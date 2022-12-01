Last winter, then-freshman Felicity “Flick” Bennett became the third female to wrestle at Scarsdale High School. Just like her predecessors, Shoshana Rudnick in 1999-2000 and Malka Windheim for the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, Bennett was the lone girl on the team. Not this year.
Four newcomers have joined Bennett: SHS senior Mackenzie Kiley and freshmen Jackie Goldberg, Gracie Liebman and Emma Steggall. That’s quite the jump and Bennett and coach Jeremy Szerlip couldn’t be more thrilled for the uptick in participation.
Szerlip pointed out a lot has changed since Rudnick and Windheim wrestled for Scarsdale. “Since then it’s become so much more acceptable, which is great,” he said. “There’s such a different mindset about girls wrestling.”
Bennett credited last year’s captains, Thomas Kuo, Jack Byers, Michael Mancusi and Glenn Smith, for welcoming her onto the team and the four girls who were at practice this week — Steggall was unable to attend — praised current captains Mark Bliss, Matthew Hill, Ryan Chase and Max Meizlik for continuing that trend.
“I think at the end of the day wrestling is something where it doesn’t matter who you are,” Bliss said. “Even though they’re girls I haven’t even felt that how they are treated is different because we’re all practicing, all doing the same drills, same amount of time, same lifts. I do think it has brought some perspective and I think who they are has brought some fun to the team. We’re always welcoming new faces. I think it’s been a great thing, but it hasn’t changed anything. They’re working hard and I love to see it.”
Sophomore Josh Kosson was one of Bennett’s practice partners last winter. He had previously wrestled against some girls in middle school.
“It was a little awkward at first, but once you drill together it just becomes natural and regular wrestling,” he said. “You try not to make it uncomfortable, so you have to do what you usually do and make it work …
“I always felt good after wrestling her. I feel like she took it as it wasn’t weird for her, so if it’s not weird for her, why should it be weird for me? Then I felt like it lessened the awkwardness by both going full try and we had a good time with it. I think that made us both a lot better as opposed to if we both made it awkward and didn’t know what to do.”
Kosson and Bennett are in different weight classes this year so they won’t be working together, but Kosson said it’s positive seeing more girls interested in the sport. “We’re a pretty big family here and I think we’re inclusive of everybody, which is great,” he said.
Bennett started wrestling in seventh grade on modified with the boys, so she’s used to training and competing against them between modified and last year — she lost two seasons to COVID-19 — but now that the girls have female practice partners they are taking advantage of that.
While the girls are equal members of the team along with 28 boys when it comes to practices and team bonding events, they’ve also formed their own little pod for training as they are among the less experienced members of the team and are getting their feet wet with the sport.
“Flick has the experience and she’s been great because she’s kinda been giving up her time to work with the girls,” Szerlip said. “She really should be wrestling with the boys and getting better herself, but she’s trying to bring them up to speed. Most practices she goes with them and teaches them moves. They’re doing the whole practice, but when we break off she’s wrestling and drilling with them.”
Bennett will wrestle against boys again this season and even had a wrestle-off at 126 pounds, and the other girls are more likely to start competing later in the season when they are more comfortable on the mat. While the girls said they are willing to face boys at some point, they are looking forward to the girls-only brackets that will be held in January, currently scheduled at Peekskill and Edgemont. Szerlip is going to see if there will be enough girls at Scarsdale’s tournament to add a girls’ draw.
In January 2020, just before the pandemic, Edgemont became the first Section 1 team to host a girls’ bracket at its annual tournament. Bay Shore brought the state’s first-ever girls’ program to that tournament to compete. Eastern States also held a girls’ bracket for the first time ever that month.
Even though girls’ wrestling was not sanctioned at the state level until this school year, there was a 2019-20 rule change that allowed the girls to compete in boys and girls events.
While girls wrestling on what were considered boys teams is nothing new, it’s certainly a growing trend.
Back in 2006, Duanesbuerg’s Amy Whitbeck became the first girl to win a section title and the next year she became the first girl to win a match in the New York State tournament, a historic 103-pound match that was officiated by Edgemont’s Tom Blank. In 2009, Fredonia’s Carlene Sluberksi became the first female state finalist at 96 pounds.
Former Edgemont coach George DiChiara had a couple of girls wrestle for him over the years, but the first to stick with it was Alyson Kornberg, a four-year grad who spent four years on the team. She was followed by 2021 grad Sumeddha Biswal and 2022 grad Stephanie Kornberg. This season Edgemont has sophomore Daisy Gilmore and junior Janice Lin on the team.
