David Imamura photo

David Imamura

 Contributed Photo

David Imamura of Irvington is the Democratic Party’s unopposed candidate to complete the term of former County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, who was elected to represent District 92 of the New York State Assembly in November. The Republican Party did not nominate a candidate to oppose Imamura in the special election scheduled for Feb. 28. Shimsky began her term in Albany Jan. 4.

District 12 of the Westchester County Board of Legislators comprises parts of unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont and Hartsdale, and the villages of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings and Irvington.

