Police responded to Fort Hill Road on Aug. 19 when an indoor pool motion detector activated. On arrival, police saw a truck parked on the street outside the house registered to a pool company. The driver, who owns the company, said he and a co-worker were there to replace a center pool light in an indoor swimming pool as per a work order requested by the homeowner. A rear exterior corner door leading to the pool is normally unlocked when he responds to requested service. Police saw no signs of forced entry. The homeowners were contacted. They said they wanted the pool company personnel to leave and said they would contact the company at a later date for service. The homeowners requested police do a walk through of the premises. Nothing appeared disturbed. The rear door leading to the swimming pool was secured and police left.
Flattened tires
A Highpoint Drive resident reported his tires were slashed sometime between 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 19. He said his daughter had used the car and parked it and did not notice any damage. He said he didn’t notice the damage until that morning when he put the car in reverse and heard metal scraping. He got out and saw both tires on the driver’s side were flat. Police were unable to detect any slash marks, holes or tears. However, the caps were missing from the valve stems on the two tires on the driver’s side and the air had been let out. The man told police he is a board member at his apartment complex and through that role has made many enemies. Photos of the flat tires were taken. The man called for a private tow and asked to document the incident.
Scammer foiled
An East Hartsdale Avenue resident called police Aug. 20 to report she was very nearly the victim of a scam. She received an email from what she thought was Amazon telling her she owed $6,191 for a TV and game system she didn’t buy. She contacted what she thought was Amazon’s fraud department; she was directed to go to Best Buy where she was supposed to purchase “security gift cards” to cover “investigation processing fees.” She went to Best Buy where a customer service employee questioned her need to purchase “security cards,” which led her to understand she was scammed. She did not send any money or purchase any cards.
Shoes walked off?
A Colony Drive resident said UPS notified him of three packages delivered to his house in the morning on Aug. 21 but when he went to get them, they weren’t there. He checked with his neighbors but they didn’t see anything or take the packages. UPS confirmed they were delivered. Gone are three pairs of sneakers valued at $780.
Bike stolen
A S. Central Avenue resident reported Aug. 21 his Trek Road bike valued at $1,100 was stolen from where he left it chained to the bike rack at Planet Fitness on S. Central Avenue. He told police he left the bike on the rack for about six hours and when he returned, it was gone and the chain broken. He said he had no idea who might have taken it. The gym has a video camera above the front door but the gym was closed at the time, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Egged
Police responded to a multiunit residence on Fieldstone Drive Aug. 23 to speak to a man who said he was in his unit when he heard something strike his window. He went outside to check and saw his house had been egged. Multiple egg shells, as well as yolks, were splattered against the window. He said he’s not a grudge holder and had no clue who egged him. He said he would contact the building management about the window.
ShopRite shoplifting?
A woman who hid meat, seafood and assorted first aid products valued at $115 in recycling bags to steal from ShopRite was apprehended Aug. 23 at the store on S. Central Avenue. The loss prevention officer turned Korina Rivera in to police and she was charged with petty larceny. Rivera was seen removing items from shelves and stuffing them into recycling bags and passing all points of sale without paying. She was issued a summons to appear on Oct. 9 and was released.
Hasan Jones was arrested and charged with petty larceny at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Aug. 23 when the store’s asset protection officer saw him removing merchandise from shelves and putting the goods in recycling bags. He placed his bags in a cart and passed all points of sale. He stole groceries and various health and beauty products valued at $159. He was transported to police headquarters for processing and was issued a summons to appear in court Oct. 9.
Steals card, has a good time
An Alden Place resident reported Aug. 24 fraudulent charges had been made on his American Express Blue card account. He told police he hadn’t used the card in years and wasn’t sure if he kept it in his wallet or his dresser. He said he received notification on Aug. 16 that the card had been used. When he went to look for it, he couldn’t find it. The card company told him the card was used at a gas station in Ardsley and a Stop & Shop in White Plains. It was also used at the Crown Plaza and Tops Market in Carmel, New York, and at a liquor store in Yonkers. The man stopped payment on the card and Amex refunded the money to him.
Mess at swim club
Police responded to the Maplewood Swim Club on W. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 24 after staff reported finding broken bottles, cigarette butts and assorted garbage by the pool. The building did not appear to have been entered or vandalized. Police investigating noticed a breach in an exterior fence around the property.
This report was made from official reports provided by the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of Aug. 19 through Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.