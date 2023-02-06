Dr. Kevin M. Gray photo

People are becoming more and more cautious about youth marijuana usage as stories on the detrimental effects on adolescents of this “harmless” drug circulate. This is an issue that is becoming increasingly prevalent not only for local parents and caregivers, but for the community at large. Questions of both the short and long term effects of cannabis on teens and the ways to talk to them about this growing issue are intensifying, and the community is prioritizing finding the answers to these questions as soon as possible.

In a virtual presentation on Thursday, Jan. 26, organized through “K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent,” Dr. Kevin M. Gray from the Medical University of South Carolina answered these questions and offered medical insight on cannabis usage in adolescents. The meeting covered popular topics such as navigating mixed messages with adolescent substance use, what the marijuana policy is, what marijuana is, how to interpret the risks and benefits of marijuana, and how to apply this information to help adolescents avoid cannabis related harms.

