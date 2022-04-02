Among the 35 high school scientists advancing from the Regeneron Westchester and Putnam Science & Engineering Fair (WESEF) are Edgemont’s Anisha Musti and Yansi Foong and Scarsdale’s Jaden Tepper, all juniors. In addition, many of their schoolmates took home some of the 200 awards given out on March 24.
Musti will compete at the Regeneron International Science & Engineer Fair (ISEF) — the largest of its kind — from May 7-13 in Atlanta with more than 1,800 other winners from more than 75 countries, while Foong and Tepper will compete in the sustainability-based energy, environment, engineering and global health virtual International Genius Olympiad in June with more than 500 students from more than 70 countries.
All part of their school’s three-year Science Research program, which includes working in a lab environment over the summer, the innovative students are passionate about their projects.
After joining a science club in middle school, Musti began to find her passion when she made a microbial fuel cell by taking roadside mud and turning it into energy, her first award-winning endeavor.
“That was just the beginning,” she said. “It was fun and I thought I could do something with this, so last year I decided to take the class. Ever since [I’ve] been working on my project, doing something that I personally found fun and exciting and never regretted it.”
Beginning as a sophomore, Musti began to focus on Quantum Teleportation on Novel Qubits, which may sound like something out of a Marvel comic, but is a potential real life application for secure information transmission. Musti has used a computer to simulate the circuit and the next step would be to build it in “real life” to “teleport a photo from a nanometer to another nanometer,” which Musti finds “super cool.”
“Quantum teleportation is a really incredible phenomenon,” she said. “It potentially allows you to send information using a pair of quantum particles across infinite distances. This allows not speed of light transportation, but it allows you to communicate without a third party. When you teleport information there’s no cable that somebody can intercept to take the information. It’s simply going from one place to another.”
This would have a great impact on cybersecurity and digital communications, a major priority for governments and the private sector alike.
“My research was finding a way to make that more effective,” Musti said. “When you use quantum particles you have to make quantum particles, so my research was how can we make those quantum particles with more precision so that the teleportation protocol that we use is more precise and can go farther and be more accurate?”
A YouTube video she saw as a freshman piqued Musti’s interest in the topic and she was able to connect with physics professor Javad Shabani at New York University, which is a leader in quantum exploration. Shabani has mentored Musti through the early stages of her research and vision.
“Essentially we’re doing teleportation on the computer,” Musti said. “It’s not in real life and that’s what the next steps would be. What we did on the computer shows a major step in the field, that this can be done. It’s already thought out, so you just have to take the design and build it in real life. We have the blueprint already.”
She added, “It would be cool if we could actually teleport something. Can you imagine? That would be insane to do in high school. My experiment is very theoretical right now. It’s in the theoretical experimental physics realm.”
Yansi Foong
Foong’s work is in environmental science, focused on recycling plastics to create fuel oil, where the major issue is measuring emissions to make sure they are not harmful, comparing them to other fuels like kerosene or wood.
“The experience of actually researching something is incredibly unique and you learn a lot of different things than you would in a high school classroom,” Foong said. “That’s one of the things that makes it so special. Normal classes you’re sitting and learning from a teacher, taking notes and stuff, but for this you’re the one that’s going out there and you’re learning these things.”
Foong spent time last summer at the University of Kentucky with professor Jeffrey Seay working in the lab on her research. She got to see the processor that converts plastic into fuel, gaining a better understanding of how that works, in addition to testing emissions.
In June, Foong will take a two-week trip with Seay to Uganda to further test the ideas in the field in a developing country. They will work with cookstoves and emissions, also looking into potential plastic additives to help reduce the toxicity.
“It’s going to be my first time in Africa,” Foong said. “It was a great experience just being in a university lab last summer, so this summer takes it to a whole new level just being in the field. It’s incredibly exciting to be able to experience that as a high school student. Just being there and being able to make an impact is incredibly exciting.”
Edgemont’s first-year science research teacher Talia Dardis said it was an honor to work with Musti and Foong this school year.
“They’re both fantastic scientists,” Dardis said. “It’s been so great to work with both of them and to see their curiosity and passion for what they’re learning. It’s inspiring to me. It’s how brilliant they are — they have a question about the world and they answer it. It’s pretty special.
“Who goes to Uganda in high school to test out stoves or works on teleporting stuff? I feel like I’m in a science fiction movie.”
Dardis is in awe of all of the roughly 75 students in the program, grades 10-12. There are four class sections with a mix of grades so the older students can mentor the younger ones.
“Just to see them have passion for what they’re learning and seeing them pick what they want to do is so empowering and amazing,” she said. “Seeing the projects go from just a pile of data to this presentation and paper is amazing because so much changes within one year. Hopefully they will get to build on it next year. It gets bigger and bigger each year as they grow as scientists.”
Jaden Tepper
Tepper has worked with SHS science research teacher Dylan Prendergast and a mentor at Mount Sinai Hospital working to create an effective device to help people who suffer from subdural hematomas, from which around 10,000 people die each year in the United States.
“I just really want to try to help people who have that,” Tepper said. “It’s a relatively common disease. I want to try to create devices that help other people.”
Tepper has long been interested in engineering, like when he was younger and he was curious to learn how fans operate. While fan technology is great, Tepper has created a device that helps improve the evacuation of blood from between the skull and brain. “The device allows better access to this hematoma,” Tepper said. “My hope was to fix the lag in technology that exists currently with treatment.”
After doing research at Mount Sinai over the summer, Tepper spent this school year creating a novel device with a 3-D printer, testing it on a brain he made out of gelatin. His device was about 10% more effective than the control method.
“I was very excited when I found out it actually worked,” Tepper said. “In my brain I thought that it might work and I thought it had potential, but to actually see that removing the fake blood I injected was really exciting.”
Tepper hopes his next step will be to create a robotic option to allow for “better accuracy and control” and use a stainless steel and nitinol, a combination of nickel and titanium, that will be “more suitable for use in a surgical setting.”
Just another breakthrough from a promising young scientist.
