. His plastic clerical collar placed carefully in his shirt pocket, he donned a bright white facial mask and a baseball cap as he gazed over the bushes toward the cars and trucks whizzing by. The site was familiar for Lynch, who had called the church home for two years.
Lynch, 54, admits he was a tad nervous when he arrived at IHM in 2018. For more than 26 years, he had committed himself to doing much of his work in New York’s inner cities and mostly in Hispanic communities where he was able to flex his Spanish language skills and take on more adventurous, yet challenging roles.
After spending slightly more than 11 years at Our Lady of Angels church in the Bronx, Lynch was encouraged by several friends to stretch himself and bring his liturgical teachings to a different community, somewhere completely out of his comfort zone. After thinking over his friends’ advice, he heard of an opening at IHM and jumped at the opportunity.
“I felt like I took my life in my hands by expressing interest,” he said, adding that he felt nervous about preparing homilies for Scarsdale’s sphere of lawyers and professors. “I just bumped into the cardinal one day and he said ‘Tom, I’m so glad that you wrote in for IHM, you got a great parish.’ It was very comforting to hear that, that he thought that this would be a good match. It’s been two wonderful years.”
His nervousness quickly dissipated after he settled into the community, where parishioners welcomed him and offered to help him navigate his new journey.
“When I was more of myself, that’s when people seemed to appreciate [me] all the more,” he said.
Just two years later, unbeknownst to him, Lynch was being considered for a different role in another community that needed his expertise. Last month, he received a phone call from Bishop Edmund Whalen who asked him to accept a new assignment at Holy Name of Jesus and St. Gregory the Great Parish in Manhattan. Lynch was “floored” by the phone call but accepted the bishop’s request, saying he would be happy to help.
“That’s what we are ordained to do,” he said.
After two years of successes and challenges at IHM, Lynch said he plans to depart the parish in September, leaving it in the care of Westchester native Monsignor Luke Sweeney, who is currently serving at the Holy See in Rome.
“It really has been a wonderful experience,” said Lynch. “I leave with a heavy heart, but I have a hunch this is all a part of God’s plan. I’ll never regret coming here; I really enjoyed it.”
Born in Bronx to Irish immigrant parents, Lynch and his seven brothers were raised in a very religious family. He had relatives who were priests, he said, and he was always fascinated to hear stories about their travels doing missionary work. At 13 he started to show some interest in the priesthood, a calling his father was delighted by, often calling him “father” in jest around the house.
After joining the Cathedral Preparatory Seminary and going to Manhattan College, Lynch entered St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers in 1988. While a seminarian, Lynch got his first taste of working in at-risk communities as an intern in the South Bronx. It was then that he found his life’s calling.
Ordained a priest in 1992, Lynch spent two of the happiest years of his life at Holy Family Church on Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx. A vibrant parish where he was challenged in his new position as priest, he said he became interested in Hispanic ministry, and the parish eventually sponsored him to go to Bolivia to further his studies in Spanish.
After attending Catholic University in Washington, D.C., where he studied church history, Lynch taught at St. Joseph’s Seminary and was assigned to a parish in Manhattan and the Bronx before arriving at IHM in 2018.
When he arrived, Lynch was looking to implement some of the things he had learned serving other parishes for more than 20 years. Lynch said he had “a lot of crazy ideas” from his time in the Bronx, but the Parish Council appreciated his ingenuity, he said, and allowed him to implement new fundraising strategies.
Initially drawn to the parish because it was different than his other parishes, Lynch was also enticed by the IHM School.
“When I came here, I taught Spanish and … just being involved in children’s liturgies and working with the teachers and the principals, it has been a delightful experience,” he said.
Growing up in a parish-based school himself, he described school ministries as “the heartbeat” of a parish.
With the Archdiocese of New York closing 20 Catholic schools this year, including six in Westchester, Catholic schools are finding it hard to deal with the cultural shifts around parish education, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his first year as pastor, Lynch said he wanted to tackle the problems facing the IHM School and to make it financially self-sufficient. Having hired Tracy Keelin as the school’s new principal, Lynch said he is confident about the school’s future and has been looking to make the school viable and to build community around it.
