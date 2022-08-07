An E. Hartsdale Avenue woman in her 90s went to police headquarters Aug. 1 to report that when she went to her bank to take money out of her account she was told there was no money. She was informed the account had been empty since August 2021 and the money was transferred to three different banks where she said she has no accounts and has never done business. She came to police headquarters in the company of her attorney who said $12,531.99 was stolen from his client in addition to what he estimated was another $30,000 from other fraudulent transactions. The woman was advised to contact the Social Security office and all credit bureaus. A report was made.
Bank fraud was reported July 27 by a 60-year-old Sheridan Road resident who said money was stolen from her account by a scammer. She said she posted perfume for sale on an internet site and communicated with a man who agreed to pay $100 for perfume, and said he wanted it shipped to a relative in Mississippi. He said he would pay through PayPal. Soon after, the woman received a call from a man who claimed to be a PayPal employee and told her that her account was compromised. He told her to download an application on her phone called “AnyDeskRemoteControl” enabling him to remotely control her desktop computer while they were on the phone.
As she watched, he made and canceled transactions to both Costco and Amazon. He next asked her to scan both sides of her driver’s license. She began receiving calls from her bank, but the person who she still believed worked for PayPal told her to ignore them. She watched the man make three fraudulent Zelle transfer payments totalling $2,598 from her accounts before she realized what was actually happening.
She’s since been in contact with her bank whose employees said they are conducting an investigation and she has deleted the remote control application from her phone. Her bank said there could be more fraudulent transactions pending. A report was made for documentation.
A man went to police headquarters Aug. 2 to report he got a phone call from a someone who said he was in Mexico with a cartel that just kidnapped the man’s sister. The caller told the man to wire $2,000 via MoneyGram to a person in Mexico or his sister would be killed. The man went to CVS on N. Central Avenue and sent the money. He then called his sister who answered the phone and said she was OK and at home. Police tried to call the scam number but no one answered the phone. The victim said he would make a claim with MoneyGram to try to get his money refunded. The detective division was notified of the incident.
Jewelry and cash were reported stolen from the residence of a Highpoint Drive woman July 29. The woman said her entire jewelry box was stolen along with an envelope containing $1,000 cash. She said the box contained her engagement ring valued at $26,000; a diamond ring valued at $4,900; diamond earrings valued at $6,500; a diamond necklace valued at $3,000; and two bracelets valued at $3,350. She said to access the jewelry box, one must use a stepladder and that only she and her house cleaner use the ladder. Police say there was no sign of forced entry and the incident is under investigation.
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue July 27 on a report of grocery theft the day before. The loss prevention officer described four people entering the store, filling a cart, and leaving without paying. On the day the report was made, two members of that same group returned to the store and began loading up a cart. One subject picked up groceries that were purchased using Instacart and proceeded to take them to the parking lot. She returned to the store and took a cart she loaded up with the help of the second woman and then tried to return merchandise they never purchased at the customer service area. When the loss prevention officer approached, she pulled out her phone and pretended she didn’t know what the officer was saying and left the store, abandoning the merchandise.
On July 28, the manager of Best Buy on N. Central Avenue reported a tall, skinny woman wearing a pink mini skirt and black tank top stole an iPhone from the store and threatened an employee with pliers. Upon arrival, police saw the suspect running in the parking lot behind Marshalls, headed toward N. Washington Avenue. Police chased, caught and detained the suspect who said she dumped the pliers on a shelf at Marshalls, which is where police found them. The pliers were photographed and placed into evidence.
The Best Buy manager arrived on scene and positively identified the suspect as the same person who stole the phone. The thief, identified as Don Manson but also referred to as Dawna Mason. The store has video of Manson, 23, displaying the pliers and striking an employee on the hand before leaving the store with the stolen property. The employee complained of pain in his hand and was attended to by a paramedic.
Manson was arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court July 28, charged with robbery in the first degree and threatened use of a dangerous instrument. A stun device in the suspect’s possession was held at headquarters for safekeeping. The stolen phone is valued at $800. Marshalls reported that Manson also stole earbuds, a charging cord and a wall charger, which were all recovered and returned to the store.
A woman wearing a face mask entered ShopRite on S. Central Avenue July 28 and stole energy drinks, filling a cart with them, but abandoning the cart when approached by a store manager. The store told police the recovered merchandise is valued at $130. A report was made for documentation.
A Fieldstone Drive resident told police July 28 multiple fraudulent loan applications were made in her name. She advised a bank, a credit union and a brokerage company she had not applied for any loans or credit. She requested a police report but says she is not out any money.
Notify insurance or police?
A man went to police headquarters July 29 to report a collision on Club Way in the lot of the Scarsdale Golf Club. He said a gas-powered utility vehicle speeding in the wrong direction on a one-way street hit his car and damaged his driver’s side bumper. He said when he tried to speak with the club manager, he was told to file a claim with his insurance company. He said he was uncomfortable with that advice and decided to make a police report.
Stolen catalytic converter
A Moore Street resident told police July 30 he heard a loud noise coming from his Honda Element, and when he looked under his car, he saw the catalytic converter was gone. He said his car was parked in his driveway the night before. He said he has Ring video, which shows some activity but not an image clear enough to identify an individual. He said the converter is valued at $2,000 and he would press charges if the thief is apprehended.
A Tudor Place man reported he was in contact with an online dog breeder to whom he agreed to pay $900; the dog was to be shipped from Georgia and delivered to the man’s residence. He said he made a payment through Zelle and received a tracking number and shipping details but when he tried to confirm the delivery date, he received a link from a logistics company that began messaging him about an additional charge of $1,000 for shipping insurance, which he agreed to. The logistics company then asked for more money for the shipping crate and dog food. He realized at this time he was being scammed. He said he is out $1,900 and was advised of pet scams.
Police went to E. Hartsdale Avenue July 31 in response to a report of a backpack left on a bench. Police saw it was open and contained some mail addressed to someone in New Jersey. No contact information was found and the backpack was put into safekeeping.
A woman went to police headquarters Aug. 2 to say she’d lost her wallet in TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue in April. She didn’t realize it was gone until she got home. The wallet, a Louis Vuitton valued at more than $1,000, contained her driver’s license, $200 in cash and some debit cards. She said she never incurred any financial loss but wanted a report for documentation purposes.
Police responded to E. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 2 on a report of a hit and run. They spoke with a man who showed them his damaged passenger side door and front fender. There were no witnesses or cameras in the area. A report was made.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 25 through Aug. 2, was compiled from official information.
