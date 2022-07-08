The Scarsdale Procedure Committee (PC) has proposed a major change to the local nonpartisan election process that would allow noncitizen residents of Scarsdale to run for and serve on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC). Noncitizens would also gain the right to vote for candidates running to serve on of the CNC.
CNC members — comprised of six residents from each of Scarsdale’s five elementary school districts — are elected by their neighbors to vet and nominate a slate of candidates for village office positions that are open in any given year.
According to PC chair Michelle Sterling and vice chair Peri Zelig, the proposal to open the CNC to noncitizen participation “represents a collaborative opportunity for Scarsdalians to make a positive difference in the civic affairs of Scarsdale.” It is similar to the voter-approved procedural change made in January by Scarsdale’s School Board Nominating Committee.
Each year, members of the Procedure Committee look to improve the nonpartisan election system’s governing document — the Non-Partisan Resolution — and the CNC processes. This year, they proposed changing voter eligibility and several other relatively minor amendments in the Non-Partisan Resolution, all of which require notice and feedback from the public. The other changes primarily “address plain language clarification of longstanding substantive provisions with only a few additions” and “common sense changes that correct or enhance organization, grammar, readability, use of plain English, and the avoidance of confusing or inconsistent language or terminology,” according to a summary prepared by the PC, which is posted online at https://bit.ly/3nNvjPQ.
Members of the public are invited to review and comment on all of the proposed amendments and revisions, which are clearly marked on a document that can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3NPXh8l. Feedback about the proposed amendments should be sent via email to Sterling at michellesterling1@gmail.com or PC member Madelaine Eppenstein at meppenstein@eppenstein.com.
All comments received by the PC from Scarsdale residents and community organizations during the 90-day public comment period, from June 27 through Sept. 30, will be reviewed by the PC. The committee then will decide which amendments should be presented to the electorate on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 15, when Scarsdale voters go to the polls to elect a new class of CNC members.
Qualified voters who are citizens and residents can vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on each proposed amendment. Noncitizen residents can comment on the proposals in advance, but cannot vote in November. The change, if approved, would take effect for the next election cycle.
Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system of electing qualified candidates for village office is governed by the Non-Partisan Resolution — a living document that, since its adoption in December 1930, has been amended 42 times, most recently in November 2018. The system administered by the PC establishes a method for selecting a slate of qualified candidates for mayor (every two years), trustees (every year according to staggered terms) and village justice (every four years).
Periodically, the community is asked to comment on proposed changes to the resolution, which are ultimately submitted to the electorate for a vote on ratification. By contributing input on potential revisions to the Non-Partisan Resolution, Scarsdale voters can have a say in the process that helps to select village government, another unique feature of Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system, which aspires to avoid partisan politics and electioneering. This annual nonpartisan election procedure is managed by residents of Scarsdale and is similar to the School Board Nominating Committee system.
The PC administers the annual recruitment and election of voting members of the 30-member CNC. The CNC is charged with nominating members of the community to run for trustee, and in alternate years for mayor, on the Citizens Nonpartisan Party slate, typically the only candidates on the village election ballot. However, under New York election law, any resident of Scarsdale who’s an eligible voter can run for office, if they file by the deadline in early February.
The members of the 2022-23 Procedure Committee are: Michelle Sterling, chair; Peri Zelig, vice chair; Christian Callaghan; Susan Douglass; Madelaine Eppenstein; Carly Grossberg; Elena Kanner; Jon Krisbergh; Liz Lashbrook; Barry Meiselman; BK Munguia; Abigail Sterling Olsen; Camille Roche; Emily Shteinhauz; Ilissa Siegel; Jill Spielberg; Laura Thierer and Jay Wechsler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.