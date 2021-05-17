Numerous residents turned to social media to vent among one another after receiving letters in April about the assessed values of their homes, some of which were higher than expected. The letters were from Tyler Technologies, the firm hired by the town of Greenburgh, which collects taxes for the town’s villages and school districts, including Edgemont. The letters were signed by town of Greenburgh assessor Edye McCarthy, as the Greenburgh assessor’s office is working in cooperation with Tyler.
At an Edgemont Community Council meeting May 3, Edgemont residents asked questions and made observations regarding methodology, quality assurance and quality control between Tyler Technologies, the Greenburgh Assessment Department, and the Department of Taxation and Finance.
The overall tax rate — the percentage of tax collected from all property owners to run the government and/or school system — may increase, decrease, or stay the same, depending on the town’s operating budget. A property’s assessed value determines the property owner’s share of this overall tax rate.
In the world of assessments, everything is relative. A property’s taxes may even go down if the percentage increase for its assessed value is lower than the average increase for its market area.
For example, if an individual’s property assessment increased by 5%, but everyone else’s property in the assigned market area also went up by 5%, then that individual’s taxes would remain the same. However, if that individual’s property assessment increased by 10% while their market area increased by 5%, then their taxes would increase … and vice versa.
Thus, although some residents found that their homes today are, in the assessor’s opinion, worth thousands more than two years ago, that doesn’t automatically mean a tax increase is coming.
“Some properties increased at a higher pace, due to market conditions. The assessments that property owners recently received are strictly a reflection of current market conditions,” McCarthy said.
In an informational video regarding assessments, posted by the town of Greenburgh on its website and YouTube page, McCarthy stressed that the reassessment process is a “zero-sum-game” meaning that “taxing jurisdictions, your town, your county, your school and your village, do not get any extra money.”
“For a reassessment,” McCarthy explained, “what happens is all the properties are assessed and there is a reallocation of the tax burden. Again, your taxing jurisdictions don’t get any more money for this. The ultimate goal in a reassessment project is to assess all properties and have that equal to the market value.”
Before 2016, it had been 60 years since all properties in Greenburgh were reassessed, which means that, as the years passed, discrepancies arose between the proportion of taxes being paid by homeowners living in certain homes and areas. For example, someone who bought a home in Greenburgh in 1959 had kept the assessed value from that 1959 purchase until 2016, when the recent reassessment process began. Given the changes in town and change in social views regarding what is desirable in a property (and thus the change in market value of certain properties), that individual, until 2016, had been paying a disproportionate share of taxes when compared to someone who had more recently moved to town and whose home was assessed at a more accurate and fair market value.
“You could have two houses that are exactly the same, they could have the same value. But the land could be valued differently,” Nancie Ellis, a director on the Edgemont Community Council (ECC) board, explained as she discussed the details of property reassessment. “Are you closer to the train? Is your land uneven? Are you on a busy corner? Are you in a good school district? There’s two parts to the assessment.”
These two parts are the land value, which includes location and topography, and the value of the house itself, which are a reflection of market values and the changing desires of the public. “Houses with swimming pools [for example,] could have had a larger increase [in value], because more people want pools,” Ellis said during the ECC meeting.
For residential purposes, the market value is the price that one believes they may sell their home for. The reassessment process began five years ago and included interior inspections of between 60% and 70% of all homes, which was as many as Tyler representatives were allowed access to, as some homeowners refused to give interior access to their homes.
The assessors then performed interim reassessments in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and residents received change notices from McCarthy, explaining that if their assessments were higher than the year before, that meant they had received a “market trend increase.” McCarthy noted that the process was halted in 2020 because of the pandemic.
But even though the pandemic is ongoing, the reassessment had to resume this year. Although New York State does not require municipalities to conduct reassessments — which is how it was possible for 60 years to pass without reassessment — to encourage municipalities to indeed regularly conduct reassessments, entities that conduct reassessments that meet state standards are eligible for state aid. Eligibility for the aid program requires that the assessor commit to conducting reappraisals of all property at least once every four years. The town of Greenburgh is now on this four-year cycle. While the town was able to halt the process in 2020, reassessment must continue this year in order to remain eligible.
The reassessment amounts shown on the letters from Tyler Technologies, delivered at the beginning of April, should be considered preliminary assessments. There’s still time for homeowners to get their assessments reviewed, and changed if the homeowner finds an error and believes their home has not been accurately assessed. The new assessments will not go into effect for property tax purposes until April 2022.
During this 2021 reassessment cycle, Tyler tried to perform interior inspections wherever it believed it had identified an outlier.
“If a property is assessed at $500,000 and all the [other] properties in the neighborhood are showing a million dollar assessment — that’s considered an outlier, and vice versa,” McCarthy gave as an example.
An interior inspection would also be likely if there is a recent building permit on file for the address. Otherwise, only the exterior would be viewed.
If there’s no interior inspection, how can a property’s current market value be calculated? First, sections of the town or village are sectioned into smaller market areas, in which all properties are within a single school district and within the same village or unincorporated area of the town. Then, the assessors use a CAMA — Computer Aided Mass Appraisal — model, generating data on recent home sales in the specific market area for properties that, on paper, look comparable.
It’s far from a foolproof process, and it’s important for owners to look at the reassessment notice to make sure the information is correct, such as square footage, number of rooms, age of the structure, any additions, and size of the lot.
“At this point, we implore taxpayers to review their assessments to ensure the accuracy,” McCarthy said. “If a homeowner is of the opinion that the new 2021 assessment does not reflect the current market value, we recommend contacting Tyler [the contact information is in the letter they received] or, beginning mid-May, contacting the assessor’s office.”
She stressed that there is no need to retain the services of a “representative” at this time.
“A phone interview between the property owner and Tyler Technologies or the Assessment Department may be appropriate. There is no additional cost for that,” she said.
The deadline for calling Tyler to set up a meeting was Monday, April 26, but starting May 10, the assessor’s office said it would meet with homeowners who were not able to meet with Tyler. This will be only by appointment, via telephone, or Zoom if necessary. Formal grievance applications will be accepted via mail, by emailing grievance@greenburghny.com, or by dropping them off in the lobby of town hall between June 1 and June 15 — not before, and not after. Applications submitted after June 15 will not be reviewed.
After this information was reiterated at an ECC meeting, Michael Nukho, founder of NuRealty Advisors Inc., brought up discrepancies in the valuation process among homes via Tyler Technologies.
“We received letters from Tyler talking about the reassessment valuation that they suggested would be placed on your home as of July 2020,” Nukho told the Inquirer, explaining that Tyler would be using the home valuation assessed in July 2020 to determine home market values. “Based on information that I have [from my work in the field, and] when I spoke with homeowners including myself, who have spoken with Tyler, [I found that] we were all getting inconsistent responses from Tyler about how they were coming up with the valuation … It seemed like … Tyler had inconsistent methodologies,” Nukho continued.
“Some [Tyler representatives] were saying that they’re working with comps [recently sold homes that are comparable] that are within a 12-month period. So, if they were assessing your home as of July 2020, you would expect a 12-month period to be from July 2019 to July 2020. But when [I was] exchanging notes [with other homeowners, we found that] some of these reps were saying that they were using comps that were greater than 12 months, as far as 24 months. That doesn’t make any sense, so that was one of the comments I raised.”
According to Nukho, McCarthy was “very easygoing and cooperative” and agreed that the comparable sales used to determine a home’s fair market value would not be greater than 12 months. She also confirmed that the Greenburgh assessor’s office has final say, and that homeowners who believe their homes have not been accurately assessed should contact her office.
