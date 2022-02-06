Formation-Shelbourne’s lawsuit against the Greenville Fire District (GFD) and five of its commissioners was dismissed on Jan. 18. The court ruled the developer did not have the right to sue the commissioners for voicing potential safety, manpower and financial concerns to the town of Greenburgh over the development of an assisted living facility on the former site of Sprainbrook Nursery.
Hon. Charles D. Wood of the Supreme Court of the State of New York County of Westchester wrote it was determined that “Shelbourne failed to demonstrate a substantial basis in law for its claim that GFD and its commissioners engaged in tortious interferences with its business contracts and business relates, or that GFD’s statements were malicious and material to its claim. In conclusion, the court finds that GFD established that this matter constitutes an action involving public petition and participation…
“The complaint fails to state a cause of action, and fails to sufficiently allege that Defendants’ actions were motivated solely by malice or otherwise constituted illegal means. The court finds that GFD has a legitimate interest in challenging the approvals issued by the Town for the construction of an assisted living facility at this particular location within its district.”
Since Shelbourne’s “instant action” was a SLAPP suit — strategic lawsuit against public participation — the suit was fully dismissed and “mandatory” coverage of attorney’s fees by Shelbourne to GFD and its commissioners was awarded.
Formation-Shelbourne Senior Living Services LLC sought $1 million in damages from GFD and commissioners Jon Faust, Walter Groden, Warren Hershkowitz, Helene Orce and Michael Rappe.
“The developer suing the emergency services organization and its volunteer members is just beyond the pale,” Faust said. “The court appropriately saw this for what it was and quickly dismissed their lawsuit.”
Faust said that while he and the other fire commissioners have no issue with the developer or development, as proposed and approved by the town of Greenburgh, it would create a major burden on the services provided by GFD and the safety of the community. With the property at the farthest corner of the district and on a dangerous curve, going there to respond to calls once or twice per year in the past would increase to an estimated average of once every three days. Whereas the calls at Sprainbrook Nursery were often quick, calls to an assisted living facility would not be. “An EMS call is rarely nothing,” Faust said.
Faust said the commissioners took issue with the town for not properly studying the potential impacts of awarding special permits and a zoning variance for a facility of this magnitude. “The zoning code exists for a reason …” Faust said. “If you’re going to make that kind of exceptional variance, you’ve got to study the impacts. We’re just surprised that our obvious concerns haven’t been more fully addressed by the town or the developer. That’s all we’re looking for. All we did was voice objectively reasonable concerns.”
He said the situation “shouldn’t be as terribly adversarial as it’s become.”
According to the court ruling, in February 2015, Shelbourne applied to the town of Greenburgh for a special permit in order to develop a four-story building to house 80 assisted living units, in addition to 56 off-street parking spots at the intersection of Underhill and Sprain roads. Shelbourne later received the special permit, proper variances and a SEQRA (New York State Environmental Quality Review Act) conditioned negative declaration (CND), meaning there were no potential environmental issues posed by the project.
GFD challenged the development and construction multiple times, including filing two Article 78s, and challenged the CND and two area variances. On Dec. 7, 2017, and Feb. 5, 2019, Hon. Susan Cacace, AJSC, dismissed GFD’s challenges.
GFD members said they did not object to the project, but to the “purported inadequate review performed by the town,” according to Judge Wood, in addition to the “potential impacts” on GFD “staff and the critical emergency services it provides to the community at large.” Those objections, GFD argued, were “aimed at the town, not at Shelbourne.”
Shelbourne said the commissioners “wrongfully interfered” with the LLC’s business upon bringing their pleas to the town of Greenburgh, which in turn led to an “inability to secure financing and begin construction.”
GFD currently has two appeals against the town for the aforementioned lawsuits awaiting judgment.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “Everything is on hold” until the court rules on the appeals.
No matter what happens, Faust said GFD would continue to serve the community.
“Our position is, and always has been, we will protect life and property in the district … and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “Will it cost more? Probably. Will it likely impact safety considerations of the members of the service? Absolutely. Will it impact the safety of other residents? Absolutely. But we will do what we have to do.”
