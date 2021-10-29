Freshly pressed apple cider, overflowing fruit pies, colorful foliage, winding corn mazes and days as crisp as Granny Smith apples — that’s right, autumn is in full swing!
The greater Westchester region has no shortage of fall festivities, and with Halloween only a few days away, this weekend will be one of the last to pick apples and pumpkins at most farms (while downing warm apple cider doughnuts, of course).
Here’s where to go to enjoy some classic autumn activities before winter arrives.
Dr. Davies Farm
Boasting more than 5,000 trees on 65 acres of land, Dr. Davies Farm is a haven for apple picking. Admission is free, but everyone entering the orchard must purchase an apple bag. A 1/2-peck bag is $12 per person, while a 1/2 bushel is $47 and includes admission for up to 5 people (cash only). Apple picking is available daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made through the website. Hayrides, a corn maze and a pumpkin patch are also available.
Located at 306 Rt 304 Congers, NY 10920.
Tel: 845-268-7020.
DuBois Farms
Along with picking apples, pumpkins and other produce, families can enjoy a 2-acre corn maze, farm animals, tractor-pulled wagon rides and the “Tiny Town” play area. Buy two full 1/2-bushel bags of apples and get a 1/2 gallon of apple cider for free. Head over this weekend to hear live music with singer/songwriter/guitarist Freddy Joe Stelling on Oct. 30 and singer/songwriter/guitarist Joe Camuglia of the Average American Dreamers on Oct. 31. Make sure to check out the new pizzeria and ice cream shop while you’re there as well. There is no admission fee, and reservations are not required. The farm is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 24, with picking ending this weekend.
Located at 209 Perkinsville Road, Highland, NY 12528.
Tel: (845) 795-4037.
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
Head over to this family-run farm on Oct. 30 or 31, between 9 a.m.-5 p.m., to pick the end-of-season apples and pumpkins. Admission is free, and reservations are not required. Choose between three different sized picking bags: 1/4 peck for $15, one peck for $25, and a 1/2 bushel for $40. Families can also enjoy live country music, hayrides, sweet and hard cider, and a BBQ lunch. The Farm Store, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, offers local produce, farm fresh eggs, pastured meats and other local farm products, such as honey, maple syrup, jams/jellies, baked goods, ice cream and doughnuts. Note: The farm is cash only.
Located at 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560.
Tel: (914) 485-1210.
Hurds Family Farm
This seventh-generation family farm offers apple- and pumpkin-picking (only small pumpkins currently) along with hayrides, corn mazes, a bounce pillow, giant slide, obstacle course, animal feeding and more. This is the last weekend of the season, and the hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31. To park at the farm, each vehicle must have an order of $20 or more placed in the driver’s name. Those coming solely to pick pumpkins do not need to place an order or make a reservation. You-pick apple prices range from $14-$49 per bag purchased online or $15-$55 when purchased at the farm. To get the most bang for your buck, buy one of three types of wristbands online with various experiences included: the Express Experience ($14 online, $17 at the farm), the VIP experience ($23 online, $28 at the farm), or the Ultimate experience ($29 online, $35 at the farm). Finish off the day with cider doughnuts and a cup of hot spiked cider.
Located at 2187 State Route 32, Modena, NY 12548.
Tel: 845-883-7825.
Kesicke Farm
A family farm since 1944, Kesicke offers pumpkin picking, wagon rides, a corn maze, live animals to pet and feed, and more as part of its Fall Festival, ending this weekend. Farm hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and there is no entrance fee or reservation required. Kids are also invited to dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating for free around stations on the farm this Halloween from .noon.-4 p.m. The farm is cash only and there is an ATM on site.
Located at 229 Middle Road, Rhinebeck, New York 12572.
Tel: 845-590-9642.
Outhouse Orchards
Stop by this Saturday, Oct. 30, for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and to pick that perfect pumpkin just in time for Halloween. Entry tickets to the dog parade can be purchased on the website. There is also apple picking through Sunday, Oct. 31, plus outdoor activities, including a hayride and a corn maze ($10/person). Prepay $30 for a small bag of apples (15 pounds) or $45 for a large bag (25 pounds). Stop by The Barn for daily fresh-picked produce, local honey, New York State maple syrup, artisanal goods and seasonal decorations. Farm visits are currently by reservation only and can be booked through the website. The fee is $15 per car on weekends and holidays. Open daily from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Located at 139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560.
Tel: 914-277-3188.
Stuart’s Fruit Farm
Pick the perfect bunch of apples, take a scenic hayride around the orchard, and visit the farm stand to buy fresh produce or the bakery for delicious apple cider doughnuts and homemade pies baked daily. A large bag of apples is $30, while a small bag is $15 (cash or check only). Parking at the farm is free, and there is no orchard fee. Apple picking runs daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 1, and hayrides run on weekends from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., subject to weather conditions.
Located at 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527.
Tel: 914-245-2784.
Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm
Currently celebrating its 105th year of harvest, Wilkens Farm will hold its last days of apple and pumpkin picking this weekend, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Make sure to budget some extra time to complete the corn maze and sample a few (dozen) freshly baked strudel sticks and other goodies from the farm’s bakery as well. This is also the last weekend to enjoy wine tasting at the White Hill Vineyard on the farm, available from noon..-4:30 p.m. There are no reservations required as the farm operates on a first-come, first-served basis. However, there is a minimum required to buy if entering the apple orchard; 1 peck for every two adults and a 1/2 bushel for every three to four adults. The farm requests that you call before driving over to ensure that apples and pumpkins are still available for picking on your chosen day.
Located at 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
Tel: 914-245-5111.
All of these farms have specific COVID-19 regulations, which are detailed on their respective websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.