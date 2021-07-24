New York Times columnist, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and former Scarsdale resident Nicholas Kristof is considering a run for governor in Oregon.
Kristof confirmed the potential run in a statement to the Inquirer, writing that he had friends who were trying to sway him to run for the position.
“I have friends trying to convince me that here in Oregon, we need new leadership from outside the broken political system. I’m honestly interested in what my fellow Oregonians have to say about that,” he wrote. “All I know for sure is that we need someone with leadership and vision so that folks from all over the state can come together to get us back on track.”
Because of term limits, incumbent Oregon Gov. Kate Brown cannot seek reelection in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Several Oregon officials are considering runs for governor in the Democratic primary.
According to previous news reports in The Willamette Week, Kristof, 62, has been visiting his family farm in Yamhill, Oregon for at least two years, removing the cherry orchard to make room to grow cider apples. Kristof did not respond to questions about when he moved back to his hometown of Yamhill and whether he plans to relocate to Oregon permanently.
Kristof still appears as a property owner on the village of Scarsdale’s 2021 tentative assessment roll.
A columnist at the New York Times since 2001, Kristof has written extensively on human rights violations, women’s rights and poverty. He’s written several books with his wife Sheryl WuDunn, who shares a Pulitzer Prize with Kristof for their reporting on Tiananmen Square. Their most recent book, “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” speaks to the struggles and failings of America’s working class, as told by many of Kristof’s childhood friends from Yamhill who spiraled into drug addiction and poverty.
Kristof confirmed in a New York Times column that he took a leave of absence from The Times to consider a gubernatorial run.
