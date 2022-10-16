Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A sick or injured skunk was reported Oct. 6 on Secor Road and was dispatched by two shots from a service handgun. The reporting party said no contact was made with the animal. Police double bagged it, notified the highway department and left the carcass on the curb for disposal. 

A sick raccoon was reported Oct. 9 on N. Central Avenue. Police dispatched it with two shots from a police weapon. The body was left on scene for disposal. 

