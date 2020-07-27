Wendy Wilshin’s mother served as an inspiration both professionally as an interior designer and more recently philanthropically raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease research.
About 12 years ago, Barbara Wilshin was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She died a year ago in June at age 85. While they called it senility and dementia back then, Wilshin’s grandmother also went through a similar battle in her later years.
When Wilshin realized her mother, who was “spunky” in her early fight against disease, wasn’t progressing, she knew she had to get involved in the fight. She joined the board of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, which has a mission to “rapidly accelerate the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer’s disease.”
“I just woke up one day and realized I needed to do something more proactive for Alzheimer’s disease,” 1979 Scarsdale High School graduate Wilshin said. “As I watched my mother decline, I felt I needed to do more and more. The first thing I did was join the board of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. I looked around for the right place. With so many of these charities there’s so much money that goes to the operating expenses and I wanted something that was all about the research.”
According to the ADDF website, “Alzheimer’s is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease and the most common cause of dementia. It is not a normal part of aging.” Fifty million people are afflicted worldwide, with that number projected to grow to 82 million by 2030.
After a couple of years on the ADDF board, Wilshin realized she needed to do more, and through an introduction from her best friend from Scarsdale, Karen Taub (Edbril), she connected with Stephanie Ginsberg to create the Memories Matter Gala in 2018.
They raised over $1 million that year. And the next.
“We were really shocked that in our generation so many people had a parent or a close family member with Alzheimer’s,” Wilshin said. “Our event ballooned to 700-plus people. When we started the event my interest was getting people our age — in our 50s — more involved, more aware. With ADDF we saw really most of their board members were older and most of the events were geared toward older people. The idea was to get our generation involved.”
The sandwich generation — those caring for both children and parents — have stepped up to the plate, realizing that now is the time to tackle this disease. At various class reunions — she had her 40th last year — Wilshin has reconnected with many classmates and three of them, Diane Goldman (Leeds), Debbie Glickman (Leeds) and Michelle Romanoff Cohen, all of whom have mothers in the later stages of Alzheimer’s, were on the Making Memories committee, as was her own sister Lori Reinsberg.
“It’s particularly tough for a daughter when it’s your mother,” Wilshin said.
This year’s event was moved to a virtual format held Tuesday, July 21, and featured moderator Paula Zahn, Lauren Rogen (and actor husband Seth), singer Jay Allen and actress Marcia Gay Harden. All but Zahn, whose mother is still alive, have lost their mother to Alzheimer’s.
“It’s a devastating disease for families that’s costing billions of dollars,” Wilshin said. “There are all kinds of estimates of what it will cost the insurance companies and what it will do to the health care system. It goes on for so long that it’s expensive. The caregiving piece is crazy in terms of expense and emotional toll.”
Though the live and silent auction portions featured in past galas were not part of this year’s program, the funds raised from sponsorships and tickets sold for the virtual event will go far. “We wanted to raise money, but people are very distracted with things going on and people have lost loved ones,” Wilshin said. “We ask, but we don’t ask a lot in our presentation. It’s more about connecting and awareness and hope, the latest science and where we are today, what ADDF is doing to support the science. It’s about the community we are, how passionate and committed we are.” She added, “We plan to do another one next year, hopefully in person.”
After all these years, Wilshin is seeing some positive light at the end of a long tunnel.
“I think there’s hope finally,” she said. “I think things are starting to move a little bit with studies being more promising. That’s a great feeling, which I don’t think we’ve had before. I know 10 more people from Scarsdale whose mothers or fathers have or had it. It’s a shared experience when you meet someone and talk about parents who have it. There’s a connection because the progression of the disease is so long and painful and complicated.”
In addition to her spunk, Barbara Wilshin was “hopeful,” according to her daughter, entering into an Alzheimer’s study soon after her diagnosis.
“You read all the time that this might help and that might help and so we did all that and slowly we realized there wasn’t going to be anything to slow the disease down or be a cure at that point,” Wilshin said. “Jump 10 years to where we are now and there is hope. There are things that are beginning to show signs of success. I keep my fingers crossed that we can spare another generation from dealing with the ravages of the disease.”
Wilshin graduated from American University with a degree in communications/visual media and worked the overnight shift for the CBS Morning News. While she enjoyed the work, the lifestyle didn’t suit her. She wanted to get into freelance documentary work, but “that was tough to do,” she said.
“My mother had always been into art and design and aesthetics, so I always had that piece of me, so I went back to school to Pratt [Institute] architecture school and after that I wound up taking a job at a commercial interior design firm,” Wilshin said. “It was a really big pivot, but I think it was the right thing because … it was something I could do throughout bringing up kids and living in New York City. It gave me a lot of flexibility. I loved it. I do love it. There are so many facets of it.”
After she left the commercial firm, where she worked on office spaces and showrooms, Wilshin decided to really use her artistic side — she shifted toward interior design in 1991 and founded WLW Designs. “When I went out on my own I found it easier and fun to do residential,” Wilshin said.
With or without her mom physically by her side, Wendy Wilshin remains driven to make the world look and feel better. Inspiration indeed.
For more information, visit alzdiscovery.org.
