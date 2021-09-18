The Scarsdale Inquirer, and its sister papers, has named Rob DiAntonio as sports editor for its three Westchester newspapers. DiAntonio is responsible for covering high school sports programs at eight schools, including Scarsdale and Edgemont.
DiAntonio, 37, grew up in Somers and attended Somers High School, where he graduated in 2002. He majored in English and minored in writing and communications at Siena College. His first job after college was with North County News, a weekly newspaper in northern Westchester, where he reported on high school sports and eventually was named the sports editor. At the North County News, DiAntonio also developed a love — and talent — for photography. He later worked as the sports editor at Halston Media, a weekly newspaper chain in Putnam County and northern Westchester. In his free time, he enjoys golfing, exercising, watching movies and traveling. He is also a diehard fan of the New York Mets, as difficult as it is sometimes.
“I’m thrilled to be able to bring Rob onboard to lead the sports coverage of all three of my newspapers. He has an impeccable track record of covering local, high school sports and is the perfect fit for the job,” said Publisher Deborah White.
Longtime Scarsdale Inquirer Sports Editor Todd Sliss moves from the sports desk to become senior reporter on the Inquirer’s news desk.
During his 22 years at the Inquirer, Sliss has been sports editor and the Focal Points columnist; he is currently the paper’s digital editor, as well as special sections editor for The Inquirer and its sister papers, The Rivertowns Enterprise and The Record-Review.
Sliss has placed in the New York Press Association’s (NYPA) Better Newspaper Awards contest 55 times in multiple categories, including Sports Writer of the Year (seven times), Sports Coverage (12 times), Sports Feature Story (eight times), Sports/Outdoor Column, Special Sections (18 times), as well as News/Feature Series and Feature Story.
Having switched to the news desk when school sports were suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sliss won NYPA awards for his coverage of the arts, coverage of business, financial and economic news and coverage of elections/politics.
“After spending 20 years doing mostly sports, the challenging COVID-19 pandemic reporting from April through September 2020 offered a new perspective and a new opportunity to utilize my skills,” said Sliss. “Though it isn’t easy to leave the sports section I built — one that continues to evolve — I look forward to serving the communities of Scarsdale and Edgemont through a different lens as I concentrate on news and features. But don’t be surprised to see me on the sidelines covering athletics once in a while. Covering the Raiders and Panthers has been pure joy.”
“Todd has — and continues to be — an integral member of my core team,” Publisher Deborah White said. “He has always been so much more than just the sports editor of the Inquirer. Todd was instrumental in launching our digital platform, and continues to manage and enhance our website, scarsdalenews.com. Todd is the consummate team player. When there’s a need, he fills it. And consistently, he makes whatever he’s taken on even better than it was before. While Todd has done an outstanding job shepherding the sports coverage for the Inquirer, he has proven in the past year and a half that his talent is enormous. Since I’m unable to clone him, I think he best serves our readers by stepping up into the role of senior news reporter, as we continue our legacy of excellence in serving as Scarsdale’s most trusted local news source since 1901.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.