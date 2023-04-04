At the New York Press Association (NYPA) 2023 annual Spring Conference and Trade Show March 31-April 1 in Albany, The Scarsdale Inquirer won seven awards in the association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest, which featured 2,655 entries from 154 weekly and daily newspapers around the state.
Jim MacLean, who has been balancing photography with sports writing the past two years, earned an honorable mention for Photographer of the Year and was second among weeklies. The judges heralded MacLean for the “lights, colors” and “action” in his photos.
MacLean won second place in the Sports Action Photo category for his photo of Lev Stahl colliding with the New Rochelle goalie from the Scarsdale boys soccer team’s Section 1 finals win. Judges said it was an “awesome” photo of a “great moment of impact.”
Though he only took a two-week break from sports after shifting to the newsroom in August 2021, senior reporter/sports editor/special sections editor/web editor Todd Sliss remains among the best in New York State, earning an honorable mention in the Sports Writer of the Year category, third among sports writers at weekly newspapers. Judges thought his story on the retirement from WFAN of Scarsdale resident Eddie Coleman was “great.”
Sliss was a back-to-back runner-up in the category in 2014 and 2015 and took third place in 2001, 2007, 2009, 2018 and 2020.
Sliss, MacLean and former sports editor Rob DiAntonio took home an honorable mention for Sports Coverage, with one daily publication finishing ahead of their entry.
The Inquirer team won third place for Best News Web Site. Scarsdalenews.com was launched in June 2019 after nine months of intense preparation. The judges praised the “variety of stories, local ads, obits, sponsored content, events, opinions,” calling the site “well-rounded.” In addition, the layout was applauded as “varied to increase user engagement.”
The paper took home first place in the Special Sections/Niche Publications-Newsprint category for the annual Back to School section edited by Sliss and designed by artistic director Ann Marie Rezen. Judges raved: “Front page photo depicts fragility of the topic: advocating and presenting upbeat, hopeful content following the pandemic. Interior provides excellent resources for parents and students.”
Editor Valerie Abrahams, graphic designer Kathy Potter, ad representative Thomas O’Halloran and the Inquirer’s Senior Options interns garnered second place for the Graduation section in the Best Special Section-Advertising category. Judges called it “GREAT,” adding, “Will definitely be borrowing some ideas from this one. It looks elegant and expensive without being stuffy and conveys information in a fresh way.”
Potter, Rezen and ad rep Francesca Lynch earned an honorable mention in the category for Inquirer sister paper The Record-Review’s Read All About Us section, which was called “a really good idea” with “nice and clean” inside pages.
In addition to winning prestigious awards, Inquirer staff attended two days of informative and collaborative seminars with pros from around the country that will benefit the paper as it continues to evolve in the 21st century.
