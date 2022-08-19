Kobie Powell made history twice this year, first in April when he was appointed Greenburgh Police Department’s (GPD) first-ever Black captain; second on Aug. 10 when it was announced that two days later he would be named the town’s first Black chief of police, the ninth chief to command the department, in what was ultimately a unanimous and vibrant vote.
In lauding lifelong Greenburgh resident Powell, the town board members focused on the importance of the moment for the town, which was founded more than 200 years ago.
“Although many will highlight Chief Powell is the first African American town of Greenburgh chief of police, which we all celebrate, Captain Powell’s lifelong Greenburgh residency, his extensive Greenburgh community-focused interactions, empathy and commitment to the highest standards of policing earned him the top spot, which has the added benefit of him serving as a role model for our youth whose goals for similar success may have previously seemed unachievable,” Councilman Francis Sheehan said.
Town Clerk Judith Beville called the hiring “unprecedented” and “historic.”
Beville, who said she has known Powell and his family for “several decades,” said Powell is someone “who stood out among many in terms of his attention to detail, to academics, as well as his attention to professionalism.”
Upon Powell’s official appointment, Beville said, “Everyone in this room should celebrate within their hearts, their minds and their souls the fact that since this town was originally incorporated in 1788, it has been 234 years that everyone represented by those in this room was able to select and support the selection of a police chief who looks like Kobie Powell.”
Powell takes over for interim chief George Longworth, who was in place following interim chief Brian Ryan announcing his retirement in July 2020. Ryan had replaced Chris McNerney, who left to become chief in Larchmont in August 2019. Powell’s official start date is Monday, Aug. 22.
Powell, a product of Greenburgh Central Schools, graduated summa cum laude from Mercy College and has served a wide range of positions with the GPD: police officer, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, police lieutenant/commanding officer Special Investigation Unit and police captain/commanding officer Professional Standards Division.
“Kobie is somebody who many people in the community know,” Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said. “He’s hard-working, smart, experienced. He’s been a Greenburgh resident all his life. He’s someone who loves the town. He understands the town. He’s been an exceptional police officer rising through the ranks and familiar with all aspects of the police department. I think he’s going to be an enormous asset to our town and a great chief.”
Part of what stood out about Powell in his interview process — council member Ellen Hendrickx said there were three “tremendous” internal candidates who were interviewed Aug. 9 — was that he had two jobs in his life, one at the Greenburgh Public Library and, starting when he was 23, his current career, which spans 24.5 years with the GPD.
“You can’t get any more Greenburgh than that,” council member Gina Jackson said, adding, “He’s a truly stand-up caliber, phenomenal person.”
Jackson, who got a bit choked up during the town board’s special session, said she watched Powell grow over the years and he is the same responsible person as an adult as he was as a youth.
“Always that guy, always the one to make sure everyone got home safe, everyone was OK, everyone was doing right, even when they were not doing right,” Jackson said. “This moment, although it’s historic, it’s not surprising for me, Kobie. It’s not surprising because you are such an outstanding man and I hope your kids understand how awesome you are, and Mom. Greenburgh, we are in good hands…
“I know Greenburgh is going to be safe because you are going to lead all those officers who stand behind you in total greatness. I am just so, so proud of you.”
GPD is staffed by 115 officers and 42 civilians and has an annual budget of $25.5 million, a large undertaking, but it’s Powell’s approach to policing that also helps him stand out.
“Captain Powell represents what Greenburgh is about, should be about and with his leadership in the police department will certainly be in the future,” Sheehan said. “It wasn’t lost on us that he has stayed in the town of Greenburgh his entire life … His interview was remarkable, but frankly not unexpected in how much he talked about community and community service and having police vehicles not driving around with windows up and passing by, but stopping, getting out and interacting with the community … more of that will be happening under his leadership. He’s just a remarkable individual.”
Powell had a large entourage of family, friends and colleagues supporting him when the vote was taken and an official ceremony will take place Sept. 14 at the town board meeting.
Powell, choking back his emotions as he addressed the board and the crowd, said he knows he is taking on a “very demanding and difficult job.” He thanked the board for its “trust and confidence” and noted to everyone that it is a “collective effort” where he will count on everyone at the police department to continue to do a “very difficult job very well.”
“This town is my home and I am going to do my best to give you a police chief that you will all be proud of and be glad to have,” Powell said.
