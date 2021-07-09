The vote on July 7 was a nail-biter as the Scarsdale School Board elected Karen Ceske and Amber Yusuf by a slim 4-3 margin to serve as president and vice president, respectively.
Each is still within her first term on the board.
Though much of the school board’s annual reorganization meeting is formalized and administrative, it often is unclear who will be nominated and elected to board leadership roles. This year it was more of a toss-up than usual because outgoing board president Pam Fuehrer completed her second three-year term in June and former vice president Alison Singer was not reelected to the board in May, which left the young board — all of whom are in their first term in office — with no second-term member who would be a presumptive candidate to fill the top two spots.
Ceske, who joined the board in 2019, is a former high school English and social studies teacher and has volunteered extensively in the village and the school district. She served as Scarsdale PT Council president, high school PTA president, middle school PTA secretary and Greenacres PTA president. She has also been a member of the Scarsdale Adult School, a troop leader for the Scarsdale-Edgemont Girl Scouts, and a member of the boards of Scarsdale STEP and Friends of the Scarsdale Library.
Yusuf, who joined the board in 2020 and has a background in engineering and business, served as Heathcote PTA president and PT Council president. Outside of the schools, she’s been involved with the Citizens Nominating Committee, the CNC Procedure Committee, the League of Women Voters, the Scarsdale Bowl Committee and TAP, a small business advisory group.
At a June business meeting, Fuehrer said multiple members had expressed interest in board officer positions including Ceske and Yusuf. She said board member Ron Schulhof had also expressed interest in the presidency and Carl Finger had expressed interest in both the presidency and vice presidency.
Though Finger had expressed interest in serving in an officer position previously, he nominated Ceske for president, calling her “a collaborative and respected school board member” and that her “cooperative spirit” would allow the board to continue to oversee the district’s education of its students “by building consensus on the board and in the community.”
Yusuf seconded Finger’s nomination for Ceske, calling her “a thoughtful listener and collaborator.”
The board’s newest members, Jim Dugan and Jessica Resnick-Ault, nominated Ron Schulhof to become the board’s next president.
Dugan said Schulhof stood out for his “passion and advocacy” and for his willingness to take a stand.
To convince fellow board members to vote for him, Schulhof said he had time available to dedicate to an officer’s position and said he wanted to continue to expand the board’s work on community engagement.
Still. Ceske was elected president with four votes versus three votes for Schulhof.
Dugan and Resnick-Ault then nominated Schulhof for vice president, but that nomination fell short by the same 4-3 margin after board member Robert Klein, who ran with Yusuf as SBNC candidates for the school board in 2020, nominated Yusuf for vice president, citing her “boundless energy” and “unwavering commitment to the school district.”
“I thank the board for the opportunity to serve the community this year as president,” said Ceske. “It’s truly an honor and I look forward to our important work together. Especially returning to our work on the strategic plan and the initiatives that support these goals, focusing on mental health, DEI and working with the community on behalf of our students.”
