maggie book cover.jpg

Gary Brown and Bonnie Brooke Mitchell are at it again. After collaborating on their first children’s book released in 2015, the sequel with Brown’s words and Mitchell’s illustrations is finally here.

Like the first book, “Willy of the Crooked Lake,” “Maggie of the Crooked Lake” revolves around a rescue dog and is being released with all proceeds benefiting a charity in the Finger Lakes region, where Brown spent his summers growing up and now resides in retirement from ministry.

magggie brooke and gary and dog contributed photo.jpg

Maggie, Bonnie Brooke Mitchell and Gary Brown

