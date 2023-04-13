From five participants at the first-ever Able Lacrosse clinic at a small field in Scarsdale in the fall of 2020, to 36 at the most recent session at Rippowam Cisqua School, the Able Athletics program, which now includes field hockey, has grown bigger and faster than anyone could have anticipated. The positive impact on the youth players and the varsity volunteers from Scarsdale and Yorktown is also greater than anyone could have imagined.
For the first Able Lacrosse Classic pitting the Yorktown boys at Scarsdale on Wednesday , April 12, Able Lacrosse players were included in pre-game, halftime and post game activities and ceremonies, the first major public event for the organization.
“What’s beautiful about this game is Yorktown and Scarsdale have been instrumental in supporting our programming through a team effort,” said Vanessa Dias, whose sons came up with the initial idea for an adaptive lacrosse program for their younger sister. “The whole team comes with the coaches and they support our athletes. The connections that are made between the volunteer athletes and our athletes is something people really need to see. Getting the exposure is really what’s helped keep this going.”
Having Scarsdale and Yorktown be the focus of the event was a no-brainer. In addition to being the frontrunners to win their respective classes this spring, not only has Scarsdale been heavily involved from the get-go, but Greenacres Elementary School teacher Jeremy Guski, who coached four years at Scarsdale, 10 at John Jay-Cross River and the last two at Yorktown as an assistant, got involved after learning about the organization from the Dias brothers, Christian and Rowan, in class. “Their mom explained it to me and hook, line and sinker I was in,” Guski said.
Guski and Scarsdale physical education teacher and boys lacrosse coach James Synowiez became co-directors of Able Lacrosse, creating a curriculum by working with physical and occupational therapists and getting their teams to volunteer during clinics.
This season’s eight-week clinic at Rippowam Cisqua School, which donated field space, features each school taking on four weeks of the program. The only fee for players was a USA Lacrosse membership, which is $15 for players under 7 and $30 for ages 7 and older. All equipment was donated.
The Able Lacrosse Classic was another step in growing the program by putting the participants and volunteers in the spotlight in a public setting. It came from the positive relationship Synowiez and Guski have. When Guski was the assistant varsity coach at Scarsdale, he and then-head coach Sean O’Rourke brought Synowiez on to coach the freshman team and Synowiez has worked his way up to become the coach of the two-time defending Section 1 Class A champs. Guski likes that Synowiez doesn't shy away from a challenge and always pushes his players to be their best.
“It’s allowing us to develop the community of lacrosse and understanding sometimes it’s a little more than the game,” Guski said. “Yeah, we’re gonna battle and go after it, but on the same day we’re going to help the Able athletes as well. Seeing the Able athletes here is a special thing. I think you’ve got two great lacrosse teams, a beautiful day and it’s going to be a great game.”
Dias called the event a “dream” for Synowiez and Guski.
“They’re incredible educators as well as coaches,” she said. “My kids had them as teachers. They are a fantastic team and it was their idea to make this game dedicated to Able Athletics and make it an annual thing. They made this inclusion-centered not only to provide an experience for our athletes, but to bring awareness in the community.”
The intense game saw Yorktown come back from a 6-4 deficit to win 8-7 on a goal with 17.2 seconds left to play (see sports for more). At the end of the game when longtime participant Daniel presented Yorktown with a custom made Able Lacrosse helmet from Cascade that will go to the winner each year, Dias said both teams “make the magic happen every week at Able Lacrosse.”
The amount of support Able Lacrosse now has from community members and organizations throughout the county and at the national level is still mind-blowing for Dias. In addition to the Dias family, Synowiez and Guski, they have physical therapist Erica Lofaso Maiorano, occupational therapist Allison Marks Quincoses, director of field hockey Melissa Ponzio, director of wheelchair lacrosse Lisa Canniff, ambassador/liaison Brittany Paulus (community outreach, recruitment and fundraising), Rippowam Cisqua (field space), Maverik (equipment donations), Lax.com (stick donations) Cascade (custom Able Lacrosse helmet for the classic winning team), the Andrew K. Dwyer Foundation (equipment and operational cost grants) and the Pro Bono Partnership, which provides free legal services to nonprofits and helped Able fast track to become a 501(c)(3), committed to the program.
