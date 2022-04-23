The Edgemont Community Council will present this year’s Silver Bowl Award for distinguished community service to resident Jon Faust on Wednesday, April 27.
Since moving to Edgemont in 2004, Faust, 53, has served his community in multiple ways, starting with coaching his two daughters’ many rec and travel sports teams. He sat on the Edgemont School Board between 2014 and 2020 and was president of the board from 2018-19. Additionally, Faust has been a volunteer firefighter for 17 years, has been on the Greenville Fire District Board of Commissioners since 2011, and is president of Greenville Fire Company No. 1, the volunteer arm of the Greenville Fire District.
Faust recognizes his privilege having grown up in Westchester and has “always felt it is important to try and be worthy of my good fortune and give back to the places and people that I’ve been around,” he said.
Faust’s habit of volunteering and giving back to the community is not exclusive to Edgemont. When he lived in New York City before moving to Edgemont, he worked as a volunteer police officer.
Getting involved in Edgemont was a priority for Faust; he and his wife Nancy, who is also involved with the schools and the PTA, agreed that giving back to a community they love with people they love is easy.
During his time at the fire department, Faust often gave speeches to help recruit new volunteers. He would tell them that the hardest part is starting because once they start volunteering, they will realize that “it’s just so rewarding getting the skills and the training and developing the instincts to step up when other people step back,” he said.
Faust regarded the trust the community has built in him as one of his greatest achievements and something he is proud of from his time in Edgemont. Specifically, as a firefighter, “other people in the community would think of me as a resource for the more mundane things,” like a broken generator or smell coming from their house, he said.
Besides the fact that Faust was working for an excellent school district, he takes pride in the relationships between the school board, administrators and teachers, a rarity among schools. “[In] a lot of school districts, the Union hates the administrators and the board, and we don’t have that here.” He recalled the board being full of collaboration and learning.
His time on the school board overlapped with both of his daughters’ times in the Edgemont school system. He also happened to be the school board president the year one of his daughters was graduating, which led to a huge highlight of his school board career: getting to give a commencement address to his daughter’s class. “It was just fantastic being in the position to speak directly to kids that I knew personally,” he said.
Faust told the Inquirer that the day he found out that he would be the recipient of the Silver Bowl Award, his first instinct was that they had made a mistake. He thinks of volunteering as something that one does without reaping any awards or benefits, but “I feel like I got far more out of this community than I could ever possibly give back,” he said. “None of it ever felt like work, it really was just a natural organic way to weave into this very unique community that we have.”
Faust said he is moving out of Edgemont to Mamaroneck in June, but he hopes to “continue to be an involved and active person and to give back to the communities that I’m a part of,” he said. He sees himself going back to his EMS roots by joining the volunteer ambulance corps in Mamaroneck/Larchmont. He explained that his goal is to always find ways to be an asset to his community.
His connection to Edgemont and appreciation for the community is everlasting, though. He and his wife think of Edgemont as a place where “people walk around the neighborhood and hang over the fence and talk to their neighbors,” he said.
While Faust has devoted much of his time to volunteering, he is an attorney by trade, having worked in private practice for around 25 years and now working as general counsel to an integrated apparel company called NYC Alliance.
Years ago, while living in New York City, he was an auxiliary police officer, a uniformed volunteer cop walking a foot patrol, and a first responder during 9/11. In 2014, the town of Greenburgh honored Faust with the Civilian Award in recognition (with another Edgemont resident) for his lifesaving response at an adult softball game when he performed CPR on a player who had suffered a heart attack during the game.
Faust has lived in Edgemont for 18 years with his wife Nancy, to whom he attributes his ability to give back to the community, and his two daughters, Hailey and Carly. Both went through the Edgemont schools from start to finish. Each of his daughters won the high school’s Ms. Edgemont Award, “Something I am most proud of,” he said, and while coaching them in travel soccer, their teams often won the sportsmanship award, “Something I annually told them would matter more than their win/loss record.”
The presentation on April 27 at Seely Place School will feature Edgemont’s soon-to-be Assembly Member Amy Paulin as a guest speaker.
As for the award, Faust emphasized that it has been a privilege to be able to volunteer and give back to the community, and recognized that “I’ve gotten far more out of the community than I’ve given, and the things that I’m getting recognized for are things that have been some of my favorite activities.”
