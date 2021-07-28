Police responded to a Mamaroneck Road residence July 21 on a report that jewelry, sunglasses and a Neiman Marcus gift card had gone missing after the resident moved on June 29. The woman said she moved to Mamaroneck Road from Cushman Road and, having finished unpacking all the moving boxes, she could not find a pair of Gucci sunglasses, a pair of Chanel earrings, a Chanel ring and other jewelry along with a Neiman Marcus store gift card. She said she believed the items, valued at $7,962, had been stolen. Police filed a report.
Grand larceny was reported by a Madison Road resident July 23 who said a stainless steel Cartier watch valued at $1,200, a Rolex watch valued at $15,000, and a gold and diamond ring valued at $5,000 were missing after she contracted a moving company to perform work at her previous residence, also on Madison Road, June 18. A report was made.
Cyclist struck by a car
A woman went to the police station July 24 to report she had been hit by a car while cycling on Wilmot Road. She said information was exchanged at the time of the incident, but wanted a police report for medical insurance purposes. She was told the incident took place in New Rochelle, not Scarsdale. She was given advice, direction and a civilian report and provided with an incident number.
Refund checks fraudulently cashed
A Brookby Road resident July 20 told police two refund checks intended for his wife and issued from his teacher’s union totaling $190 were cashed March 12 without his permission or knowledge. He said his bank had advised him to get a police report so he could apply for reimbursement. A report was issued to document the incident.
Wandering pups
A lost puppy was reported July 20 on Fox Meadow Road. The person who reported it said she saw it in front of a house and asked neighbors if the dog was theirs. They said it wasn’t. Police found the owner and the puppy was returned.
A person went to police headquarters July 23 with a dog they found in the street in Scarsdale. Officers took in the dog and used information on its collar to contact the owner who went to the station to retrieve the pet. The owner was given a citation for the dog not being licensed.
A caller reported July 24 finding a dog at Penn Boulevard and Franklin Road. The dog was wearing a leash but was separated from its owner. The caller found a phone number on the dog’s collar, but was not able to reach the owner. Police arrived just as the dog’s owner showed up. They were advised of the village code on loose dogs and no further action was taken.
Ice cream truck breaks down
A disabled ice cream truck was reported creating a traffic hazard July 19 at the intersection of Heathcote and Sherbrooke roads. Police provided support until a tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle.
Dead bunny
A deceased rabbit was reported July 19 on Penn Boulevard. The highway department was notified to pick it up.
Bottles thrown from car
Police responded to a report July 20 of a white Mazda CX3 driving past a location on Brewster Road; one of the occupants of the car is alleged to have thrown a bottle at teens standing outside. Police spoke to some witnesses and the person who reported the incident. Police searched for the Mazda without success.
Speeding
On July 20, a caller reported numerous cars speeding in the vicinity of Valley, Farley and Montrose roads. Police canvassing the area did not see any speeding cars, but did see several other police cars out looking for a white Mazda described in a previous incident report.
The customer must call
Police responded to a Richelieu Road residence July 20 on a report from an Optimum cable company employee who said an irate resident was interfering with his work. The resident told police a crane knocked down a cable wire that runs to his house. Police attempted to report the downed wire to the company; they were told only the customer could report the problem. The customer reported it and no further police action was required.
No picture taking
A Crane Road resident July 20 said while children were outside playing a neighbor was taking pictures of them through her window. Police attempted to speak with the neighbor but were unsuccessful. They told the person who reported the incident there are no records involving the neighbor and no further action was taken.
No soliciting
Three females were reported soliciting July 20 in the vicinity of Corell Road. The report did not specify what they were selling. The women were last seen near Secor Road, heading down Corell. Police looked for them, but didn’t find them.
Concerned neighbor
A Richbell Road resident called police July 21 to report that a car had pulled into his driveway around midnight for the past four nights. Police went to the residence and determined the car belongs to the man’s housekeeper and there is no problem.
Identity theft
A Normandy Lane resident reported a $152.42 charge that was on her Amex card wasn’t authorized. She said she contacted the company where the fraudulent charge was made and they refused to give her money back because they said the item had been delivered. She requested paperwork from police to show she’s not only the victim of identity theft but also petty larceny.
A Quentin Road resident July 21 reported a fake account with a cable service provider was opened using his identity. He said he contacted the cable company and was told the account would be suspended.
Meltdown
A Taunton Road resident July 21 reported concerns about a Post Road neighbor who was having a meltdown. The caller said the neighbor seemed to be having a loud argument even though he or she was home alone. Police went to the neighbor’s house to talk to the upset person but got no response.
