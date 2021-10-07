The Saturday morning sights and sounds at Sterling Field, tucked away at the back of Disbrow Park in Rye, aren’t typical geographically speaking. Coming from the mouths of the Rye Rugby Club coaches are words like “ruck,” “prop,” “scrum,” “hooker,” “pitch” and “try” in “a real mixture” of accents like “Australians, Kiwis, British, Irish and South Africans,” according to coach and parent Paul Jones.
Paul, from New Zealand, moved from Singapore to Scarsdale with his family in 2014 and Rye was the closest club he could find to enroll his now-sophomore son Ralph Jones in. Ralph started in under-12 and is now on the u-16 team.
“My dad got me into it in Singapore and we used to have big, long practices and I wasn’t a huge fan of it, but I still played and I started to like it,” Ralph said. “Then I came here and my dad found this club and I’ve been loving rugby ever since I came here. I like the people here, my dad and the other coaches, who are really great, and just the great bond here with the team. It’s nice to play with good team chemistry out on the field.”
The rugby club practices and competes in the fall and spring, though the spring is the main season where it goes from 7 v. 7 to full 15 v. 15 and asks for a larger commitment from players.
“It’s quite different,” Ralph said of the two seasons. “I think I prefer it with seven people because it’s quicker, more action and the games are shorter.”
No matter which season, his favorite parts of the sports are “probably just being out playing defense, tackling, really getting into it, getting dirty in the mud.”
Paul is pleased to see his son following in his footsteps in loving rugby.
“I started playing when I was 4 or 5 in bare feet,” Paul said. “It’s just engrained form that age, how you play, what you do on the field. I played until I was in my early 30s and couldn’t play anymore, had kids. But I love the game and it’s great to help out with the coaching.”
Paul estimated the Rye Rugby Club, which formed in 2013, has about 10 or 12 Scarsdale players from u-8 up to u-16. The club is required to feature a large percentage of Rye players, but is allowed to take some out-of-towners.
“It’s nice to have people to relate to and on the car rides here I can talk to my teammates and at school I see them in the hallways,” Ralph said. “It’s just nice to hang out with them more, get to know them and it makes it better playing rugby with the team chemistry.”
One of Ralph’s newest teammates is Miguel Casasnoves, a senior who moved to Scarsdale from Spain a month ago and immediately joined the program. “I’m quite new here,” Casasnoves said. “I used to play back in Spain and now that I’m here I wanted to continue playing. I found Rye Rugby and that’s the closest to where I live. I think it’s perfect.”
Though the level of play is “higher” overseas, Casasnoves believes the sport has “a bright future here” thanks to clubs like Rye Rugby.
Casasnoves has been playing for six years and jumped at the chance to move to New York when his stepfather, who works for Google, had that choice or London.
“I can’t say no to living here in New York,” Casasnoves said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I love everything so far. It’s very different from being back in Spain. The people are more open to new ideas. It’s much better here.”
Through rugby he’s meeting new people and getting his fix for his favorite sport. “I used to play a lot of sports like basketball and tennis, but I wasn’t really good because I didn’t quite have the coordination to play, and I found rugby, which is more team focused,” he said. “I tried it out and I’ve loved it ever since.”
The rugby club is co-ed. Edgewood fifth grade twins Amelia and Celeste Minardi had been playing rugby for two years and it fits in with their love of activity through team sports. It also gives them a more physical option as they are on the u-12 team, which introduces full contact for the first time.
“Our girls are very athletic and we love team sports, so we wanted to get them involved,” mom Diane Gatto said, noting that their uncle had played rugby growing up in Manhattan. “They were very interested as well. They gave it a try and they’ve been having a great time.
“They love that it’s fast-paced, they love the similarity to football without playing football, they love the camaraderie, they love that some of their other friends are playing as well. It’s a very active sport and it’s always on the go. We don’t have girls that are sedentary, so being active is really wonderful.”