“This is one of my beloved ones because I’m so impressed with the Dias family,” Pro Bono Partnership senior staff attorney Judy Siegel said. “My whole office loves them. We featured them in one of our staff meetings. It was Valentine’s Day and the theme was Love Conquers All, and I talked about her children, her amazing family and their spirit and hope and love. Vanessa is all that and then some. She has such amazing vision.”
For Siegel what stands out is the benefit to everyone involved in the organization. “It’s great for the athletes, but it’s even better for these teens who sort of now understand that different isn’t wrong or scary or something they need to step back from,” she said. “It’s something they should lean into and embrace and make part of their lives, because [being] outwardly different doesn’t change anything about someone’s insides.”
With a seed planted in Scarsdale during the COVID-19 pandemic, Able Athletics has blossomed into something inspiring over the last three years (http://bit.ly/43sVSxn). Brothers Christian and Rowan Dias, now in eighth and fifth grades, respectively, were playing lacrosse with their special needs younger sister, Elle, and saw the joy she was having learning and playing the sport they love. They asked their parents, Vanessa and Chris, what they could do to bring lacrosse to Elle, who is now in kindergarten, and other differently abled kids. Dias recruited Elle’s physical therapist, and Maiorano and Synowiez, and held an initial clinic with a handful of kids and volunteers.
“The first-ever session, we were in a random field in Scarsdale,” Maiorano said. “We didn’t really know what we were doing. We had T-shirts and it was cool. And it’s really blown up.”
Maiorano, who recruited Quincoses from Somers, is a school-based physical therapist for Bedford Central School District and Ponzio, who has a special needs child, is a PE teacher in Bedford. They work on setting up the programs through the lenses of therapists, educators and parents to meet the strengths, weaknesses and capabilities of the participants and hold volunteer training to make sure it is a safe, fun and productive environment for all involved.
There are also plans to work with an equipment manufacturer to develop new adaptive equipment for kids who have trouble holding a stick or who are in a wheelchair.
“It’s inspiring a lot of people and a lot of things,” Maiorano said. “The director of field hockey and the director of programming Melissa, she and I work in the same school district and on superintendent’s conference day on Monday [April 10] we presented about Able because they want to use our model for the way PE looks at kids because it’s such an awesome model of inclusivity. It’s that team approach, that collaboration, and that’s what really makes us special and different.”
Yorktown’s Beth Schierloh, who has twin daughters, including Carly, who has Down syndrome, doesn’t remember how she heard about it, but Carly was the only participant from outside the Scarsdale area at the first clinic. Schierloh was hooked from the very first moment. She remembers it wasn’t just about lacrosse, but there were bubbles and a tunnel to crawl through — just an engaging time for activity for her daughter.
Schierloh has not encountered other organizations like Able Athletics.
“This is inclusive and having the varsity players and all these coaches working with our kids is very different,” she said. “You don’t usually see that in sports. It has spread throughout our entire high school. I’m sure it’s taken off in Scarsdale, too, but in Yorktown everybody knows about Able Athletics already, and we’ve only been doing this since the fall of 2020.”
Schierloh said she and her family would do anything they can to support the program that has given so much to her family in such a short amount of time. It’s like nothing else Carly has had the opportunity to be part of, which is why on a night when Mom and her daughters had several other things to do, they made the drive down to Scarsdale Wednesday, April 12.
“There’s a lot of families we know from Yorktown and Somers and Mahopac that also go to all the sessions,” Schierloh said. “We’re so committed to them because they’re so committed to our kids. The things they do — I don’t even know how they find the time. Even the T-shirts. I didn’t know they were going to have T-shirts today. Organizing all of this before the game and the middle of the game and having everything here — it’s such a professional organization.”
