A Columbia Avenue resident reported Aug. 30 her 2 carat diamond ring, valued at $20,000, was stolen by two furniture store employees working in her home Aug. 6 fixing a broken headboard. She said the two men were unattended in her bedroom for about 10 minutes. She told police that’s when she thinks the ring was stolen, though she didn’t notice it missing until the following day. She said she contacted the store, but workers denied any involvement. She said her sister, an insurance agent, also contacted the store and advised her to file a police report.
A Lytton Avenue woman Sept. 2 said all her jewelry went missing from her home after two men who appeared to be a father/son team came to her front door soliciting window repairs. They pointed out water damage on the second floor windows and asked to come inside to check the second floor window frames. Once inside, she said, they separated and began moving around different areas of the house.
As they were leaving, the younger man asked the homeowner’s partner if he was selling an old Mercedes parked in the driveway. The older man went to his truck. While her partner was showing the young man the Mercedes, the woman said she heard the front door open and the older man came back inside the house. She told police she was in her upstairs office when she saw a woman in her 40s wearing a lot of makeup. She asked, “Why are you in my house?” and then darted into another room. When she returned downstairs, the father/son duo and the heavily made-up woman were gone. She told police she had a bad feeling and went back upstairs to check on her jewelry, all of which was gone. Her partner said he never saw the woman at all, only the two men.
Somebody can’t parallel park
A N. Central Avenue resident told police Sept. 2 he was looking out his window when he saw a gold Ford Escape attempting to parallel park in front of his parked car on Concord Road. He said he looked away for a moment; when he looked back, the car was speeding off and he saw his car’s front end was heavily damaged. He didn’t get a license plate, only the car’s color and make. He notified police who drove around looking for the gold Ford but had no luck.
Identity theft
A Shaw Place resident Sept. 4 said, while checking his credit a few days before, he saw a collection notice informing him he owed $945.26 to the cable company for an account he didn’t open. He said he found out the account was opened by a man in Arlington, Texas, using the Shaw Place man’s private information. He requested a police report and said he would contact the cable company and his credit agency.
A Rochambeau Drive resident Sept. 4 reported someone opened a credit card in her name and ran up $2,149.77 in charges. She told police she received a letter from a collections bureau connected to a bank with her correct contact information and date of birth, but she doesn’t have a credit card with that bank. She said she contacted that bank but they weren’t cooperative beyond saying that account was closed. She was told to obtain a police report for the bank to forward to its fraud department for investigation. The woman said she would hire a credit protection agency to monitor her accounts.
Found wallet
A woman went to police Sept. 4 to turn in a wallet she found on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The brown Guess wallet contained a Connecticut driver’s license and a debit and ATM card. Multiple attempts to contact the wallet’s owner failed. The wallet and its contents were vouchered for safekeeping.
ShopRite shoplift?
The asset protection officer at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue notified police Sept. 4 of a shoplifter in custody. Michael McCullough was seen placing Enfamil and beer into a shopping cart and then leaving without paying. McCullough was stopped outside the store and police were called. McCullough was issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 30 and told not to return to any ShopRite locations.
Social Security scam
A Pinewood Road woman told police she received a phone call Sept. 7 from a man who identified himself as “Officer Kevin Wilson” from the Social Security office. He said her Social Security number was compromised and had been used in various illegal activities resulting in a warrant for her arrest. She told police she gave “Officer Wilson” some personal information but not any money. She was advised to follow up with the Social Security office for a fraud alert.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7, was compiled from official information.