Szerlip has heard the same message from female wrestlers he’s spoken with, that they want to be treated the same as the boys.
In some ways the girls have an edge. Szerlip sees his girls as being more flexible and acrobatic — “Most of my boys can’t do a forward roll and the girls are walking on their hands,” he said — and can use their lower center of gravity to their advantage.
“There are better moves in folk style for girls than boys,” Szerlip said. “It’s really harder to pin them with a cradle because they keep their hips low. The throws actually work better because their hips are already low and their weight is lower. I already showed them some hip tosses. For the girls with the judo background they should be able to do the throws better. There are some nuances that you can add that spin, but for the most part we’re trying to get them stronger, faster and tougher, just like with all the kids.”
Since Szerlip isn’t sure at what pace the new girls will progress, he isn’t sure when they’ll see a match, the same approach he’s taking with any new or less experienced wrestlers. There are 16 freshmen on the team and most won’t compete for a while.
Given the wrestlers he has in the room, Szerlip’s focus isn’t on winning. It’s about building a love of the sport and growing the sport.
“I know that if you focus on winning — win, win, win — you’ll get good wrestlers, but we saw six kids come back over Thanksgiving. For them wrestling meant something. They weren’t going to go off and wrestle in college, but those were the kids who later in life are going to support wrestling because it made such an influence in their lives. They’re going to be making enough money that they’re going to be able to do that. They’re going to be great advocates for the sport.
“There’s a lot of kids in here who need the sport more than the sport needs them. We don’t want to turn kids away, but you’ve got to work. This is not the sport to just come here and sit.”
Last year Szerlip was asked at the parent meeting if the boys are allowed to opt out of matches against girls. It was a hard no from Szerlip.
“My thought is they are here practicing the same as everyone,” Szerlip said. “If you consider yourself a warrior so do they and they’re putting in the time, so you’ve got to show them respect. You can’t say, ‘I don’t want to wrestle a girl.’ If you are afraid to lose to them then get better. That’s my response to any boy on this team. If you don’t want to practice with them then get out because they’re here to work like you are. I’ll tell that to any kid. I will not let a kid sit out a match against a girl. If you want to sit out then that’s not your spot anymore. I know there are some coaches who don’t believe that.”
Szerlip certainly understands the hesitation a parent or student might have. As a coach he has to be aware of what he’s doing and saying. There are times he will have to make contact with the girls on the team to demonstrate, position or correct and he knows that if he is telling the boys it’s OK for them to wrestle the girls it has to be OK for him to coach the girls in the same way.
“It is difficult because wrestling is so kinesthetic,” Szerlip said. “You have to show someone the movements. I do think twice about it, but I do sometimes move them around. If I’m going to ask the other wrestlers to move them around it has to seem that this is an OK thing. You can’t imply that it’s not appropriate for you to do and then send one of your boys to do it. It’s a weird line as a parent, as a coach, as a teacher that I have to model. It’s tough, but I think they’re here, they’re putting in the same work. I look at it like gladiators and be gender neutral and treat everybody the same. You go out and just wrestle.”
If participation by girls increases and remains steady, Szerlip would support starting a separate girls team at Scarsdale, ideally with a female coach to give the girls a more complete experience. Historically speaking, girls on boys teams don’t get many matches throughout the season.
“We have five basketball teams, so they will get a coach if we have enough girls come out for it,” Szerlip said. “I think that’s kind of cool. No school in Section 1 has a women’s team. Other sections do. My thought is if you start it they will come.”
Athletic director Ray Pappalardi was at Edgemont when Aly Kornberg was wrestling and has always been supportive of offering new programs and opportunities for boys and girls. Should the number of girls reach a point where they could form their own team, Pappalardi said he would “100% consider it.”
The success of the flag football pilot program last spring was telling for Pappalardi. Over 80 girls showed interest and 50 ended up joining the program.
With the expansion of girls’ wrestling with state sanctioning and the opportunity to have separate tournaments, Pappalardi is excited for the five girls. He called it all “long overdue.”
“I’m excited that girls are going to have the opportunity to wrestle girls,” he said. “And they can also participate with the boys so they have those two options available to them. They can have a full season.
“We had girls when I was at Edgemont and my personal belief is they weren’t getting the full experience, that it wasn’t the same as being on a team and having the opportunity to have your own thing. But we did the best we could.”
Meet the Raiders
Bennett always did “grappling” growing up and thought she would give wrestling a try. She liked the fitness and social aspects of being on the modified and later varsity team.
