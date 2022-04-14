As of May 1, 2021, gas-powered leaf blowers were permitted in Scarsdale only during the fall cleanup Tuesdays through Fridays, Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, excluding federal holidays. The true impact of the new law wasn’t really felt until last month when landscapers started doing yard cleanups for their clients.
Five landscapers who service Scarsdale residents spoke at village board meetings on March 22 and April 5 with a simple message: cut us some slack in the spring.
While they are OK with the ban in the winter months and late spring and summer, the landscapers said they need to use the gas blowers in March and April because the electric blowers are expensive, as are the batteries; the batteries last 20 to 40 minutes and the technology doesn’t give the same quality as the gas blowers, so it takes even longer to do the work.
Scarsdale Police Capt. Edward Murphy told the Inquirer 42 summonses, at $250 each, were issued from Jan. 1 to March 31 so far this year. That number is deceiving, however, as each violation can result in up to three tickets: one to the property owner, one to the worker/user and one to the company. In some cases those people are one and the same, so it’s one or two summonses.
Robert Capparelli of R.C. Landscape was the first public commenter on March 22 to bring the issue to the attention of the trustees. Capparelli said the landscapers “weren’t part of this debate” and “a lot” of his clients “weren’t aware.”
Capparelli called the new law tough on small businesses and “giving bigger companies an opportunity we don’t have,” as they can’t afford the investment necessary for an “electric fleet.” He said he does respect the noise ordinance and the concern about pollution, but said the technology is “not there yet” and asked the village to work with landscapers and property owners.
Mayor Jane Veron said while it is not protocol to interact with speakers during public comment, she made an exception because she felt a conversation was important. She asked Capparelli when he felt the transition to electric could be made. Capparelli said it could take years based on the cost and lack of power, and he asked that the village allow gas blowers for spring cleanup between March 15 and April 15.
Capparelli said it isn’t feasible and it’s difficult in the customer service business to have to ask clients to lower their level of expectations for maintaining their property “all in one shot.”
“And you coincide that with the increased costs — because unfortunately let’s face it … we have to make a living, too — it gets expensive, frankly,” he said.
Another landscaper said the electric blowers’ batteries are an issue and cancer is a concern.
Trustee Randy Whitestone said he appreciated the information the landscapers were able to provide, calling this new engagement “critical.”
“I personally was a little bit frustrated when we first started reviewing these laws that we didn’t hear more from the landscaper community,” Whitestone said. “We did have some limited comment, but the more we hear, the more we learn, the more we engage with you. We heard from the residents and candidly their feelings were expressed in terms about limiting the use of leaf blowers. People were home during the pandemic. They were noticing noise and other aspects of leaf blowing, so we took all that information in and we synthesized it and we passed the law, which I was supportive of. I think we want to continue to learn, have this continuing conversation.”
Trustee Lena Crandall, who was on the board at the time the resolution was passed, said her reasoning for supporting the change is that sticks and leaves are healthy for lawns, soil and planting. “It’s the old way of working with the Earth,” she said. “That’s where I’m coming from. I feel badly for you and I know your clients are giving you a hard time. I spoke with another landscaper and I was complimenting him for using the electric blowers and he told me what you just said.”
But, she added, “As someone who lives here, the quiet this spring is nice.”
One trustee called it the “beginning of a conversation, not the end of a conversation.”
On April 5, three more landscapers continued the conversation with the village board, which by then had transitioned as former Deputy Mayor Justin Arest and Crandall’s terms ended and new trustees Jeremy Gans and Ken Mazer were on the dais.
Mike Siconolfi of Siconolfi Landscaping Corp. said his company has been serving the community since the 1980s. He showed up to the village board meeting looking to find out why gas blowers have been banned. Siconolfi called March/April and October through December the “critical time” for cleanups.
“Our clients have an expectation that their yards will be clean,” he said. “We cannot do this both efficiently nor cost effectively. Battery-operated and electric blowers have half the power and need more running time to complete the job, meaning more noise.” He said that generators have to be run to charge the excessive number of batteries, which also have recycling and health impacts, required to get through a yard.