Amelia and Celeste also play field hockey, softball and basketball. Though they never get tired of it, sometimes their mom and dad “are exhausted running around from place to place,” in a good way, of course. When they see others specializing in certain sports they know they want to hold onto this lifestyle as long as possible.
“My husband and I never did that,” Gatto said. “I like the variety of everybody trying everything and getting that experience and becoming a well-rounded athlete as opposed to being pegged at one sport.”
Scarsdale Middle School sixth grader Tyler Mannering is a newcomer to the club and the sport at the u-12 level this season, despite having moved to Scarsdale a decade ago. His dad, Jason Mannering, is a volunteer coach and had played for 25 years in South Africa and the U.K. Jason stopped played 10 years ago when he was 35 and this was his first foray back into the sport.
“It’s nice to get back and help out with a bit of coaching and giving a little bit back,” Jason said. “I’m here because I have to drive him, so I might as well help out. I coach the ice hockey team for the same reason.
“Once we started hearing about this and we knew people who were involved we thought it was a good idea to come along. It’s good for him to have another option because he’s got a lot of energy and he’s a big kid for his age. It’s a good sport for kids with high energy and a little bit of size.”
Tyler had watched some rugby and knew only that you could only pass the ball backward. Other than that he had to learn the sport from scratch — he was often told “offside” or “turnover” as he adjusted to the rules — in addition to getting used to the contact right away. When played properly at the youth level it is very physical, but not as barbaric as many think.
“It wasn’t actually that bad since we had some practices with tackling and we were tackled in scrimmages,” Tyler said. “We knew what to do.”
The team had its first matches of the season two weekends ago.
“The game was fun,” Tyler said. “Everyone was trying to get the ball at once and they were always pushing us back because they had more strength than us comparing their whole team to our team. During the scrums they pushed us and the rucks, too. It was hard to get the ball.”
One of the keys is teaching proper tackling technique, which the club does from an early age even before the kids reach full contact age.
“For rugby they teach them very early on to tackle properly and safely because there’s no pads,” Jason said. “We try and reinforce the proper technique so they can avoid head and neck injuries. You want to get your head to the side of the tackle so the player isn’t falling on top of you.
Safety is a top priority for Rye Rugby Club under founder and president Ryan Fitzpatrick.
“The American kids have what I would call bad rugby habits from American football,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t know who taught them how to tackle, where they were taught to tackle. There’s no blocking in rugby. There’s a whole host of issues where an American football kid just walks on the field and whatever they’ve learned just doesn’t translate. We have to break that down and rebuild it up.”
The younger kids start with flag rugby and tackle or ruck pads to start introducing the concepts of contact, tackling and correct body position.
“The idea is to do it safe and in a controlled environment when they’re young,” Fitzpatrick said. “Then as they get older they know what to expect. They expect a guy to run at them and they know how to tackle properly and not run into them.”
Fitzpatrick started playing rugby 30 years ago. His career has included playing at Western New England University, captaining Bayonne RFC, coaching at the collegiate level, touring six countries and playing against the national sides of Trinidad & Tobago and Turks & Caicos.
When the program started in Rye, Fitzpatrick’s son, now 13, was a youngster and the idea was to start with older and younger kids and fill in the middle ages. “We’ve now kind of closed that gap so we have kids across all grades,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick has been looking to grow the sport since the club’s inception and helped get Rye High School to field a varsity program.
“Ryan has driven it since the inception, and without someone being a little bit fanatical and passionate that doesn’t happen,” Paul Jones said.
Fitzpatrick’s goal is to help communities like Scarsdale get enough interest to form their own teams. In the past, some Scarsdale High School graduates have picked up the sport in college, including 2007 grad Nick Civetta, who played for Notre Dame, went on to start three matches for the United States in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and this year played for the Major League Rugby team Rugby United New York.
“What we want to do is do the Johnny Appleseed kind of thing where if we get enough Scarsdale kids we set up a program in Scarsdale,” Fitzpatrick said. “We wouldn’t have to drive to New Jersey or Long Island or up into Connecticut to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.