“I think with this staff … people will be very attracted to this school,” he said.
According to Lynch, registration is up from last year and he hopes that bringing the broader parish community together more often will help attract new families to the school.
What most enamored Lynch about IHM was that when he asked for help, it came to him in abundance. In his second year, Lynch was primarily focused on the Archdiocese’s renew and rebuild project, which sought to upgrade parish infrastructure across the state. He was able to get assistance from three parishioners who helped him conceptualize new infrastructure and renovations for the church.
“Right now, we just basically started. We got a lot of the assessment that needed to be done and they recommended hiring an architect to oversee all of the bidding,” he said. “I was really hoping to see the outcome.”
Lynch’s third year was going to be wholly focused on his dream of connecting the church’s various groups, including Midnight Run, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the school and the religious education program, to become interactive rather than separate entities.
“I knew it would take years, but I think we started in that direction,” he said.
In March, most of Lynch’s plans were put on hold as the pandemic swept through New York. Churches closed on March 16 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring any large gathering or event, including worship services, to be canceled or postponed if more than 50 people were expected to attend.
In order to adapt, Lynch learned from other priests about implementing a livestream service for parishioners to watch Mass online. Excited by the idea, he contacted a recommended installer to get a camera put in the church. By April, Mass was being held daily on the church’s website.
Prior to the pandemic, a tech-savvy consultant had shown Lynch how to use Flocknote, a communication service for reaching out to parishioners.
When coronavirus restrictions limited the parish community’s ability to meet in person, Lynch started to send a daily Flocknote, which he has continued for the past four months. Well known across the parish for his notes, which usually contain a funny story, joke or prayer, Lynch said the alternative mode of communication has helped him to keep a connection with churchgoers during the stay-at-home period of the pandemic.
“It’s been wonderful. It’s connected me to the people and the response has been amazing. I’m kind of humbled by it,” he said. “I really felt that during the pandemic, I didn’t abandon my people.”
After restrictions eased in New York’s phased reopening to allow religious gatherings at 25% capacity, Lynch continued livestreaming church services and sending his daily Flocknote messages. And, although in-person donations during Mass are a major funding source for the church, Lynch said online contributions have been increasing. Prior to the pandemic, 70 parishioners were signed up with WeShare, the church’s online donation service. After church leaders informed churchgoers about the online option, the number of WeShare participants jumped to 180 overnight.
“It’s just so extraordinary — the generosity of people here — because we’re doing better ironically than we did last year,” said Lynch. “I think they love their parish community — it’s just so obvious in so many ways, but this [donation trend] is one way it’s very obvious.”
Besides the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Archdiocese of New York has been hit with hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits since last year when the state passed the Child Victims Act, a law extending the statute of limitations for reporting and/or filing cases against alleged sexual abusers.
In November, multiple lawsuits were filed in Westchester Supreme Court accusing a former sports coach and physical education teacher at Immaculate Heart of Mary School of sexually abusing students in the 1960s. As of this month, more than 21 lawsuits have been brought forth.
Lynch said he sympathizes with victims and it was a “disgusting” time for the church.
“It’s personally very hurtful and I feel so badly for the victims. I feel terrible that innocence was destroyed and [it had] long-term effects,” he said. “I’m glad to see people get justice, get the help they need, and I think the church is at its best when it helps those who are in need of justice and healing.”
Although looking forward to his new appointment in Manhattan, Lynch said he will miss IHM’s liturgical experience and being in the presence of the parish’s prayerful people.
As the cars whizzed by on Post Road, Lynch became contemplative. During this time of great transition, he said he thought back to his master’s thesis in which he wrote about a parish priest and labor leader in the 1940s.
“He had a great line when he left his parish in Midland Beach in Staten Island … he said, ‘Remember, the priest passes, but the church remains,’” said Lynch. “I always appreciated that.”
