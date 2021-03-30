While the COVID-19 pandemic recently passed the one-year mark earlier this month, Paul Lamonaca hit a milestone of his own this past Tuesday. For 31 straight weeks he’s released an episode of his lacrosse podcast, Low to High, on Spotify.
For the Scarsdale High School senior, it’s one of those silver linings as he was inspired last summer to start talking about his favorite sport with some of his favorite players. His first podcast was released last August. Now ranging from about 30 to 90 minutes long, Low to High features special guests for both in-depth interviews and analysis.
Doing a lacrosse-based media project was something Lamonaca had thought about prior to the pandemic, but with so much free time on his hands and being limited in what he was able to do and where he was able to go, he thought he might start recording some thoughts on the professional lacrosse season that played in a bubble over the summer. It was a short season and he knew it would be a long wait for the next one.
“Once that season ended I just had a void,” Lamonaca said. “There was nothing. Now what are you going to do? I was always talking to some guys in the lacrosse community I knew through Instagram and Twitter and I said I was going to start the podcast.”
His first guest was Jake Nathan of Lax Weekly. It was more of a casual conversation than an interview, but it was the first step in a journey. Lamonaca then started sending messages to college and pro players and the first one to respond was Ohio State’s Mitchell Pehlke.
“I really didn’t know what I was doing for that interview, but he’s such a good talker and he helped guide me through that first interview,” Lamonaca said. “He had so much energy in him, so it helped me be more comfortable doing it.”
Lamonaca tapes the interviews whenever his subjects are free and then releases them each Tuesday, so he’s often got a handful in the bank. Among the most memorable guests have been Pehlke, Michael Sowers (Princeton/Duke), ESPN broadcaster Paul Carcaterra (Yorktown/Syracuse), sportscaster Quint Kessenich (Lynbrook/Johns Hopkins) and Kerrigan Miller (Bayport/USC/UNC), one of the top women’s players in the nation.
“Making a relationship with these players is something that I never thought I was ever going to be able to do before,” Lamonaca said. “I thought I’d just be thinking about these guys as lacrosse players who I would watch. When I was a kid I got to watch the players I looked up to before them and I looked to them as idols. Now I’m seeing myself being able to talk to people I always wanted to be as a lacrosse player playing on championship weekend. It’s something really cool I get to do.”
As time went on college lacrosse became a major focus of the podcast. “They don’t get as much exposure as the professional guys do,” Lamonaca said. “No one knows their stories. The only time you hear about them is when they’re playing a game and you don’t get to learn much about them. College lacrosse is also the main stage — it’s bigger than professional lacrosse — and these guys really don’t get much credit for what they’re doing and I felt that I could try and help share their story or help people learn more about them than just what position they play and what number they wear.”
Lamonaca has learned that being turned down or not getting a response in inviting guests is part of the process, so he focuses on being grateful to those who are enthusiastic about appearing.
“It’s a little upsetting, but I try to think about how many people have said yes because there’s a lot more people who have said yes to me and every time they say they love that I’m doing it,” Lamonaca said. “Every time I see a notification they responded always makes me happy that I can schedule something with them.”
Lamonaca lost his own junior year of lacrosse due to the schools being shut down last spring. Then football was pushed from last fall to March and April of this year and with that overlapping with lacrosse, which begins April 19, he opted not to play football, a tough decision to make.
“Not having my senior year of football and it was kind of hard to imagine it,” he said. “It was something I always dreamed of. I have older brothers [Donald and Robert] who played football and lacrosse and baseball and I always kind of imagined myself running out at homecoming, playing on Friday night under the lights, and that not happening was very different. It was tough to grasp.”
Lamonaca usually has six months between football and lacrosse and not having that recovery and preparation time was a major factor in his decision.
“Football I have to gain weight and get stronger and as the season gradually goes on you lose some of your mass, you get hurt all the time — a sprained ankle, a jammed finger — and going back to back is something I’d been talking with my parents and teammates about. Am I going to last the second season? I can barely get through a football season without getting hurt.”
Lamonaca will head to Syracuse University in the fall where he will major in broadcast and digital journalism, so he’s getting a jumpstart in the industry.
“I think I’ve been learning how to communicate with people,” he said. “It’s always something I’ve struggled with, like how to hold conversations. I’ve learned to ask the right questions about people to see how lacrosse has affected them, how they grew up and why they are the player they are today. Another thing I learned about myself is that I’m a little bit better of a conversationalist than I thought I was. I thought I was really bad to start off, but when I put out the first couple of episodes I got a lot of positive feedback from people.”
Scarsdale boys lacrosse coach James Synowiez was impressed with Lamonaca’s commitment to the podcast and the sport. “It’s been really fantastic for one of our boys to find a passion off of the field that involves his love for the amazing sport of la crosse and a potential future career,” he said. “If you have the time to give it a listen, Paul does a wonderful job connecting with the athletes on multiple levels. I’m really proud of his work ethic and following his passion.”
Over 31 weeks, Lamonaca has make great strides and started to build a brand and a following. “I’m happy I’ve built a base for myself and made a pretty solid social media presence and I have a bunch of college players I haven’t even interviewed yet following the podcast, listening and reaching out to me,” he said.
Lamonaca entered the project knowing he was taking a risk. As much as lacrosse has grown in popularity, it’s still a hardcore niche community.
“I always thought the lacrosse community, especially lacrosse Twitter — people get into a lot of fights there — is a little intimidating,” he said. “The first Tweet I put out for my podcast I wanted to create a discussion about who was the best shooter in college lacrosse and I didn’t mention this guy who is a really good player, but I forgot about him. One of his teammates was like, ‘How did you forget to put him on?’ and it got 100 likes on Twitter and I was just trying to make my first post… I don’t think it was a bad thing, but it was a little upsetting when I first started.”
He admitted, “They were probably right.”
The one thing he’s learned about criticism — both constructive and negative — to his social media accounts and his podcasts is, “It means people are listening.”
