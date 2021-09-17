The Edgemont Board of Education reluctantly accepted the resignation for the “purpose of retirement” of Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel, who has been with the district in that role since July 2013, on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Kniewel’s last day will be June 30, 2022.
Board of ed president Judy Seiff spoke, as did assistant superintendent Bryan Paul, both promising a more in-depth appreciation of Kniewel at a later date.
“What I do know and I’m so excited for is this is not the end,” Paul said. “We have so much great work ahead of us and I know that the leadership that you’ve provided for us over the years is only going to continue. We know this year will be challenging and exciting and we couldn’t be better positioned to solve those problems and tackle those challenges together.”
Seiff credited Kniewel with “calmly and concisely” managing meetings, and for the way she breaks information down for everyone.
“Even before I joined the board, I noticed you at community and sporting events showing genuine interest and warmth,” Seiff said. “The same is true for your conversations with the board. You ask insightful questions and have taught me how to approach challenges from a more nuanced direction, asking questions that lead to more respectful conversations and better thought out outcomes, not simply barreling through with my own ideas. I learned to do better and it has led to more fruitful conversations yielding clearer results.”
Most notable for Seiff was Kniewel’s “deep desire to learn,” which set the example and tone as the “top educator for us all.”
“Every conversation seems to turn to a book or an article you just read or read 10 years ago that prodded you to think differently or more broadly, to ask more questions, to not seek perfection, but to make a decision and move forward,” Seiff said. “That’s an important quality in a leader and you do it so well.”
Seiff described Kniewel as “seemingly indefatigable” for the way she dedicated herself to Edgemont at all hours of the morning, day and night.
“I so look forward to this year,” Kniewel said. “I’m sure I’ll give you so much more with which to roast me over this year and I just can’t think of a better place to be and a better place to end my career than Edgemont.”
Kniewel sent an email to the community to the next day. She wrote, “These almost nine years in Edgemont are the perfect capstone to my 46 years as an educator. It is an absolute honor to work as a leader in this engaged, supportive community. The students, teachers, staff, administrators, and parents I work with here fill me with hope for the future of public education…
“This is surely not the time for goodbyes, as I intend to work toward our shared goals for our students until my last day. Between now and then, I will continue to devote my full time and energy to the very important work in which we partner every day.”
A search committee was formed to interview search firms and Seiff expects more information to be available at the next meeting on Sept. 28. She said that all community members will have a chance to contribute to the hiring process.
