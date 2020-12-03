Since Tim Tyler became Scarsdale High School’s certified athletic trainer in the fall of 1999, the athletic department has increased its offerings to student-athletes and upgraded its indoor and outdoor facilities, including many years of rented lights and now permanent lights at Butler Field to expand the usage hours of the turf field and track.
Until this past fall season, the biggest change to athletic training had been Tyler handing the day-to-day, part-time (24 hours a week) duties over to Brandon Schmitt in 2011. As of this school year, however, thanks to a new contract with long-time trainer/team doctor provider New York Orthopedics and the district’s pre-COVID-19 commitment to improving the safety of its athletes, Scarsdale now has a new full-time (40 hours per week) trainer in Jessica White, with Schmitt running the concussion management program, Tyler overseeing the athletic training program, physical therapy component and the transition to the new three-pronged approach, and both providing supplemental game coverage.
COVID-19 put the athletic training plan of two trainers into a “hybrid model,” according to Tyler. With fewer sports going on at once and the potential for a shutdown, being fully staffed didn’t make economic sense for the school district, nor did it make sense for New York Orthopedics.
Once sports return to a more normal schedule — high-risk sports are still not permitted by New York State — Scarsdale will have the ability to have multiple trainers available to provide increased coverage as not all games and practices take place at the high school.
“For the first time there’s an opportunity for us to have more than one trainer here at a given time period based on the contract,” athletic director Ray Pappalardi said. “This was a big step forward and I think it may be a couple of years away, but the hope is that eventually we have more than one trainer here full time or at least most of the time. It’s a long time coming that we have this level of coverage, especially here in Scarsdale.”
New York Orthopedics founder and director Dr. Stephen Nicholas Sr., a 1978 SHS graduate who has had four kids graduate from his alma mater and has one more to go, was proud to again be selected to provide Scarsdale with medical services, especially with the new configuration and breadth of coverage.
“I went to school in Scarsdale and played four varsity sports at Scarsdale,” Nicholas said. “I wanted to bring Scarsdale’s care into the 21st century and I think we’ve done that the past 20 years. We will continue to do the same thing with an expanded role and we have a team of doctors with specialists to serve the athletes.”
Nicholas said he is proud to keep Tyler and Schmitt in the mix and have them mentor White, who was handpicked for the role.
“We thought she would be a very good match and so far we’ve been very happy with her performance,” Nicholas said. “I think the Scarsdale community will really appreciate her. She has a great knowledge base and great enthusiasm and the desire to be present with the athletes. She certainly doesn’t have the experience Timmy or Brandon do, but they’re there to mentor and teach her, similar to when I brought Timmy in as the athletic trainer at the high school. He did a tremendous job. She has what she needs to develop into the type of trainer we’ve come to expect at Scarsdale High School.”
Tyler and Schmitt will be more hands-on and they are two of the best around when it comes to concussion management and injury prevention and treatment. Tyler is a member of the Sports Physical Therapy Hall of Fame.
“For us and I think for the kids it’s great,” Pappalardi said. “They are a known quantity in the community; I think the community knows what they are getting with them and their knowledge base is really second to none … They both come to the table with a genuine understanding of how to keep kids healthy and prepared for returning to sports.”
In his time at Scarsdale, Pappalardi has worked more with Schmitt and will miss their daily interaction, but he’s glad he isn’t too far away in Scarsdale Village at Tyler’s PRO Sports Physical Therapy.
“Brandon’s top notch,” Pappalardi said. “His knowledge related to athletic training is fantastic, but even more important than his content knowledge is he really knew the kids and the families here in the community and he cared deeply about the program. He still does. Brandon as a person and his approach to his work really made him invaluable.”
The reason Tyler brought Schmitt in is similar to the reason the team brought White in: family. Tyler’s kids were getting older and he wanted to be there for their athletics, and while Schmitt’s kids are much younger than Tyler’s kids were when he was brought in, he’s got his fatherly responsibilities to balance with his professional life. In addition, the increased hours made it a good time for Schmitt to pivot to a different role.
“I think it was overdue,” he said. “In the past I would cover and Tim would cover and we would try to get everything covered. Now there’s going to be a lot more coverage and working with the team physician, Dr. Nicholas, and having him available to take care of the kids, that part is really great. It’s great to have a working relationship with someone of his caliber. It’s going to expand upon Scarsdale athletes getting top-notch care.”
