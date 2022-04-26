When Nilesh Jain moved from India to Edgemont not long before Sept. 11, 2001, he immediately began looking for a private school for his older son. Little did he know he had chosen one of the best school districts in the area.
“I accidentally parachuted into this town not knowing what this whole public school system is,” Jain said. “I came from a country that’s all about private schooling. So when I landed in this place, people just said, ‘Hey, you’re blessed to be here,’ and told me to go through the system because it’s fantastic. I was looking for a private school and they said, ‘You’re an idiot, you’re in the best school system.’”
Jain said seeing his oldest son, who graduated in 2016, go through the school system and “seeing him grow from a child to a man” was “such a gratifying experience” that he knew he wanted to make his mark on the community.
“I was involved in a few things like starting a Math Olympiad program and I tried to lobby for some kind of an upgrade of the math curriculum that the school had,” Jain said. “I was very delighted with how progressive and constructive the school district is from the feedback from the community and how vibrant and active the community is.
“Then my younger son was coming up behind and I got involved in some science clubs with him. I just had this feeling of giving back.”
Jain came to the United States to set up the institutional equities desk for a bank, which involved a lot of travel in the United States and Canada. When he switched jobs in 2018 to one that didn’t include such a hectic schedule, Jain, who had done some volunteer work throughout the years with his sons, had the opportunity to give back to the school system that had given so much to his family when a one-year board of education appointment opened up.
Jain served the short term and was then elected to a full three-year term in 2019. He is now one of three Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee candidates along with newcomers Nareen Jabbour and Grace Lin. In the uncontested election they will fill the seats being vacated by two-term board members Alec Clarke and current board president Judy Seiff. A candidates’ forum will be held May 9 (see box). The election will take place along with the budget vote on May 17.
Jain is proud of the progress Edgemont has made over the last four years and sees that continuing into the future. In addition to using his finance background to make sure the annual budget is in the best interest of the community, Jain has also been involved in several highlights:
Passage of a bond referendum for construction and improvements at all three campuses last year.
Helping shepherd the district through the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think one of the most successful things that I truly am proud of that Edgemont did compared to other school districts was that we had school every day for the children during COVID,” Jain said. “They came for a half a day schedule … Given what we have and our space constraints, to have this was quite unique compared to many school districts.”
Involved in the creation of the district three Strategic Goals, including an increased focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Taking part in the search for a new superintendent who has “creativity, energy, enthusiasm,” with the retirement of Victoria Kniewel. “I am very, very happy with the selection and the whole process we went through,” Jain said of the hiring of Dr. Kenneth Hamilton, currently the superintendent of Mount Vernon. “Ken brings a very different kind of experience. He’s going through as a special ed teacher to begin his career to a vice principal, principal and he has a very strong career as a superintendent across some New Jersey and New York school districts. I feel very strongly about him that he is a very data- and evidence-driven guy. He is someone who will be quite neutral and unbiased in his approach and will go only by the processes and the data.”
Worked with the board and administration on moving from a nine-period class schedule to a six-period schedule. “We have been very progressive in our scheduling,” Jain said. “That’s a significant achievement and I would like to compliment both the teachers and the administrators for coming into that, and the school went through a lot of help from a consultant. I think we had good oversight of that.”
Improved the district’s technology in terms of broadcasting board meetings, which has improved community engagement. “When I joined, we started the Starbucks initiative of calling the community to Starbucks and nobody would turn up,” Jain said. “We wanted to increase the engagement and I feel very happy that the webcasting has really increased the engagement from the community.”
Worked to add vice principals at the elementary schools and saw a successful negotiation with the Edgemont Teachers Association this winter.
Going forward, the board will continue to oversee the bond construction in order to ensure the projects stay on target financially, will do what it can to help the district with a smooth transition in the schedule change and will continue to further the Strategic Goals. With a “younger board,” Jain looks forward to the “new ideas, new energies and new thought processes” that Lin and Jabbour will bring.
“And hopefully no more COVID interruptions,” Jain said. “I hope it’s back to normal and we can focus on more strategic and high-level work than worrying about contact tracing, testing and masking.”
