Randy Whitestone may have had to wait an extra six months to serve on the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees when the contested election was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but since that time he has immersed himself in all village matters, and looks forward to serving a second term.
Mayor Jane Veron, who was a trustee at the time, kept Whitestone’s seat warm for him by serving the extra time on the board.
“I had the opportunity to basically sit in on every meeting, attend every meeting — actually I spoke at every meeting from the floor — so I kind of had a very direct apprenticeship … and that really enabled me to get up to speed pretty quickly on the issues once the election finally took place in fall of 2020 and I was sworn in,” Whitestone said. “I think there was less that surprised me because of that.”
With a slate of opponents countering the Citizens Nominating Committee choices in 2020, it made for a long spring and summer as the candidates had to be “on your toes.”
That isn’t the case this year as the three CNC nominees, including Whitestone, are running unopposed. Whitestone, whose original profile from 2020 can be found at https://bit.ly/3sDmRG0, is running for one of the three seats. Trustee Lena Crandall and Deputy Mayor Justin Arest have both served two two-year terms and new candidates Jeremy Gans (https://bit.ly/35IL7Oi) and Ken Mazer (https://bit.ly/3MkpWTu), were also selected by the CNC to run for the soon-to-be vacated seats.
With grown-up children, Whitestone, 60, isn’t running to football or music practices — though he does “miss those days” — and he has the time and energy for some of the hours-long meetings that take place throughout the year, including a recent seven-hour budget forum.
“That’s the primary thing, time and energy to dig in on these issues and then the amount of parts of your brain that it takes up,” he said. “I enjoy it. I think it’s a good intellectual exercise to dig into these issues. It’s also my way of giving back to the community.”
When the recession hit in the late 2010s, Whitestone pulled back from being “very active” in the Scarsdale Forum and the Edgewood Neighborhood Association to focus on work and family at the time. When it was time to “reenter public service,” Whitestone wanted to “go deep” by dedicating himself to something instead of spreading himself thin by going “an inch deep and a mile wide.”
“This seemed to be a way to sort of concentrate my civic service,” he said of running for trustee.
Whitestone said the current board members are “pretty talented” and an inquisitive bunch as they have been dealing with “very complicated long-term issues,” notably when it comes to infrastructure.
“We have a water system that’s going to require major investment over a number of years,” he said. “We’re doing a study of the pool —membership has declined and the [pool] fund balance has basically been tapped out. There are other infrastructure considerations: there are roads and pathways and we’re doing a study of the village center and how we can improve the traffic and pedestrian flow there.”
He also praised the village staff as “talented,” and said the trustees work with the information and recommendations from those professionals and then “bring a different perspective” as residents and experts in their own fields. Whitestone touted the “diversity of intellectual backgrounds, diversity of perspective” and said the board has “very active debates.”
“If you … watched part of that seven-hour meeting you’d find a very spirited debate on things like fund balance and borrowing,” Whitestone said. “It would interest only policy nerds, but those are important issues. It could affect the village for generations, so you don’t want to take any of these issues lightly.”
Whitestone was proud of the work the board did on navigating the COVID-19 pandemic “when our financial picture changed quite rapidly due to changes in resident behaviors,” including commuting, parking in the village and shopping. “Parking revenue dropped precipitously,” he said. “Sales tax dipped, but then it came back. But people did different things. They adjusted. They were doing more recreational activities outdoors.”
The board and village staff used “a lot of agility” and a “creative approach” to maneuver financially by creating a COVID relief fund and being “judicious” with its use, in addition to Arest and then-village clerk Donna Conkling “building flexibility” into short-term parking options.
“That kind of agility is really necessary and we’ve asked for more frequent updates on revenue and things like that during the pandemic,” Whitestone said.
Another point of pride for Whitestone was helping choose Rob Cole as the village manager in the summer of 2021 following a national search that led “close to home” as Cole was the deputy village manager under former manager Steve Pappalardo, who retired last year.
“That process was valuable in and of itself because we learned what we wanted and what we didn’t want,” Whitestone said. “One of the reasons we selected Rob, and we said this in the press release, was he wants to bring the village government into the 21st century, whether that means digitizing records … or making it easier for residents to get ahold of the information they need virtually, having better command of the underlying data when we make decisions, just approaching decisions on a more systematic basis.
“We had a very talented village manager in Steve Pappalardo. He had a certain approach that served us very well; now we have a new village manager whose approach is slightly different and supports a board that is very actively engaged on these issues. I think the council/manager form of government has served Scarsdale very well and we don’t want to change that. At the same time, if you have a board that’s engaged and really taking in the information that staff provides and engaging with it and chewing on it and coming back to the staff with their high-level views, that form of government is [government] at its best.”
Whitestone said he is enjoying being immersed in budget season as all potential impacts are being examined, including borrowing, fund balance and interest rates, along with priorities like the pool, the water system and an aging village hall.
“You basically have all these different means of financing these needs and then the bottom line is what do residents want to pay for? What’s their willingness to pay? And how do you communicate to them about the priorities and how do you listen to them on what they care most about?” Whitestone said. “That’s kind of the central debate we’re engaged in right now.”
As liaison to Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service and Scarsdale’s Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Whitestone believes opting out of cannabis sales and lounges — at least in the short term — was the right thing to do at the end of 2021 as state regulations aren’t expected until later this year. When there is a “fuller picture” the conversation is likely to return to the village board for reevaluation.
Whitestone also noted the five-year drug-free-community federal grant — awarded last year to Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service — will go a long way in educating students and parents about the dangers of substance abuse as a positive for the community.
Whitestone is also a liaison to the Town Board of Assessment Review committee, which has been “relatively quiet.” He praised new assessor Victoria Sirota for communicating with residents and making land records available online. “I believe we’ve had fewer appeals of people’s property taxes,” Whitestone said.
As liaison to the Committee for Historic Preservation (CHP), Whitestone has seen that board be “pretty active” with “a lot of issues” to consider. “I can’t comment on specific matters because we are the appeals board if something goes through the Committee for Historic Preservation and ends up in front of the village board of trustees, but in general the CHP is filled with very diligent, dedicated residents who spend their free time studying these issues,” he said.
Whitestone’s grandparents moved to Scarsdale in 1928 and his mother grew up in Scarsdale. Whitestone, who grew up in Chappaqua, moved to Scarsdale in 1995 and raised his two children here. He called himself a “history aficionado” who has “great respect for the history Scarsdale” and its “village in a park” and the “historic structures” within the village.
“To me that’s a very important thread,” he said. “We continue to think about best ways to preserve what matters while respecting property rights. That’s kind of the balance we’re trying to seek.”
The village election will be held Tuesday, March 15, in the Scott Room at Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
