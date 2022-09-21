An Edgewood Road resident called police Sept. 17 to report jewelry was missing from her house, specifically a gold bracelet and two gold rings. She thought she left them on her dresser. She said she has no reason to think they were stolen, but she wanted a police report for her insurance. The jewelry is valued at $10,000.
A missing watch
A Garden Road resident Sept. 17 told police a watch went missing from a guest room dresser in his house. He said due to recent work being done on the house, doors were often left unlocked and various workmen have been going in and out. There were no signs of forced entry and the homeowner said he has already contacted his contractor who is doing his own investigation. A report was made and given to the homeowner to document the claim.
Stole her sunglasses
A woman went to police headquarters on Sept. 16 to report her unlocked car parked on Weaver Street had been entered and things were stolen, including Ray-Ban sunglasses, a medical insurance card, a debit card and her driver’s license. She told police she had already contacted her bank to cancel the card. A report was made for documentation and she was issued paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license.
Check stolen and cashed
Police met with a Claremont Road resident Sept. 16 who reported a check she wrote and deposited into a U.S. Postal Service box was stolen and cashed, resulting in a loss to her of more than $3,000. Police are investigating.
Lost passport
A Scarsdale resident went to police headquarters on Sept. 12 to report he lost his passport in Greenburgh two weeks earlier. He was issued paperwork to obtain a new passport and advised to notify the loss of the document to the Greenburgh Police Department.
Identity theft
A Harvest Drive caller Sept. 13 said she was ordering basketball jerseys from several different vendors on ebay.com when she noticed that someone had changed her ship-to address to a new address in Florida. Apparently the jerseys were all shipped to that address. She said ebay was unhelpful and she is currently out about $400. A report was made for her credit card company so she might be reimbursed.
A Heathcote Road resident reported she was the victim of identity theft Sept. 14; the victim said the theft occurred sometime between September 2019 and the present. She said she suspected a 33-year-old New York City man she knows might have used her identity to open two credit cards in her name. The cards had been used and have since been closed. There is an outstanding balance on one of the cards that had negatively impacted her credit score. A deposition was completed.
A Wildwood Road resident Sept. 14 said he was alerted by the Department of Labor that someone had filed for unemployment benefits using his identity. He said he’s not out any money and a report was made.
A Rural Drive woman Sept. 14 reported identity theft after someone tried to open a new credit card account using her identity. Her bank requested a police report to continue an investigation. She was advised to contact the IRS and obtain a security PIN to be associated with her Social Security number.
A Huntington Avenue resident told police Sept. 15 someone used her Social Security number to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment. Prior to making a police report, she had contacted the labor department and Social Security Administration and notified all her creditors. A report was made for documentation.
Arrested
On Sept. 13 police pulled over Cesario Ortegarojas, 35, of White Plains, at Post and Dickel roads while driving a Nissan Murano with Connecticut license plates. He was pulled over because police noticed his registration had expired. He was placed under arrest after a background check showed he was driving without interlock equipment he was legally required to use. Police brought him to headquarters for processing and issued him a number of tickets for aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a valid license, driving an unregistered vehicle and disobeying various mandates issued to him back in July.
Don’t litter
Police went to the intersection of Jefferson and Richelieu roads Sept. 17 after receiving two 911 calls regarding an argument between a homeowner and delivery driver. Upon arrival, police separated the parties, who were still arguing, and spoke to the homeowner and his wife who said the driver littered the roadway. The couple said when they asked the driver to clean up the mess, she picked the litter up off the ground and threw it at the homeowner. The driver then tried to leave the scene but was stopped by the homeowner’s wife calling 911. The delivery driver admitted to police she littered, but said the homeowner approached her in a way that made her feel unsafe, prompting her to also call 911. She denied throwing anything at the homeowner. In the roadway, police saw what appeared to be part of a bottle and napkin, which the driver said were hers. After she was issued a ticket for littering, she picked up the trash to dispose of it properly.
Bickering over garbage
Police responded to a 911 call on Edgewood Road Sept. 17 after the caller said she was arguing with her husband. She said she was getting rid of recyclables and other trash and her husband said it was piling up and needed to be disposed of. He left the scene to get rid of the trash and no further police assistance was needed.
Ding dong, power out
A Heathcote Road resident Sept. 13 told police someone rang her doorbell and then her power suddenly went out. She asked police to check her neighborhood to see if the incident might have been related to a reported power issue on Wilmot Road. She specifically asked that police not knock on her door. A power issue and flooding in the area was thought to have caused her doorbell to malfunction. New Rochelle Police were notified as some of the flooding was in their jurisdiction.
