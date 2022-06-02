Join the Scarsdale Business Alliance Saturday, June 4 for the second annual Scarsdale Music Festival, presented by Morgan Stanley. It will be a festive day full of live music, food, drinks and family fun activities. The event will take place rain or shine on Chase Road, Spencer Place, Boniface Circle and Harwood Court in Scarsdale Village from noon to 6 p.m.
The Scarsdale Music Festival is an event designed to bring the community together with local musicians who love to share and perform music.
What to see
Several bands will be performing throughout the day on the main stage, sponsored by Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure Insurance and Compass. This year’s amazing lineup includes:
noon — Hot Lunch
1 p.m. — The Modtones
2 p.m. — Louise in Trouble
2:35 p.m. — The Del Bocas
3:35 p.m. — Where is Phi
4:35 p.m. — Meerkat the Band
5:15 p.m. — Someday Radio
What to eat
Scarsdale Music Festival will feature savory and sweet offerings from Akai, Baked in Color, Crazy Taco-Mex, Dobbs & Bishop Fine Cheese, Leila's Crepe Station, Leila's Empanadas, Longford's Ice Cream, Meritage, Once upon a Lil Cupcake, Pizza Vitale Truck, The 808 Bistro, Westchester Burger Truck and Yeomiji. In addition, the Scarsdale Police Benevolent Association will host a BBQ Bash on Boniface Circle.
What to drink
Once again, Zachys will be sponsoring The Grand Tasting Wine Village on Harwood Court (open from 1-6 p.m.), and will be pouring more than 100 of the finest wines from around the world. Guests will have the chance to taste, talk and learn from industry wine experts in this uniquely curated fine wine event. It’s a VIP experience not to be missed.
Guests 21-plus can also enjoy great brews and craft spirit cocktails at the new MS Walker Spirits Tent & Beer Garden with prime stage viewing. Participating MS Walker spirits include: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vodka, Pelotón de la Muerte, St. Elder Artisanal Liqueur and West Cork Distillers. Beer vendors include: Decadent Ales, Wolf and Warrior Brewing, Peekskill Brewing, LIC Beer Project, and Keg & Lantern.
What to do
The Houlihan Lawrence Family Fun Zone will feature family activities, balloon artists and lawn games. In addition, Friends of Music and the Arts (FMA) will have arts and crafts, Hoff-Barthelson Music School will have an interactive music display, the Scarsdale Forum will have fun giveaways and SNAP will have hand tattoos.
The Scarsdale police and fire vehicles will be present along with the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps for tours and more.
Zero-waste event
Once again, the SBA is partnering with the Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) to make the Scarsdale Music Festival a zero-waste event. Meals and snacks from food vendors will be served on compostable (made from plants) or recyclable serve ware. The CAC will be providing bin stations with recycling and compost bins to keep any waste out of the trash. The goal is to have little to no trash from the event.
Charitable cause
This year’s nonprofit partner is Feeding Westchester (feedingwestchester.org). Donations will help fund its mission to ensure all people have access to the food they need. Upon entry, there is a suggested charitable donation of $10 (100% of the proceeds from those donations will go directly to Feeding Westchester).
Wine tasting
In order to enter The Grand Tasting Wine Village, sponsored by Zachys, and the Spirits Tent & Beer Garden and consume alcohol, you must show ID to prove that you are over 21. Entrance to The Grand Tasting Wine Village requires the purchase of a wristband for $50. Drink tickets will also be available for purchase to use in the 21-plus Spirits Tent & Beer Garden. All food and nonalcoholic beverages are pay-as-you-go.
Donations, wristbands and festival merchandise are currently available online now at scarsdalemusicfestival.com, and will also be available at the festival by cash or credit card.
Sponsors
The SBA is thankful to all of the Scarsdale Music Festival event sponsors for their generous support.
Presenting Sponsor: Morgan Stanley; Platinum Elite Sponsors: Zachys, Houlihan Lawrence, Compass, Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure;
Platinum Sponsors: Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, MS Walker, Spencer East Realty, Pepe Infiniti;
Gold Sponsors: Markilux USA, 3D Sound & Security; Silver Sponsors: Berkshire Hathaway, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Empire Audio Video, Humming Homes, Mark Jessamy Photography, Lightbridge Academy, Partyline Rentals, Rudy's Music, Westchester Magazine, William Raveis, 107.1 The Peak.
Parking
Free parking is available in the Freightway Garage and adjacent outdoor parking lot (72 Freightway) as well as the lower two levels of the Christie Place Garage (64 East Parkway).
The Scarsdale Music Festival is a not-to-be-missed experience. The SBA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the village of Scarsdale and its local businesses.
For event information and tickets: scarsdalemusicfestival.com and follow us on Instagram @scarsdalemusicfestival.
For sponsorship opportunities: info@scarsdalebusinessalliance.com.
For more information about the Scarsdale Business Alliance: scarsdalebusinessalliance.com and follow us on Instagram @scarsdalebusiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.