More coverage and more sports medicine is a win for the community, along with Schmitt’s ability to focus on concussion protocols.
“My goal is to really have an organized concussion program with a lot of communication and make sure all the kids are getting through the steps,” he said. “It would keep everyone in the know and it would be a very streamlined approach to concussion management.”
Having been in the athletic trainer’s office and the sidelines of practices and games almost daily from mid-August until early June for nine years, Schmitt said he would miss the constant interaction with the athletic community and the relationships he’s built with the long-time coaches.
“The part I will miss the most is the rapport I’ve built with the kids from seeing some of these student-athletes almost every day for three seasons the whole school year,” Schmitt said. “They come in and they hang out in the athletic training room and I get to know them and I get to know their parents and sometimes their siblings, even their grandparents. It’s a very community-oriented feel to it.”
White, a 2012 Clarkstown North High School graduate, grew up playing sports and knew when she enrolled at Rockland Community College she wanted a career that incorporated athletics. She took athletic training classes at RCC and finished up her degree at Dominican College. Prior to coming to Scarsdale she was an assistant athletic trainer part time at Hackley and full time at Pace University.
“She is very knowledgeable and doing a great job so far,” Pappalardi said. “After we evaluated the two proposals that came back, we were pretty confident based on our past relationship with New York Orthopedics and Pro Sports Physical Therapy that the person would be qualified, but prior to signing the contract we did meet with Jessica and reviewed the requirements. That kind of solidified the deal.”
As a former multisport athlete whose main sport was basketball, White found, when she began as a trainer, that she had picked the right path.
“It’s the bond that you create with the athletes,” White said. “You get to know them really well and you get to see them every day. When they get injured you’re there from that moment until they get to start playing again. It’s the most gratifying part of the job.”
White recognizes and embraces the challenge — a global pandemic — that has aligned with her first head trainer position.
“It’s definitely been difficult for everyone, but I think Scarsdale has done a really great job with the education part of it,” she said. “They started with the different cohorts going in on certain days and then having the cohorts for athletics for a while so they could eventually have games, which I think is so important for these kids and they want to be out there playing as much as they can.
“The athletes have been great with wearing masks and listening to the protocols. Same thing with [coming to] my office. They always knock when they enter and make sure it’s safe to come in. They know that any little thing can jeopardize them being out there.”
Though dealing with athletics during a pandemic was new to everyone, White did everything she could to help the athletes, coaches, officials, game staff and spectators remain safe with various protocols, signage, sanitizing standards and telehealth for athletes if needed.
“For me the greatest part was I had her review all of our COVID safety procedures from a different perspective because I thought it was critical that she be our first line of defense when it comes to that stuff,” Pappalardi said. “Health and safety has always been important to us and always been our No. 1 concern, but now during COVID it has taken on a whole new meaning and level of importance. The level of protocols that we need to scrutinize on a daily basis has grown exponentially. We’re fortunate to have this level of attention in keeping our kids safe.”
White has been building her network of Scarsdale coaches and athletes and appreciates the trust they have put in her. She also appreciates the resources Nicholas, Tyler and Schmitt have to offer her.
“I’m still young in this field and this is my first head AT position, so to have people who have been here a lot longer than me is great,” White said. “Ray and [assistant athletic director] Joe [DeCrescenzo] have also been helpful with any questions I have. I can always go to Tim or Brandon and ask how they handled a situation or how they would do this or that. They’re there to help and they’re open to my ideas on how I would want to change something in the future.”
Tyler has enjoyed training and getting to know the new trainer. “She’s been thriving,” he said, adding, “She’s an awesome woman and having two women in my house and growing up with two women, I’m happy to have a female athletic trainer to work at Scarsdale High School. She’s a really pleasant addition.”
Tyler said he “bleeds maroon and white” and can’t see himself not being a part of the Scarsdale athletic program.
“I still really enjoy being around the student-athletes,” he said. “I enjoy the job of athletic training, so being on the sidelines is really still important to me. I can’t say I’ll ever really retire. I love being on the sidelines and I love helping young student-athletes, not only with their injuries, but making decisions in life, which Brandon and I have done for years in that training room. That training room has been a classroom.”
The pride New York Orthopedics takes in the athletic program is evident in the way they are setting White and the student-athletes up for a successful partnership.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to normal and seeing the athletes participate in the sports they love and making sure they do it as safely as possible,” Nicholas said.
