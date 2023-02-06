People are becoming more and more cautious about youth marijuana usage as stories on the detrimental effects on adolescents of this “harmless” drug circulate. This is an issue that is becoming increasingly prevalent not only for local parents and caregivers, but for the community at large. Questions of both the short and long term effects of cannabis on teens and the ways to talk to them about this growing issue are intensifying, and the community is prioritizing finding the answers to these questions as soon as possible.
In a virtual presentation on Thursday, Jan. 26, organized through “K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent,” Dr. Kevin M. Gray from the Medical University of South Carolina answered these questions and offered medical insight on cannabis usage in adolescents. The meeting covered popular topics such as navigating mixed messages with adolescent substance use, what the marijuana policy is, what marijuana is, how to interpret the risks and benefits of marijuana, and how to apply this information to help adolescents avoid cannabis related harms.
Lisa Tomeny, coordinator for Scarsdale Action For Youth and coordinator of the virtual lecture, explained the “K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent” organization and its goals prior to the start of the presentation. “K.N.O.W 2 Prevent collaboration is a youth-focused effort of agencies in Westchester working together to provide parents and caregivers with the essential tools to increase and to reduce risky behaviors among our youth,” said Tomeny. This event was a part of the “K.N.O.W 2 Prevent” virtual speaker series, which invites experts to deliver online lectures on the issues that matter most to the local community.
Gray is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences who specializes in child and adolescent psychiatry. He also co-directs the university’s youth collaborative, which offers educational programs, clinical services, and research opportunities focused on preventing and addressing youth substance use. Gray initially focused on explaining to viewers that it’s a fascinating and exciting time in their teen’s lives, as well as a challenging one, and emphasized the importance of not getting frustrated with them when speaking about these important topics. “Our frustration with adolescents might have more to do with our own aging than with them being any different than our generation was,” said Gray. He touched on the importance of understanding why adolescents make these risky decisions to begin with. It is known that there is a time of imbalance between the prefrontal cortex and the striatum where the two parts are not growing in tandem, causing adolescents to prioritize immediate reward over considering long-term consequences. “They’re willing to take more chances whether or not they were predisposed to being impulsive. They tend to value risky decisions more than we would as adults.” This is why substance use almost always begins during adolescence.
The consequences of using cannabis while intoxicated are among Gray’s motivating factors for spreading his knowledge on the detrimental effects of non-medical marijuana. One of the main problems with marijuana use is its impairment of a user’s capacity to make decisions, particularly when driving. “People have a false confidence about driving under the influence of cannabis because they feel different than what they feel with alcohol,” said Gray. Although the effects are different from those of alcohol, they still pose an equivalent degree of danger when driving.
According to the presentation, cannabis use in adolescence is associated with worsened psychotic, mood, and anxiety disorders, and increased risk of suicide. On top of this, early and frequent cannabis use is associated with long-term poor cognitive outcomes in adulthood. However, Gray stressed that more information is still needed as every teen is unique.
Similar to the approach described in previous weeks at the lecture with a DEA agent at the library, Gray said that the best way to keep your teen safe is planting seeds over time in their minds on the effects of drugs, not having one talk at one time and expecting that to change everything. “So the first lesson learned is that, you know, we want to make good decisions for our kids and try as we might, we can’t make the decisions for them. And ultimately, what our role is, is to empower them to make their own good decisions … the thing we want to think about is that information is key. Well-informed kids do make better decisions. There’s good evidence for that. And oftentimes, it doesn’t look like they’re listening. You may even see their eyes roll, but they hear you.”
After the lecture, viewers were given the opportunity to ask questions. Many parents were worried about fentanyl and wanted to know whether or not Gray knows of cases where fentanyl is laced into marijuana. Although Gray said he has not seen any reports of fentanyl being laced in cannabis products, he emphasized that you never truly know what you’re getting with cannabis as the drug supply isn’t controlled, therefore there is always a risk when buying cannabis anywhere, even from dispensaries. Parents also wondered if there were any additional negative impacts of marijuana use for a teen on prescribed medication for a mental health condition such as anxiety or depression. Gray explained that substance use always complicates mental health issues. He suggested, “Take your medication — however, your response to your medication may be altered if you use marijuana or another drug on top of it.” The recording of the virtual lecture can be accessed on www.know2prevent.org, as well as more information on this topic.
