A sick or injured skunk was reported Oct. 6 on Secor Road and was dispatched by two shots from a service handgun. The reporting party said no contact was made with the animal. Police double bagged it, notified the highway department and left the carcass on the curb for disposal.
A sick raccoon was reported Oct. 9 on N. Central Avenue. Police dispatched it with two shots from a police weapon. The body was left on scene for disposal.
Beer thief
On Oct. 7, police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue on a report of a possible beer thief. A loss prevention officer told police he stopped a man in Aisle 6 with a shopping cart full of beer. The store employee said he recognized the man as a previously successful shoplifter. He said the man was still shopping and hadn’t passed any points of sale yet. Police told the man whom they knew by name that he wasn’t wanted in the store and that he should leave and stay away from the store. Police said no crime had been committed at that time.
Pharmacy break-in
A locked cabinet was pried open and multiple bottles in two trays were reported stolen Oct. 8 from a pharmacy on E. Hartsdale Avenue. Police were alerted of a possible break-in when a passerby reported seeing broken front door glass. That person told police they didn’t see anyone else in the area other than a person working out in a nearby fitness club. Police entered the premises and found items on the floor. The keyholder was notified and the area was secured as a crime scene.
Police interviewed the person working out in the gym, but that person had not seen see anyone or anything suspicious. The keyholder arrived to take inventory and reported a locked cabinet door under the main table was pried open and two trays of bottles were stolen, but because the bottles were decoys and contained rocks, not drugs, no medication was missing. Detectives arrived to begin their investigation and pictures were taken.
Fraud
A Beverly Road resident Oct. 8 reported fraud after debt collectors began contacting her for payment, claiming she owed Comcast $87.81. She said she’s never had a Comcast account and said the fake account was closed a year ago. Comcast provided her with an address for the account, which was matched to an apartment in Chicago. She said she’s not out any money and police said there was no crime.
Confusion about address
A Ridge Road resident Oct. 8 went to police headquarters to report a Lexus with New York plates drove into her driveway, parked, and a woman got out, walked to the side of the caller’s house, and then got back inside the car and drove away. The reporting party checked around her house but nothing seemed out of order. She told police this is an ongoing situation, cars turning into her driveway and making U-turns. She attributed the problem to confusion over a medical office in a private residence that is located a short distance from her house, which possibly leads people to confuse her house with the medical office. She said she hadn’t tried speaking with the homeowner at the medical office to discuss the matter. She said she has signs posted for No U-Turn and No Trespass. A report was made for documentation.
Unrecognized truck
On Oct. 9, a Lakeview Avenue resident told police he has frequently seen a truck in the vicinity of Lakeview and Mercer avenues that he didn’t recognize as being from the area. One day when he tried to follow the truck, it sped away. Police ran the license plate number and saw it was registered to a man from Hamburg, New York. Police looked for the truck without result and the resident was told to call back if he saw it again.
Attempted cooking oil theft
A person from The Fountain Diner on S. Central Avenue called police Oct. 9 to report an attempted theft of cooking oil. He said he saw a van backing up to the area where the restaurant’s used oil is stored; one man got out, jumped over the locked fence, and tried to steal oil while another man exited the van and stood near the back door of the diner as a diversion. The witness said the van was a Ford with no side windows, only back doors with a temporary New Jersey license plate on the rear. He reported no oil was stolen. It’s unclear whether the caller had interrupted the thieves or there was no used oil to be had.
Steal and drop
Police were at ShopRite Oct. 9 when the loss prevention officer reported a man stole items from the store, then abandoned the cart and fled when confronted just outside the main entrance. The alleged thief bolted through the parking lot and got into a gray four-door sedan waiting for him. The merchandise, valued at $317.33, was recovered. Police looked for the suspect but didn’t find him.
Poor cat
A sick cat displaying neurological symptoms was reported Oct. 10 on Medford Lane. The cat was a black and white domestic shorthair. Police took the cat to the Humane Society in New Rochelle. The person who called about the cat reportedly had no contact with the cat.
Hair product thief
A manager for RiteAid on E. Hartsdale Avenue reported a man entered the store on Oct. 10, went to the hair products aisle — where the manager happened to be standing — grabbed lots of products off the shelves, stuffed them into a garbage bag and left without paying. The value of the stolen merchandise was $104.97. The manager said the man walked toward the train station. Police looked for him to no avail. The store said it would press charges if the suspect were located.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, was compiled from official information.
