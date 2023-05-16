Gary Brown and Bonnie Brooke Mitchell are at it again. After collaborating on their first children’s book released in 2015, the sequel with Brown’s words and Mitchell’s illustrations is finally here.
Like the first book, “Willy of the Crooked Lake,” “Maggie of the Crooked Lake” revolves around a rescue dog and is being released with all proceeds benefiting a charity in the Finger Lakes region, where Brown spent his summers growing up and now resides in retirement from ministry.
Longtime Scarsdale resident Mitchell, who now lives in White Plains but still sees Scarsdale as her “home base,” met Brown and his wife Martha when Brown was assigned to Scarsdale Congregational Church for six and a half years in the mid- to late-1970s as a minister-teacher. Mitchell and Martha became best friends and that lasted until Martha’s death in 2014. Mitchell and Brown never lost touch and the two books feature Martha, who was a special education teacher, as “‘the woman with the kind face.”
“I think when you’re young and you find a group of people with whom you connect you just don’t let go of that,” Mitchell said. “Many in that group in that time are living in Florida and D.C. and all over the place, but we’re still very connected. We have very strong, loving feelings about each other and I find that such a blessing. You just don’t let go of old friends.”
“Willy of the Crooked Lake” was about a rescue dog and was created to raise money for a new Finger Lakes SPCA facility in Bath, New York.
“After Martha had died he wanted to do a book they had planned all along about the rescue of the dog Willy to benefit the animal shelter,” Mitchell said. “In memory of her we did create that book and it was a terrific success in helping fundraising for the new Finger Lakes SPCA. The side story to that is not only did it raise $40,000 just by donations because all proceeds went to the shelter, someone who was a cleaning helper in a wealthy home took the book as a gift to the homeowners and they looked at it and gave $100,000 to the project and their name got put on the building.”
“Maggie of the Crooked Lake” is about Martha’s second rescue who, after Martha died of a brain tumor at age 70 in 2014, became Brown’s dog and they helped each other through their great loss.
“After my wife died, Maggie kind of rescued me,” Brown said. “She made me get up in the morning and go out for long walks. I had a little welcome mat in front of my house that was given to me years ago that says, ‘A shelter dog rescued this family.’ At the time I got it it was just kind of a hokey, cute saying, but it turned out it was the inspiration for the book.”
It wasn’t an easy story for Brown to tell with the topic of death at the heart of the book.
“Telling a story with a loss in the center of it is a little tricky to do for children and so we had to spend a lot of time working on the language of that,” Brown said. “It’s a brief part in the middle of the book and I think it’s sensitively done. It gives parents a chance to talk with kids about loss because they experience loss. They lose grandparents, they lose pets, sometimes parents and siblings. I think it’s important to have books that are designed for children that talk about loss and death.”
Mitchell also struggled with the work, as she knew how important it was to get everything perfect.
“We started working on it a while ago and this book required more attention and care and tenderness than the first one did,” she said. “I needed to be particularly mindful of Martha being ill and then Martha dying. It was a challenge. I made the illustrations many times before Gary was satisfied and that’s all I need was for him to be satisfied with it.”
Mitchell left the writing to Brown and focused on the illustrations that brought the story to life.
“I am an artist and I do many, many other things with my time and energy, but truly it’s incredibly satisfying to put my pencil to the paper and come up with something that pleases Gary,” she said. “I stayed away from the text. He’s a poet, he’s a writer, but he did turn to his family as well to get their responses and how they thought it would be received by children. It was a fair amount of collaboration all around. For Gary and his family it’s meaningful that I can do something that is important to them.”
The new book will benefit two hospice facilities in New York’s Finger Lakes region as hospice was a very important part of the end of Martha’s life.
Both books were licensed to the nonprofits they benefit and come with a suggested minimum donation of $15. Brown has been amazed at the overwhelming support for the two projects.
“To me it’s been astounding because I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said. “Bonnie and I had to learn how to make a book. She had some experience with it, but I didn’t. She found a designer we worked with for both books who takes the artwork and the text and puts them together in digital images to send to the printer. I found a printer in the Rochester area that does the printing.”
Brown originally wanted to print 200 copies of the first book. Mitchell suggested 1,000 and Brown’s “jaw hit the floor.” Several months later he called the printer to order a second run of 1,000 books, which the printer was also shocked by.
“It’s been an amazing experience, it’s been fun, it’s been a great way to memorialize my wife and Bonnie’s good friend,” Brown said. “It’s just been a great project. I love working with her. We have just our names on the front cover of the book so you have to go to the title page to see who did what because it’s very much a collaboration.”
Brown, who described himself as “busier than a man who is retired ought to be,” has kept busy with the books and continues his ministry work on a part-time basis through weddings, funerals and pastoral coverage, in addition to being part of a poetry group.
Brown grew up in Corning in Western New York, where his father was a research chemist for Corning Inc. He attended seminary school in New York City and was ordained after completion of the program. His first post was in Naugatuck, Connecticut, where he served as a “street minister” for four and a half years in an area that was faced with drug problems in the early 1970s. He was then assigned to Scarsdale, where one of his main jobs was leading a youth group.
“I was in Scarsdale longer than I expected to be there, but it was a very good place to be,” he said. “I made a lot of very good friends, some of whom I’m still in touch with.”
After spending the rest of the ’70s in Scarsdale, Brown transferred to First Congregational Church in Stamford, Connecticut, where he served as minister for the next 27 years until his retirement. There he helped start a local homeless shelter and was involved in “all kinds of issues as an urban pastor.”
Brown, whose three grown children live in Tampa, Cleveland and Los Angeles, retired to Keuka Lake in upstate New York, where his grandparents had land since the 1930s that he visited every year of his life. He and Martha tore down the cottage and built a house.
Brown will return to Scarsdale Congregational Church at 1 Heathcote Road on Sunday, May 21. He has been asked to preach the 10 a.m. sermon and then he and Mitchell will sign copies of the new book.
