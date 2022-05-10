Dr. Nareen Jabbour has lived in Edgemont for a decade and with three kids ages 15, 10 and nearly 4, she has a good overview of the entire school district from a parent’s perspective. She hopes to use that, along with her scientific and volunteer backgrounds, to help guide the district out of the COVID-19 era and into the future.
Jabbour was nominated by the Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee with another newcomer, Grace Lin, and incumbent Nilesh Jain. In the uncontested election they will fill the seats being vacated by two-term board members Alec Clarke and current board president Judy Seiff. A candidates’ forum will be held May 9 (see box). The election will take place along with the budget vote on May 17.
Jabbour grew up not too far away in Yonkers. Her parents emigrated separately from Jordan, each with a high school education and limited English, and met locally.
“For my parents it was really important for them to instill that value of education and hard work and perseverance,” Jabbour said. “That followed me through my life, along with giving back to the community. I’m the first to graduate from college in my family, first to go to graduate school. I owe to them a great deal for all the things they instilled in me like values, especially around education.
Jabbour has a Ph.D. in microbiology/immunology from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and after that she got a master’s in public health — she calls herself “a lifelong learner” — and has an extensive professional background in infectious disease control and epidemiology. She calls herself a “biomedical scientist.”
Her most recent job was at the Department of State, where she worked on PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief), a well-funded initiative where Jabbour oversaw and managed three major HIV clinical trials in sub-Saharan Africa starting in 2015, enjoying her time overseas.
“Then I had my son and the pandemic hit and my priorities shifted,” she said. “Now I’m focused on my children and helping them in that regard.”
Prior to that work, Jabbour had a prestigious American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) fellowship where she worked at the National Cancer Institute through the National Institutes of Health. “There we helped to help countries that were in need of cancer control planning and prevention and helping sort of shape their policy around that,” Jabbour said.
Jabbour has been volunteering in Edgemont since her family moved here, starting off as a class parent and helping out in any way she could, soon focusing on using her STEM background to offer “some really exciting enrichment programs for our students to learn.” For Jabbour it was more about hands-on experiments and less about learning from textbooks. Those programs followed her oldest to junior high/high school and Jabbour became the PTSA board’s STEM vice president for two years. She’s now serving her final year as PTSA co-president.
During the last two-plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jabbour used her medical background to help the district navigate its reopening and staying opening beginning in September 2020 by serving on several committees. She believes her impact came by asking “insightful questions” and getting the district “thinking a different way than they had before.”
“What I really appreciated is their input from the community on how to shape the way we would bring the kids back to school,” Jabbour said. “They did ask for input through community forums, online, through Zoom meetings and also had a stakeholder group committee, which I was a part of. I was also able to bring in some of my fellow neighbors who are in the medical field to also provide that guidance in how to safely do that and understand what we’re dealing with, what kind of virus this is, what the science is telling us, what were we seeing in the hospitals. I think they did the best job they could with the input from the community, as well as from the Department of Health alongside the CDC guidelines.”
Transitioning away from COVID-19 and taking on a new superintendent, Dr. Ken Hamilton, to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel are major changes for the upcoming school year.
“I’m excited to have someone like him come on board,” Jabbour said. “Coming from a school like Mount Vernon is no walk in the park. He’s managed and overseen 17 schools, so I would assume he would come here to a smaller school district with a lot more expectations than he’s probably used to. What I would try to provide as a board member is sort of that historical context of our community, as well as helping him get up to speed on the current needs of our community and really where we want to see ourselves in the next five or 10 years.”
Jabbour said there is “always room for improvement” when it comes to curriculum and she is particularly interested in looking at the math program.
“Knowing the expectations of our parents I would like to help look at some of the benchmarks that we have at each of the schools in our district and be able to set some goals, some vision for each of those,” she said. “I’d like to work with the other board members in a really harmonious way to really have a clear direction forward in terms of what those benchmarks will be and how to appropriately assess and provide oversight and make sure that the superintendent does what he is supposed to do.”
Seeing that inflation is up 8.5% since 1981, a major concern for Jabbour are the bond projects that are coming up and making sure the district maintains the objectives of the projects, as well as the cost “to make sure this will not create a pinch and pain on our budget and be more costly than we had expected.”
Preparing all students for the rigors of life after high school is also important as college admissions become more competitive each year.
“We have to sort of keep up with that demand and make sure we’re really providing them the skillset and the tools they’re going to need to navigate,” Jabbour said. “They need that grit and perseverance and the feeling of empowerment [so they] can really succeed after their years spent at Edgemont.”
Not only does Jabbour love educating herself, she values it for her kids and their peers, which is why she decided to run for the school board.
“It’s about really trying to make sure that our students are continuing to receive a well-rounded education, unhindered access to that, and to be able to see that the decisions we’re making and the decisions we’re putting into place or supporting really reflect the needs of our students and that’s first and foremost,” she said. “And second of all it’s because I really understand through my various volunteer experiences where we are nowadays with our students and what we’re looking for.”
Another focus coming out of the pandemic is emotional and mental health and the well-being of all students.
“There’s been a growing number of our students, especially our high school students, who are seeking therapy for whatever reason,” Jabbour said. “I think they’ve just been thrown into this crazy world these last two years of all these changes and I think we have to be a little more mindful about moving forward with any further changes and how that would impact them. We want to make sure that we really put ourselves in the students’ perspective and see how a change will really impact a 15- or 17-year-old.”
One major change coming next school year at the high school is shifting from a nine-period schedule to six periods, which was in the works pre-pandemic. The students initially had fears about the change, and some growing pains are expected in and out of the classroom, but Jabbour is confident the district has the tools necessary to aid in the transition.
“They realized that, after being able to have opportunities to speak with the administration and others about this change to longer instructional time, but I think the school is already thinking about things that are going to come along with the change and is going to make sure the teachers are trained and equipped to execute and provide the instructional time in a very meaningful way without creating any further stress or frustration for our students,” Jabbour said. “I think the whole idea of changing it is to reduce the stress level of our students.
“There’s been a lot of changes the last two years, so I think we just have to be careful moving forward about how we make further changes.”
