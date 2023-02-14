David Imamura of Irvington is the Democratic Party’s unopposed candidate to complete the term of former County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, who was elected to represent District 92 of the New York State Assembly in November. The Republican Party did not nominate a candidate to oppose Imamura in the special election scheduled for Feb. 28. Shimsky began her term in Albany Jan. 4.
District 12 of the Westchester County Board of Legislators comprises parts of unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont and Hartsdale, and the villages of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings and Irvington.
Imamura, 34, is an Irvington native now residing there with his wife, Kathleen Farley, and their almost 2-year-old son, Leo. Imamura graduated from Irvington High School in 2006, then attended Dartmouth College and Columbia Law School. He is an associate at the law firm Abrams Fensterman, LLP, in White Plains.
The first Asian American on the County Board of Legislators, Imamura will serve the remainder of Shimsky’s two-year term, ending on Dec. 31, and intends to campaign for reelection.
“I believe in the ability of county government to help people,” he said in an interview Jan. 31. “One of the things I’ve been most proud of is the 2018 Immigrant Protection Act. I helped draft it … so [County Executive George] Latimer gave me the pen that he used to sign the law, and it’s now hanging on my wall.” In 2021, Imamura also played a role in the drafting and passage of the Westchester Discriminatory Harassment Law, a measure targeting hate crimes.
Social justice is a priority for Imamura. “I firmly believe the county’s citizens should feel safe in their communities; not only feel safe, but accepted. It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening ... We have friends who, when they walk in the subway, fear for their lives.” People who are harassed “now have a right of action that didn’t exist before,” he said.
Day care is an issue “very near and dear to my heart,” Imamura continued. “I think the county has done an amazing job in expanding subsidies for child care. I think there’s more work to be done, with our state and federal partners, to expand government subsidies. If you live in Westchester, you need to be able to access affordable child care. You should never be in a situation where people are forced out of the workforce because of the cost of child care.”
Affordable housing is Imamura’s No. 1 priority. “I believe if you work in Westchester, you should be able to live here,” he said. He’s seen the prices of homes skyrocket, and recognizes the challenges of and necessity for affordable housing. Imamura wants all layers of government to work together, suggesting that the county could provide subsidies to developers so as to increase the percentage of required affordable units in new residential developments. Currently, 10% of units must be affordable.
“We could up that — the state could also up the percentage,” he added. “Governor Hochul will announce the specifics of her housing plan when she announces the budget.”
Campaign finance is equally important to him. “One of the things I’ve learned in campaigning is that money in American politics is poison, and we need to fix that,” he said. “There’s no reason why Westchester County can’t have the most progressive laws in the state — or the country. We need to drive big money out of politics, and that starts at the local level.”
Last November, Imamura held three campaign events: in New York City, White Plains and Irvington, which netted him a total $65,000. “I’m having this fundraiser so we don’t have to have fundraisers anymore,” he told his contributors, who were individuals, not corporations or PACs.
Imamura wants Westchester to institute a public matching system, as in New York City, and lower the maximum contribution from the current $31,000 allowed. With a matching system, he said, individuals can make more of a difference. “This is an investment in our democracy, to insulate it from special interests,” he stressed. “No one should be able to throw money around to get special favors.”
Imamura praised Shimsky for her work on sustainability and capital projects: convening the Saw Mill River Watershed Advisory Board to address flooding and pollution issues along the Saw Mill River, and shepherding the reconstruction of the Ashford Avenue Bridge connecting Dobbs Ferry and Ardsley. “MaryJane truly leaves Ashford Avenue Bridge-size shoes to fill,” he said.
Imamura wants to continue the work mitigating the impact of flooding on residents, and has ideas about sustainability measures the county could take, such as making all its parks accessible by installing sidewalks.
Last year, Imamura resigned as chairman of the NYS Independent Redistricting Commission, calling the group, which was to have prevented gerrymandering, “a spectacular failure.” By the deadline, Republicans and Democrats on the commission were in a stalemate over the redrawn lines, so the task reverted to the Legislature. The appeals court overturned that draft, appointing a “special master” to carry out the redistricting.
“He drew maps … which really looked like rectangles instead of people who represent their communities,” Imamura explained. “I think districts should represent people, not shapes.”
When he joins the County Board of Legislators, Imamura will resign as co-chair of the Westchester Asian American Advisory Board, co-chair of the Irvington Democratic Committee and as a member of the Westchester Human Rights Commission.
Though he’s assured of his election to the Board of Legislators, Imamura’s overall message to Westchester residents, for future reference, was simple: “Everyone should vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.