“Wrestling is a hard sport in general, so it’s hard whether you’re a girl or a boy,” Bennett said. “It’s definitely an extra challenge, but the boys in middle school and high school have been so open and welcoming. At the end we say, ‘Family!’ and it definitely feels that way.”
Bennett, who also plays field hockey, tried to recruit others to the program, but she wasn’t successful in that pursuit, so to find out that the four other girls found their way to the program on their own was encouraging. She looks forward to next year when her sister, eighth grader Daisy, moves up to the high school.
“I was the only girl in middle school and last year, so having four new girls this year is actually really nice,” Bennett said. “I feel like recently there have been a lot more girls who have been interested in wrestling. It’s really good and I like how Scarsdale has been open to having more girls.”
Kiley and her sister, Lexi, were walking past the wrestling room recently and Lexi said, “‘Imagine if you did wrestling,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I should do wrestling.’ I just thought it would be fun and it is. I’ve been in boy friend groups, tussled a lot, wrestled, and I always used to be like, ‘Lexi, wrestle me. Let’s go!’ It’s fun and I’m glad I joined. I wish I had done it earlier.”
Though the season had already started, a friend on the team talked to Szerlip, who welcomed another newcomer.
“Szerlip and my mom are friends so he had to convince her,” Kiley said. “She was like, ‘No, that’s a boys’ sport and you’re going to get hurt.’ He told her it’s really safe and there’s enough girls on the team where I can only wrestle girls. It’s a close-knit team and there’s a lot of beginners.”
Kiley said that a lot of wrestling is “instinctual,” so being athletic — she plays soccer and lacrosse — is an advantage coming in. Having Bennett as a mentor and then using her own experiences and leadership have made the transition easier for the entire group.
“It’s really nice having her because she knows a little bit more than me,” Kiley said. “I’ve been picking stuff up pretty quickly, so we’re both bouncing stuff off each other and learning as we go through the moves together. It’s really nice we’re teaching the other girls. It’s little things. I haven’t been on this team very long, but I pick stuff up about stances and positioning. It’s nice having another girl here who knows the lay of the land.”
Kiley said even if there were no other girls on the team she would have joined. She knows it will be a while before she’s able to compete, but said she’s willing to wrestle boys or girls.
“It’s a fun way to see how much you’ve improved,” she said. “At the beginning of the season I didn’t know what anything was. I still don’t know what anything’s called, but I’m able to do the stuff. I’m just trying to learn, so I think it would be really fun to do a competition and test how much I’ve improved even in a short time.”
Goldberg was a competitive gymnast for many years, but had to stop training and competing. She was looking for another sport that is a full body workout. She and Liebman started doing judo — the same sport that got Szerlip into wrestling as a kid — last year and she wanted to start wrestling in eighth grade, but didn’t have anyone to join with. This year she was happy to convince others to join her.
“I’ve just been working with the girls since I’m new and I missed most of preseason,” Goldberg said. “I’m still in my first few practices, so I’m just learning the moves right now. I haven’t been going up against guys who have wrestled, just my friend who is in the same position. It’s kind of nice because before I didn’t know how to do anything. I feel like I’ve come a long way in a few practices.”
Bennett and Kiley have been helpful in Goldberg’s progress and she’s content to take it slow before getting on the mat against an opponent.
“This year I think I’m just going to focus on getting my skills down, but by late January I might start trying to do tournaments,” she said. “There are some girls’ tournaments and I hope to keep progressing to do more normal competitions next year. Maybe later in the year when I pick up how to wrestle a lot more I might go against the boys, but right now I am practicing with someone who is still on my level.”
Liebman said the year of judo was extremely helpful and wrestling gives the girls a chance to be physical on a daily basis, not just twice a week for classes.
“I did a little searching to find out who the coach was and I scheduled a meeting with him and I asked him the requirements, if girls could join and all of the technicalities,” she said. “Once I discovered girls could join after a fitness test and you don’t need any prior experience with wrestling, I wanted to give it a try.”
The welcoming environment from the coach to the captains to the other wrestlers on the team made Liebman feel comfortable as she begins her journey.
“Even though I went into this thinking they wouldn’t be welcoming and kind of just be judgmental, they’re nice and helpful,” she said. “There are five girls on the team, but I think at a certain point we’ll probably have to wrestle guys, but that’s not an issue because we joined this knowing that would be part of the team.”
Putting in hard work each day is most enjoyable for Liebman.
“It’s not what I’m used to and it’s very new to me, but overall I leave practice feeling very accomplished and feeling like not only am I trying my hardest, but I’m also making a difference in making wrestling something not only guys can do,” she said. “Girls can do it, too.”
