Kobie Powell photo

Captain Kobie Powell takes over as chief as of Aug. 22.

 Courtesy Greenburgh Police Department

Kobie Powell made history twice this year, first in April when he was appointed Greenburgh Police Department’s (GPD) first-ever Black captain; second on Aug. 10 when it was announced that two days later he would be named the town’s first Black chief of police, the ninth chief to command the department, in what was ultimately a unanimous and vibrant vote.

In lauding lifelong Greenburgh resident Powell, the town board members focused on the importance of the moment for the town, which was founded more than 200 years ago.

