Khizr Khan immigrated to and eventually became a citizen of The United States because of two documents, The Declaration of Independence and The United States Constitution, which he read as a law student in Pakistan in 1972. To this day he carries a pocket-sized version of the Constitution, and defends it as if the fate of the free world depends on it.
That’s because it does.
“Every turn in my life is somehow connected to the U.S. Constitution,” Khan told the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale during its virtual winter fundraiser Jan. 30.
Khan became a nationally recognized public figure when he spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as a Gold Star parent in honor of his son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed in 2004 at age 27 in Iraq while saving the lives of both his fellow soldiers and civilians. Muslim-born Humayun Khan was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor.
At the DNC, Khan spoke for immigrants, democracy, equality and religious freedom, and against Donald Trump’s campaign proposals of a Muslim ban and a border wall with Mexico. “Let me ask you, have you even read the United States Constitution,” he said to Trump as part of his speech, before pulling a copy out of his pocket. “I will gladly lend you my copy.”
Khan had been interviewed for a newspaper article following Trump’s initial comments on a Muslim ban in December 2015 and said that it was unconstitutional. The children of friends feared for their safety, being bullied for the color of their skin. He would pull out his pocket Constitution and read the 14th Amendment about equal protection to help alleviate their fears.
Initially, Khan was not going to accept the DNC’s invitation to speak. “Something told me this is not my cup of tea,” he said. “I told them that I am really hesitant; let me think about it a couple of times.”
On the cusp of turning down the invitation, which was a family decision, it was two fifth-graders and two sixth-graders from his neighborhood in Charlottesville, Virginia, who convinced Khan and his wife, Ghazala, otherwise, when they left a note in their mailbox: “Mr. Khan, Maria is our friend. She is a good student. Will you make sure she is not thrown out of this country?”
“The power of that compassion expressed in that line was such that it makes me lose my composure even today,” Khan said.
It was Ghazala who then said he should accept the invitation and use his voice. Khan hasn’t stopped speaking up since that time. He’s appeared at approximately 4,500 events worldwide — all pro bono. Though he has thousands of letters in boxes that he hopes to someday go through and respond to, among the ones he has read that stand out was a 26-pager from a World War II Army nurse. The last sentence read, “Mr. Khan, Had more people spoke, the atrocities of the second World War could have been avoided. Not enough people spoke, so please continue to speak.”
“I have continued to speak,” he said.
Another major factor in continuing with his mission came from a group of Holocaust survivors who told him, “Khizr, never stop speaking. Continue to speak. Continue to speak of human dignities. Continue to speak of how we all are holders of equal dignity.”
“These two incidents motivate me and propel me to get up and get going one more time, one more time,” he said.
LWV of Scarsdale president Alissa Baum called the Constitution challenge at the DNC a “seminal moment” by the son of rural Pakistani farmers who grew up with no electricity or running water and later immigrated to the U.S. in 1980 and got a law degree from Harvard.
“He stood as a father, as a lawyer and as an American to challenge a proposed immigration policy he felt was wrong and in contravention of the Constitution,” Baum said. “What all of us may not know is the story of Mr. Khan’s life, which is both exceptional in the sense of all that he has achieved, while also being somewhat universal as a story of the immigrant experience.”
In July 2021, President Joe Biden appointed Khan to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Scarsdale LWV board member Cindy Yau has known Khan since her first job out of college at a law firm in Washington, D.C. Khan took her under his wing when she was 22 years old. “He is the most genuine, sincere, gentle and generous person that I have ever had the fortune to become friends with,” she said.
Khan wondered if the aspiring law student had ever read the Constitution, and even in those days pulling out a pocket copy was his calling card. “It only took me more than 20 years to realize those words Khizr spoke to me on that day represent his hope and aspiration for the younger generation of Americans,” Yau said.
Khan’s message blends perfectly with that of the League of Women Voters, which is to “serve democracy” and the country, he said. The best way for anyone to achieve that is “by participation.” While he has his own beliefs, Khan urges citizens to get involved no matter their affiliation by supporting or even becoming a candidate for political office. “The more participation we have in our democracy, the stronger it is,” he said.
Participation in the process is key for Khan, who said, “Our democracy, our democratic process, our Constitution, our rule of law is under assault by authoritarians, by dictators, by those who do not believe in democracy, who do not believe in equal participation. And I have lived under both.”
He also preaches the virtues of respect, patience, communication, dignity, compassion, tolerance, courtesy and civility, and the importance of inspiring others to use their own voices, much like the LWV does as “the custodians of our democracy and equal dignity.” He highlights the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920 “after many years of struggle for women’s political equity.” He also cited the 13th Amendment, which ended slavery in 1865, and said, “Much remains to be done on both of these amendments.”
Speaking more generally he said, “I know there is so much more that needs to be done. I fully acknowledge that. But comparatively speaking, this nation is so blessed with all the dignities that are enshrined, put together in our Constitution.”
Khan has read “many” constitutions from around the world, and none compare to that of the United States, not only because it’s where “human dignities are enshrined.” What made him interested in reading the U.S. Constitution was actually the Declaration of Independence, noting the freedom it brought in 1776 and how it has been maintained, pointing out that it “didn’t come without cost.” He is “in awe of that document,” he said from his home, which is in the “shadows” of Monticello, where the declaration was written.
After about an hour of reflecting on his own path, the path of the country, the sacrifice of people like his son, his crucial relationship with his grandfather and being in Charlottesville during the 2017 Unite the Right Rally, Khan had one final “request.”
“Please remember that where we stand today as a democracy, as a country, as a nation, we didn’t get there without sacrifice, without struggle, and our destiny is to remain and be a beacon of hope for the rest of the world,” he said. “We must be a beacon of hope for ourselves, for our neighbors regardless of their political affiliation. We must be generous, we must be civil towards one another. Look what is happening in Europe, in other parts of the world. We need to be cognizant of the sacrifices.”
