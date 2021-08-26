They’re being called the worst invasive species to hit the U.S. in 150 years. And they’re here in Westchester.
The spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, is an Asian invader that can potentially wreak havoc among native plant species and devastate local agricultural economy. When the spotted lanternflies take hold, they overspread trees and vines, sucking the sap out of them and excreting a sticky substance that causes mold and fungus.
The brightly colored bugs first appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014 and magnified. Infestations appeared in neighboring counties like Orange, Rockland, Bergen, Queens and Fairfield. None have been identified yet in Scarsdale, but they are officially in Westchester County — two were found in nearby Hastings and Dobbs Ferry this month.
Adult spotted lanternflies are about an inch wide and half an inch long. They have red bodies with black speckles, and white wings with black spots and semicircular, black wing tips. There are small touches of bright blue, yellow and red on the insect. The juveniles, or nymphs, are red and black with white spots.
“To the best of my knowledge, there have been no sightings of the spotted lanternfly in Scarsdale,” said Sam Weinstock of the Weinberg Nature Center. “No reports have been given to the New York Department of Conservation, New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, or the Cornell Cooperative … although this invasive plant hopper species from Asia is very likely here.”
Penn State Extension’s website notes, “Spotted lanternfly is capable of causing serious damage to host plants, including oozing sap from the trees, wilting, leaf curling and tree die-back. Spotted lanternfly feeds using a piercing-sucking mouth part tapped into the plant like a straw. When spotted lanternfly feeds, it excretes honeydew, a sugar-rich liquid waste product. Honeydew serves as a substrate for sooty mold, fungi that thrive in sugary environments. Often the plant surface and the area around infested plants become coated with honeydew and sooty mold.”
Given what’s happening in Pennsylvania, the invasive critters’ arrival in Westchester was only a matter of time. Conservation groups are encouraging everyone to be vigilant and remove them when they see them — and most important, kill them. Step on it, hit it, or drop it into a container of alcohol or hand sanitizer; do not use insecticides, which could also harm butterflies and other beneficial native insects in the vicinity.
The spotted lanternfly is an opportunistic leaf-hopper, not a vigorous flyer. It lands on a variety of surfaces besides leaves, including vehicles, stone and firewood, making it easy for them to travel undetected from areas of high infestation, even when regional quarantines have been enacted.
In fact, the insect, which is native to China, India and Vietnam, is believed to have arrived from Asia on a shipment of stone in 2012. When the shipment was unloaded in the U.S., the spotted lanternflies found their favorite host trees waiting.
Officials in Berks County, Pennsylvania, found an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in a wooded area of ailanthus trees. Ailanthus, or “tree of heaven,” is an invasive tree brought to the U.S. from China in the 1820s as a decorative plant. But its flowers smelled awful, and it was almost impossible to kill. It can be seen growing out of cracks in concrete, thriving along train tracks and highways, and popping up in vacant lots. The tree needs to be pulled out by the roots or it will put down suckers and new trees will sprout nearby.
Madeleine Eppenstein of the Friends of Scarsdale Parks is very concerned about the lanternfly. She has worked extensively on the plants and trees throughout Scarsdale’s parks and public spaces, and she knows there’s a potential problem here because ailanthus, the lanterfly’s favorite tree, is widespread in Scarsdale and is growing rampant in places like George Field Park and other locations throughout Scarsdale.
While the ailanthus is its favorite meal, spotted lanternfly may lay its eggs anywhere: on rusted metal, fallen logs, in the crevices of tree trunks. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, these insects are known to feed on more than 70 plant species, including oaks, maples, sycamores, sumacs, willows, and many fruit trees and grapevines.
The DEC notes that the spotted lanternfly's grayish-tan, scaly egg masses begin to appear in September. They can survive over the winter, holding 30 to 50 eggs that will hatch in May or June. So it’s important to scrape an egg mass off of wherever it’s growing, and then either crush the eggs or kill them in an alcohol bath.
According to the Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the insect was first identified in Westchester in 2018. The college’s map of infestations, updated on July 26, 2021, indicated that while there have been sightings of individual insects in Westchester, at least one actual infestation had been found in nearby Fairfield County, Connecticut.
The DEC urged anyone who believes they have seen this insect to send the location and photos to spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov, or report sightings on the New York State Department of Agriculture website at https://bit.ly/3mh0PpP.
— with reporting by Jim MacLean