Possible vandalism
A Brite Avenue resident told police Sept. 13 he thought his garage door was purposefully vandalized over the past two nights. He mentioned no suspects. He said no one is authorized to go onto his property. The broken panel is valued at $50. A report was made.
These products are legal
On Sept. 13 police responded when a person called to say a beauty salon near Garth and Popham roads might be selling marijuana products. Police saw the business was closed for the evening but the products the caller described were visible through the window. The products were all CBD products, not THC/marijuana.
Here, Kitty
A caller Sept. 13 reported a possible dead dog and a dead cat at a location on Edgewood Road. Police went to the location and spoke with the caller who said she let her cat, Ginger, out and she doesn’t know where it is. She said her husband told her it was in a scuffle with another animal. Police said she would be notified if they receive a report about a found cat.
Signs here, there, everywhere
Police removed several advertising and other signs on utility poles or placed in the public right of way, which is a violation of village ordinance, and discarded or put the signs into evidence between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18. A few other signs were moved further back on private properties after police notified homeowners about signs violating the new village code.
DOA
Police responded to a report of a deceased elderly woman at a house on Brown Road on Sept. 14. A Milford, Connecticut, resident met police at the door of the deceased woman’s house and told police where to find the woman in the house. She was pronounced dead by a Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps medic.
Dead deer
A caller Sept. 14 reported a dead deer in his neighbor’s backyard on Heathcote Road close to some tennis courts. He said the homeowner is away. Police contacted the homeowner and told her about a private wildlife company that might remove the deer carcass from her property.
It’s crickets
A Rock Creek Lane caller Sept. 14 told police about a strange sound coming from the basement. Police went to the house and told her the noise was crickets chirping and suggested she call an exterminator.
Gloves and a backpack
A Nelson Road caller Sept. 15 said a man who arrived in a white van was on her property wearing gloves and carrying a backpack. She wasn’t at home, but said she saw the man on her video doorbell camera. Police went to the location and spoke with a technician who said he was there to service her generator. Credentials were provided and the caller was notified.
Car too tall
A caller Sept. 15 told police his car struck the low-height bar upon entering the parking garage on Christie Place. He said a bicycle rack attached to the hood of his car was what hit the plastic tubing, moving it out of position. The tube wasn’t damaged and highway department personnel were able to put it back in place. The caller’s car and bicycle rack weren’t damaged and he was commended for calling police right away to report what happened.
No drone here
A Mamaroneck Road caller Sept. 15 reported someone flying a drone recklessly in the area. Police searched the area but no drone was seen or found.
Parking overflow
On Sept. 15 a Burgess Road resident advised police an event to be held at the house might cause traffic problems. Patrol spoke with valet employees who said street parking was full and they were expecting more cars. Police suggested they use the parking lot at Scarsdale High School and traffic was seen flowing smoothly in both directions.
Peering in after hours
The owner of the Parkway Cafe on East Parkway told police Sept. 16 two 40-something men in brown coats were peeking through the glass of the cafe after hours. Police arrived and said everything looked to be in good order. They noticed some teens hanging out in the area but no older men.
Power tools used too early
A caller Sept. 17 reported someone using power tools before 10 a.m. at a location on Crossway and Heathcote Road. Police went to the location given, but didn’t hear any power tools. They did observe someone working with tools at a residence on Crossway. The person was told about the village code that prohibits the use of power tools before 10 a.m.
Was someone trying to break in?
A Brewster Road caller Sept. 17 told police he thought someone might have tried to enter his house through a rear doorway. Police said the latch appeared to be not functioning reliably, but there was no damage to the door associated with forcible entry, and nothing else around the house indicated anyone had tried to enter illegally.
Protester reported
A caller Sept. 18 expressed concern about a protester at the Immaculate Heart of Mary picnic at Davis Park. Police went to the location at Carman and Nelson roads and were advised by the caller that the protester in question left the area and no police assistance was needed.
Bad driving
Police responded to Edgewood and Post roads Sept. 12 on a report of a collision involving someone riding an e-bike. A caller reported a cyclist on an e-bike was crossing Post Road when he was struck by someone in a white Toyota Rav4. The caller said he didn’t think the cyclist was injured but wasn’t sure. He said he thought a crossing guard working at that location probably witnessed it. When police arrived, the cyclist and the Rav4 driver were not there. A witness did confirm the incident happened but didn’t think anyone was injured.
While on patrol Sept. 15 police saw a car traveling eastbound on Mamaroneck Avenue near Leatherstocking Lane; it was speeding and actually passed the police car. Emergency lights were activated and police pulled over the car, a black Chevy Silverado, at Secor Road. Multiple summonses were issued to the operator, a New Rochelle man, for driving with a restricted license, suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and improper registration display.