In a short time Ponzio has established an Able Field Hockey division, the group’s first expansion, and, according to Dias, “really catapulted our field hockey division into the spotlight.” The team was invited to participate in the inaugural adaptive event by USA Field Hockey in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Able is one of only three adaptive field hockey programs in the country.
“The women there are all in on this,” Dias said of USA Field Hockey. “They’re going to make it an annual thing where they are inviting our teams back every year to go to Lancaster, where we compete in their very prestigious national indoor tournament. It’s a huge event because kids go there to get recruited for DI [Division I] colleges and they invited our crew. The refs came and volunteered and the kids just had the best time with our volunteers on the field.”
Schierloh took her whole family to Lancaster for the field hockey event.
“Doing these sessions every single weekend — wherever they offer them — we go because it’s such a great experience for Carly,” she said. “Her lacrosse skills and field hockey skills have improved, but also other skills have improved at the same time. It’s like occupational and physical therapy at the same time. And having the varsity teams being there every time, they could not be nicer. They go above and beyond. The high school kids have told me that they get more out of it than our kids do, and that’s incredible to hear from a high school boy.”
One of Synowiez’s daughters is an Able Lacrosse player, so it has an extra-special meaning for him and his wife. Seeing so many Able families make the trek to Scarsdale Wednesday, April 12, was a major statement in Synowiez’s eyes.
“Absolutely incredible from where Able Lacrosse started — when we were in a little park in Scarsdale with five kids running around, a couple of volunteers and therapists — to having a game where probably 20 kids or so showed up just to watch,” he said. “It wasn’t for them to really play or do all that much, but it speaks volumes of the work that Vanessa and Chris have done behind the scenes with their boys. It’s really special we were able to do the first one here in Scarsdale. I was able to be part of the Yorktown team’s volunteering sessions and their boys have done a really nice job giving their time and making sure these kids enjoy coming to lacrosse every single Sunday. That’s a win in itself.”
Raising awareness about the program and just what the players can achieve is key to the mission of the organization.
“It’s understanding the empathy of it, too, and helping these kids grow,” Synowiez said. “That’s a large piece of it. Everybody’s got their differences in this world and it’s understanding you can make a difference in someone’s life by just volunteering your time or hanging out with some of these kids. To give your time isn’t that much to a bunch of teenagers, but to the kids they’re giving their time to, it means the world.”
The Raiders have been volunteering from the early days of the program when it expanded and while they knew they had a job to do against Yorktown, the players appreciated the extended importance of the occasion. Even the most talented of athletes can have their struggles as they strive to be their best, a lesson learned during the game.
“Having that moment for all the kids who are part of that foundation and the athletes is really special and getting to play the game for them in a sense was really special for us,” Scarsdale senior Campbell Killian said. “We wanted to win the first classic and it stings a little bit. Hopefully we can push through and get a lot better.”
Working with the Able players during clinics has been great joy for Scarsdale’s team.
“Just the game of lacrosse and being able to spread it to people who haven’t been able to play is just really fun,” Killian said. “We all love this game and all the kids come together and it’s another way for us to build while helping others.”
The next day, the girls also held an Able Lacrosse event. Senior girls lacrosse player Maddie Greco got involved last spring after seeing an Instagram post by Coach Synowiez.
“It’s a great cause and I wanted to be involved,” she said. “These kids are adorable and I love spending time with them. I think a lot of the time they are underestimated. Being with them and seeing how they play and how much they can accomplish has taught me a lot of things and has made me realize how capable they really are. They’re all amazing kids and so much fun to play with.”
The fact that it was started in Scarsdale offers an extra layer of pride.
“I think it’s great,” Greco said. “The numbers we’re seeing are amazing. I’m meeting volunteers, girls from other towns and making new friends. I’m so glad it’s spreading and more people are starting to get involved because it really is a great cause.”
