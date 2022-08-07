Greenburgh Police blotter logo

An E. Hartsdale Avenue woman in her 90s went to police headquarters Aug. 1 to report that when she went to her bank to take money out of her account she was told there was no money. She was informed the account had been empty since August 2021 and the money was transferred to three different banks where she said she has no accounts and has never done business. She came to police headquarters in the company of her attorney who said $12,531.99 was stolen from his client in addition to what he estimated was another $30,000 from other fraudulent transactions. The woman was advised to contact the Social Security office and all credit bureaus. A report was made.

Bank fraud was reported July 27 by a 60-year-old Sheridan Road resident who said money was stolen from her account by a scammer. She said she posted perfume for sale on an internet site and communicated with a man who agreed to pay $100 for perfume, and said he wanted it shipped to a relative in Mississippi. He said he would pay through PayPal. Soon after, the woman received a call from a man who claimed to be a PayPal employee and told her that her account was compromised. He told her to download an application on her phone called “AnyDeskRemoteControl” enabling him to remotely control her desktop computer while they were on the phone.