Police patrolling Post Road on Sept. 16 saw a car traveling south with an expired inspection sticker on the windshield. Police stopped the car at Tisdale and Popham roads and discovered the driver, a 24-year-old Brooklyn man, had a suspended registration for multiple parking violations. His car was towed to impound and he was issued more tickets.
A North Miami, Florida, woman told police on Sept. 16 she was parked in front of an address on Lyons Road when her unoccupied car was sideswiped by another car, which didn’t stop and left the scene. Her 2020 car sustained damage valued at more than $1,000. A report was made for documentation.
On Sept. 14 a BMW backing out of a spot on Depot Place collided with an Audi traveling east on Popham Road and making a left turn onto Depot Place. The BMW didn’t stopped and continued traveling westbound on Popham Road toward the town of Greenburgh. A report was made by the Audi driver.
A one-car collision occurred Sept. 14 when a driver traveling eastbound on Corell Road hit the curbstone of the median, drove over it and struck a fire hydrant. The driver got back on the roadway and continued with a flat tire, eventually parking the car on Corell Road near Wildwood Road and leaving the scene without reporting the incident. Police have some information about the car, which was registered to an owner in Cortlandt Manor.
A car traveling northbound on Walworth and Greenacres avenues Sept. 16 hit a legally parked, unoccupied car. No one was injured.
No injuries were reported in a two-car collision Sept. 18 involving an Eastchester driver and a driver from Aventura, Florida. The Eastchester driver was backing out of a parking spot on East Parkway and allegedly struck the Florida driver who was parked directly across from her. No one was injured.
What alarm is that?
A Gaylor Road caller Sept. 13 reported an alarm going off inside his house and he didn’t know whether it was a burglar alarm or a fire alarm. Firefighters arrived and told him a defective smoke alarm made the noise.
Fire
Firefighters went to Immaculate Heart of Mary School on Boulevard Sept. 12 for a fire alarm; they learned the school was conducting a fire drill and forgot to set the alarm on test. Assistance was rendered to help school personnel reset the alarm.
A person locked out of a house on Post Road Sept. 12 had already gained entry prior to firefighters’ arrival.
A carbon monoxide alarm malfunctioned Sept. 12 on Hillview Drive. Firefighters checked the building for elevated CO levels but none were found. The homeowner was advised to contact the alarm company for repairs.
On Sept. 12, firefighters assisted EMS crews at a residence on Black Birch Lane to move a patient from the residence to an ambulance. After being assisted, the person was transported to the hospital by EMS.
On Sept. 12, steam from a shower activated a smoke alarm on Morris Lane. The homeowner had already reset the alarm prior to firefighters’ arrival.
Firefighters responded Sept. 13 to a report of water on Morris Lane. Upon arrival, they saw a resident in the driveway and water running from the driveway into the street. A basement window well had a foot of brown water in it. Firefighters located two storm drains in the area that weren’t draining properly, which was causing water to flow from the street into the reporting party’s driveway. Firefighters found some standing water in the basement but not enough to pump out. No utilities were compromised. The water department was contacted.
Scarsdale High School was evacuated Sept. 13 after a fire alarm was activated; a custodian met firefighters and led them to the site of the activation on the second floor of the science wing, in the hallway. Firefighters couldn’t find a reason for the activation and the alarm was reset and students were allowed to re-enter the building.
One person was taken to the hospital Sept. 14 following a collision on the Bronx River Parkway. On arrival, firefighters saw one car with a blown tire. An occupant, who wanted to be evaluated as a precaution, was taken to the hospital by ambulance while firefighters remained on the scene waiting for a tow truck to arrive.
A fire alarm was activated Sept. 14 at the Boulder Brook riding stable on Mamaroneck Road. No fire was found and the alarm is believed to have malfunctioned.
On Sept. 15, a contractor damaged a gas line while digging a tie-in to a new house under construction on Drake Road. Firefighters said it appeared the mark-out showing where not to dig was incorrect. The contractor duct-taped the line and showed a minor leak to firefighters who contacted Con Edison. Con Ed secured the leaking line.
A Bell Road resident who said she left her 1962 Buick running in a closed garage for several minutes called the fire department on Sept. 15 to report she felt dizziness and other carbon monoxide symptoms. Con Ed Gas was also called after firefighters discovered elevated CO levels coming from the hot water heater. The garage was properly ventilated and the homeowner refused medical attention.
Firefighters responded to a report of an active kitchen fire Sept. 17 at The Ambassador on Saxon Woods Road. Workers there said they had extinguished a grease fire in the main dining room on the first floor level prior to firefighters’ arrival. Firefighters checked to see that the fire hadn’t spread. It hadn’t.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, was made from official reports.