Misdelivered mail, packages
A Rock Creek Lane resident told police July 21 she gets mail delivered to her address that belongs to her neighbor. She said she was tired of redelivering the UPS and USPS packages labeled with her address but in her neighbor’s name. She said the mail and delivery services had advised her the only way to remedy the situation would be to put the mail and packages outside and mark them “return to sender.” Police filed the report and told the woman to contact them in a few weeks to report whether the situation was corrected or not.
Roommates argue
Police took a report from a 20-year-old woman who said she was involved in an argument with her 32-year-old roommate. She said her roommate threw an empty Walmart box at her and then slapped her in the face. The incident happened at a group home on Post Road July 23.
The victim was taken by ambulance to White Plains hospital and police noted she had minor injuries, including a red mark on her cheekbone. Police spoke with the other roommate who said she did throw an empty box and she did strike the other woman. A staff member who witnessed the argument said the 20-year-old was screaming in the 32-year-old’s face, triggering the slap. The 32-year-old was cited for harassment in the second degree and physical contact.
Car damaged in parking lot
A Johnson Road resident told police July 23 his wife’s Honda valued at $20,000 was damaged while parked in a public lot on Mamaroneck Road. He said the door handle was tampered with. Nothing was taken and it did not appear the car was broken into.
Found wallets, etc.
A woman went to police headquarters July 22 to turn in a wallet she found at the intersection of Boulevard and White Road. The wallet contained a small amount of cash, a photocopy of a Nigerian passport and other miscellaneous paperwork. Police tried to contact the individual pictured on the passport with negative results; they put the wallet in a locker for safekeeping.
A man went to police headquarters July 23 to turn in a wallet he had found in front of his house on Gilmore Court. The wallet contained identification cards and various debit and credit cards and $1. Police were unable to contact the owner of the wallet, which police put in a locker for safekeeping.
A Claremont Road resident went to police headquarters July 23 to turn in a Jeep key fob she found on Greenacres Avenue. Police vouchered it.
Belligerent patron
Police responded to the public library on Olmsted Road July 24 on a report of an irate patron, specifically a male in a purple striped shirt. Library staff said he was belligerent and they had asked him to leave; they reported no physical confrontation but had called 911. The man was no longer on library property and no further action was taken.
Landlord dispute
A Garth Road resident went to police headquarters July 24 to report an ongoing issue with her landlord, whom she said she heard via her Ring surveillance system talking disparagingly about her to another neighbor. Police advised her it was a civil matter.
Not at home
A Heathcote Road resident July 24 called police because she wasn’t home but her Ring security system showed three males on her deck trying to enter the house. Police went to the house but didn’t see anything out of order. They spoke to a neighbor who said he had gone onto his neighbor’s property to retrieve his drone. No further police action was taken.
Wallet lost recovered
A man told police that on July 24, while at the doctor’s office on Harcourt Road, he lost his wallet. Police helped him retrace his steps and check his car to see if he’d left the wallet there by mistake. Meanwhile his doctor’s office called to say they had his wallet; he retrieved it shortly after without incident.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a collision with injuries July 19 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at marker 14.3. An SUV on the left shoulder was up against a guardrail. The driver sustained a head injury and was take care of by medics while fire personnel blocked the left lane and directed traffic. Absorbent was used on spilled engine oil on the shoulder. The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and the car was towed.
A two-car crash was reported July 21 at the intersection of Post and Mamaroneck roads. Both drivers had gotten out of their cars by the time police and firefighters arrived. Police said one car was turning left from Mamaroneck Road onto Post Road when it collided with the other car traveling north on Post. Both drivers said they had a green light. The operator of the first car complained of minor pain. Both operators were taken to the hospital. Firefighters stabilized the scene and stood by for tow truck service.
Ambulance personnel and firefighters responded to a four-car crash July 21 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound; all occupants were out of their cars when responders arrived. The scene was stabilized and firefighters stood by for towing services to arrive.
Police, on their way to another call on Wakefield Road, reported a bicyclist was hit on Mamaroneck Road near Saxon Woods Road July 21. Firefighters provided first aid until the ambulance corps arrived to take the cyclist to the hospital.
Firefighters responded to Kelwynne Road July 25 on a report of smoke inside a house. The homeowner said the odor was coming from a second floor bedroom. The problem was traced to a faulty light switch in the master bedroom; firefighters isolated the switch and shut down power to it. The homeowner was advised to call an electrician.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from July 19 to July 25, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.