Siconolfi estimated batteries cost up to $300 each and that electric blowers cost twice as much as gas ones and have half the power, despite only being “about seven to eight decibels less.” He said he fears losing clients because, “It’s not feasible,” adding, “This law is putting a burden on both us as a contractor and our clients.” He also noted that labor rates are “at their highest” and workers are scarce, making the proper equipment even more essential.
Siconolfi said he ordered electric blowers, but they aren’t immediately available as production is delayed. In order to keep the community “clean,” Siconolfi said gas blowers are needed five months a year and electric and battery-powered equipment are “not the answer at this time.”
“You’re trying to push something that’s not there yet,” he said. “Maybe in five, six, 10 years it will be.”
Lucente Landscaping owner Dennis Lucente said he thinks the gas blower ban is “fair” from May 1 until fall.
“At the end of the day none of us really like leaf blowers,” he said. “It’s a means to give the customer a clean product efficiently. We would hope you will reconsider. The technology isn’t there yet.”
Lucente likened the electric blowers to “using a toy” that needs a new battery every 15 minutes. He said his company will continue to abide by the law, but that it’s taking longer to serve customers and their bills are now higher.
Wayne Stuetz of The Sod Father Landscaping said, “If you had reached out to landscapers there would not be this law. It’s really difficult to do our jobs properly.”
Not being able to provide the same quality of service and keep Scarsdale “beautiful” has been frustrating to Stuetz and others. “There’s no Tesla of backpack blowers,” he said.
Stuetz said he understands the noise issue, but now there are more workers and vehicles at properties for a longer period of time. He also said people will be going back to commuting, so the village “jumped the gun on it,” and he called the ban “completely wrong.”
Village attorney Daniel Pozin said that prior to the law being voted on by the trustees, there was “significant outreach” and public hearings on the code were properly noticed. He said there was “overwhelming” community input that the law should be changed for noise, health and environmental reasons.
He also said there is nothing that can be done to change the code again in time for this cleanup period.
Village manager Rob Cole echoed what Pozin said about “public outreach and engagement,” and noted the local turf association was given “direct notice” and the village “encouraged them to contact members and participate.”
Cole said the village’s Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) is made up of “skilled” volunteers who have “depth and breadth of experience in sustainability and public healthy,” and who did an “exhaustive amount of research” to aid the trustees as part of the process.
“I think we did an exceptional job …” Cole said.
The summary of key finding of the CAC’s Mitigating the Health, Environmental and Quality of Life Impacts of Gas Leaf Blowers 14-page report from 2020 were:
1) Gas leaf blowers pollute the air, negatively impact landscapers’ health, and have excessive noise levels that negatively impact the quality of life for residents, including students attending school remotely, people working from home, and residents trying to enjoy their time at home and in the community;
2) Electric leaf blowers address many of the downsides of gas leaf blowers since they are zero emissions and produce significantly less noise;
3) There are electric leaf blowers currently on the market which are cost-effective and sufficient for personal and professional use throughout the majority of the year. During leaf season (October through December), however, gas leaf blowers are currently the most viable option for professional landscapers; and
4) Enforcement of the current gas leaf blower regulation, in effect from June 1 to September 30, and any amendment expanding the regulation, needs to be addressed by the board to more fully support such regulation.
Newly appointed Deputy Mayor Whitestone called the law-making process “exhaustive” and said “neighboring communities” have taken similar action. He expects enforcement will increase once a code enforcement officer is added to village staff.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis addressed one of the landscapers’ claims that village staff have been using gas blowers on village property this spring and agreed the village should “lead by example” and “take that seriously” as a “point of equity.”
The New York State Turf & Landscaper Association sent a letter to the Inquirer this week and referred to municipal governments in Westchester County passing “unfair and unrealistic leaf blower legislation.”
“It is a restriction of trade taking our necessary tools away from us that we need to perform our services efficiently, quickly and affordably,” the association wrote. “The professionals in the industry take pride in their work and it’s thanks to them that local municipalities are so beautiful and desirable when all the properties are clean and well maintained. Without proper equipment, the beautification of your towns and villages is going to decline.”
In addition to echoing the statements of the landscapers who spoke in Scarsdale, the letter concludes: “We need to reach a reasonable compromise. We have retained legal counsel. It is our intention to bring these concerns forward to seek to reopen dialogue with communities that have enacted or are considering battery equipment mandates. We hope for fair treatment.”
