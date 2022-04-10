A Doris Drive resident March 28 called police to report he noticed his unlocked parked car, which had been in his driveway for a few hours, had been entered and a roll of quarters was missing. He said his security camera footage showed someone opened the car door and searched it with a flashlight. The caller told police he would remember to lock the car in future. He gave police the video footage.
Thieves go for Michael Kors brand
Police responded to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue March 29 when a loss prevention employee reported a couple went into the store and stole 20 Michael Kors belts and 5 Michael Kors pocketbooks, valued at $1,449.75. The store video shows the pair stealing, but TJ Maxx management has to be contacted before the video can be handed over to police. The loss prevention employee said she recognized the couple as having been in the store and stealing items on other dates. She said the store would pursue charges if the pair was apprehended. Police returned to TJ Maxx March 29 about an hour later when the same loss prevention employee reported a man entered the store, went directly to the handbag display, and stole an assortment of handbags and purses, two of which were Michael Kors bags and two were DKNY brand. The man reportedly also took two bags that didn’t have designer labels. The employee said the value of the stolen merchandise was $499.93. She recognized the man from a previous incident she had reported to police March 19.
Identity theft
A S. Central Avenue resident reported he was the victim of identity theft March 29 after receiving a phone call from a credit agency congratulating him on a new account he never opened. When he contacted the company, he was told his name and Social Security number were used to open the account. He canceled the account. He said he’s not out any money.
On April 4, a S. Healy Avenue resident said she got a letter from an investment company regarding an account she opened, but she told police she had not done so. Her credit union also notified her there were several bank accounts opened in her name. All the information provided to open these accounts was correct — name, address, Social Security number — except for the email address. She told police she is working with credit agencies to correct the situation and said she is not out any money.
Turkey injured
A turkey was struck by a bus on N. Central Avenue March 29. The bird was unable to walk due to a broken leg. Police took the turkey to be cared for to the Greenburgh Nature Center.
Infant items stolen
A child car seat and infant bathtub were reported stolen from Buy Buy Baby on S. Central Avenue March 30. The value of the stolen items was $394. Police spoke to an employee at the store who said a woman entered the store, put the items in a shopping cart, and then headed for the door. On her way out, the employee asked if she had paid for the items and the woman held up her phone and flashed it at her as if showing that the receipt was on the phone. She left the store and walked toward the Midway Shopping Center parking lot where she got into an older silver BMW that seemed to be waiting for her. She was described as wearing a black bucket hat, a black coat, and what appeared to the employee to be a blonde wig. She was also wearing a face mask, further obscuring her identity.
Forged checks
A 91-year-old Wyndham Road resident went to police headquarters March 30 to report someone forged a check on his account and cashed it. The check was written in February in the amount of $9,680. He said he took out his checkbook with the intention of paying a bill on the day the check was forged and cashed. He said he carried a blank check around with him throughout the day and might have misplaced it. His son, who accompanied him to the station, thought the blank check might have fallen out of his father’s pocket. The bank has yet to refund the father’s money. A report was made.
On April 2, a Birchwood Lane resident reported a fraudulent check was cashed from his checking account in the amount of $8,767. He told police he noticed the transaction while checking his account online and immediately notified the bank. The check was made payable to a person in the Bronx whom the Birchwood Lane man doesn’t know. The bank is working with him to refund his money.
Computer-based scam
A Pine Grove Lane resident went to police headquarters March 31 to report a suspicious incident. He said the day before he’d been working on his computer when a message popped up on his screen telling him there was a problem; a phone number was provided and he stayed on the phone with someone he thought was from Microsoft who eventually asked him for $40,000. That’s when he realized he was caught up in a scam and he’d given someone he didn’t know a lot of personal information. He’s taken steps to secure his identity and doesn’t believe he’s had any financial loss yet.
Thief enters, leaves through basement
Police responded to Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue March 31 after a store employee reported a downstairs alarm was going off; security footage showed a man entered the store through a back door that leads to the basement. He left the basement carrying a bag of items valued at $85. A report was made.
Traffic stop
While on patrol April 1, police saw a red Toyota Corolla on S. Central Avenue violating a traffic law. A traffic stop was conducted and the operator, it was soon determined, was driving with a suspended license. He was issued tickets to return to court April 19, and his car, which had plates on it registered to an entirely different vehicle, was impounded.
Lost wallets
A Highview Drive resident April 1 reported he lost his wallet the day before, probably while he was at Costco. In the wallet were many cards, including his driver’s license. He was issued paperwork to get a new license and told police he’s notified his credit agencies.
A woman called police to report she lost her wallet April 1 while at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. She said she put it in her pocket as she was helping her child into her car and realized it wasn’t in her pocket a few minutes later. She drove back to where she’d parked but the wallet wasn’t there. She spoke to another driver who she said was parked right next to her and asked him if he’d seen her wallet. He said he hadn’t. The wallet contained $950 in cash as well as several cards, including a bank card, a laundry card and her driver’s license.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 28 to April 4, was compiled from official information.
