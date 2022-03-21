Tom Kline says he is no superhero, yet he has trekked portions of a 6,500-mile stretch from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Key West, Florida.
He claims he is “not one of the smartest dudes on planet Earth,” yet he holds two master’s degrees in engineering and was an executive in charge of technical operations at Pfizer Inc. for 34 years.
Kline’s new book, "Walking 85,000 Miles to Aide Humanity and Have Fun," is a memoir about a lifetime of challenging global racewalks he took part in spanning 60 countries in 50 years, and a calling he answers to by promoting personal fulfillment and awareness about public health.
Kline, 77, who has homes on Garth Road in Scarsdale and in Hollywood, Florida, and does not drive, started distance walking just prior to his tour in the Vietnam War in 1969 — and continues to this day.
Eighty-five thousand miles seems a stretch, but, Kline says, “I added up the totals from all of my races, my walks in different countries, my nine-year walk [in stages] from Alaska to Key West, and, most importantly, the daily training required to be able to undertake this athleticism,” said Kline.
“The many ‘ultra’ races I have competed in range in distance from 50 kilometers to 10 days in duration. I have completed 66 full marathons (26.2 miles), many more half marathons, and countless organized races of 5, 10 and 20 kilometers,” he said, adding, “For years my goal was to walk 200 miles per month, and most recently, this monthly total rarely is under 170 miles.”
Numbers aside, Kline chronicles in detail how he braved all kinds of weather and treacherous conditions, from ice and wind in the Arctic to getting lost in the Sahara Desert in Morocco. He is aided along the way by camels, dogsleds, snowshoes, emergency flares, fellow walkers from Canada and Korea, good-fitting footwear and sugary drinks.
***
April 5, 2002: “The wind has picked up. Globs of sand now cake my hands and fill my lips and nostrils. I am uncomfortable. By late afternoon, I have only racewalked fifteen miles. Today, the required finishing distance is fifty miles. It is clear now that I will be spending the night in the desert … I fall to the ground. My left hamstring has tightened. Crawling in the sand liberally sprinkled with sharp rocks, I desperately try to massage the aching muscle … When the gusts finally subside, I look down. The trail I have been following has been completely obliterated. In front of me are giant 150-foot sand dunes that stretch for at least twenty miles … I was not only alone but lost.”
— From “Walking 85,000 Miles to Aide Humanity and Have Fun”
***
While participating in these global races, Kline said, “winning was never important, in life, or as a senior. It is all about still being in the race,” he said. “In multiday races younger runners speed forward, shouting, ‘Get out of the way, walker.’ But 144 hours later, often as they lay exhausted, I have grasped their hand saying, ‘Are you okay, brother?’”
Walking for health and a cure
More than just an adventure story, “Walking 85,000 Miles” also documents Kline’s ongoing mission to raise world health awareness, funds and initiatives to stamp out deadly diseases still present in parts of the world, like malaria.
“By my calculations malaria has killed more than 3 billion people over the centuries. After retiring from Pfizer I decided to do something about eliminating this disease from our planet,” he said.
Kline traveled to Tanzania to meet with malaria researchers and in 2019 during his walk across Vietnam he met with the head of Vietnam’s Malaria Elimination program.
“I conceived a drone which could locate and eliminate mosquito larvae, funded its construction at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (Kline’s alma mater) and tested the prototype in the Florida Everglades,” he said.
He met with the CDC in Washington, D.C., and discussed his invention and the statistical methods necessary to demonstrate its effectiveness. They were ready to test the drone in rural Vietnam. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I canceled the trip to protect my engineers. Ironically now an experimental malaria vaccine has been developed, but I continue my individual research on plant-based cures,” he said.
Kline says his excursions have been complex, difficult and, at times, dangerous. He completes them alone, except after his nine-year, 6,500-mile ‘walk’ from the northern most point of the U.S. in Point Barrow, Alaska, to the southern tip on Key West, “where I was greeted by 50 family members,” he said.
Kline has been married for 46 years, has two grown daughters (one attended Edgemont schools) and six grandchildren, and shows no signs of slowing down. Through his articles, blogs and other publications, he continues to advocate for the benefits of walking. When asked whether 85,000 miles is a true barometer of the distances he has navigated (the circumference of the earth is “only” 24,901 miles), he said, “If a motivated individual, regardless of their height, weight, age and background would simply, on average, walk about 5 miles a day, 365 days, for 50-plus years, achieving 85,000 miles is a piece of cake!”
Kline says his book, “Walking 85,000 Miles” will not earn him a lot of money, but “it encourages people to change the world. It’s intended to be a motivator for people to get up, set a goal, lay out a plan, and walk. Because life is short.”
